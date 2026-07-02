In 2016, Red Bull Cape Fear brought Australia's best big wave surfers together at Cape Solander, Sydney for one of the big wave community's most iconic events of all time. Ten years later, the competition is still remembered for the fearless performances that went down in the face of incomprehensibly wild conditions, its place in the history books indelibly etched in stone.

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"I've been mind surfing it for half-an-hour and haven't made a wave yet," said Red Bull Cape Fear competitor Andrew Mooney, before the event's 2016 edition was given the green light to go ahead. It was a throwaway line meant to lighten the mood, but it held a dark underbelly. “It was like being fed to the lions,” said Mooney later, after his first surf.

All eyes on Andrew Mooney, deep and committed at Red Bull Cape Fear © Spence Hornby/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It was like being fed to the lions Andrew Mooney

Sydney, Australia, had been pummelled by an East Coast Low of biblical proportions for four days. As the damage bill soared into the multi-millions, beachfront houses were ripped out to sea, king tides saw suburbs flooded, and Cape Solander, a sandstone headland in the Kamay Botany Bay National Park, just 30 minutes from the heart of Australia's biggest city, didn't know what had hit it.

2 min The Perfect Storm: Red Bull Cape Fear 2016 The weather patterns that brought Red Bull Cape Fear to life in 2016 were far from the normal. For a moderate climate like Sydney, this was an anomaly.

"If you get caught in front of the rocks there's no way you're going to get flushed out into the channel," said Mark Mathews to the 16 invited hellmen at the safety briefing the night before. "There's no way a jetski can dodge a 15-foot set to get to you either, so the best thing to do is rip your leash off and try to get up the rocks."

In 2016 Cape Solander went beastmode © Matt Dunbar/Red Bull Content Pool

"Lastly, you'll wanna use your thickest leash tomorrow, because if you get knocked out that's how the water patrol will find your body." On that warm note Mathews ended the meeting, and the competitors went off to try and find whatever sleep they could.

The Pro Guarding safety team brought their A-game to Red Bull Cape Fear © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool It's not just the waves that are tricky at Cape Solander © Matt Dunbar/Red Bull Content Pool

The waves the next morning were not only terrifying, they were nonsensical. Whereas normally Cape Solander works on east swells, this storm was serving tsunamis from the north. As thick, grey-brown chunks of Pacific Ocean slammed into the jagged rock shelf from the reverse angle there seemed few escape routes, to even the most well-trained eye.

Quotation One minute it's six foot, then it's 20-foot, then it's 50-foot wide! Vaughan Blakey

"One minute it's six foot, then it's 20-foot, then it's 50-foot wide!" roared Vaughan Blakey on the webcast, describing triple overhead waves with multiple lips and a ghastly apex that saw them jack at the exact same moment the step came into play. If the event was to run it would be more about survival than surfing. Anything else would be a bonus, but boy would it be entertaining.

Not even inanimate objects were safe at Red Bull Cape Fear in 2016 © Rodd Owen/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Cape Fear – a big wave paddle and tow-in event – was the brainchild of Mark Mathews and Ryan Hipwood . The event ran for the first time at Cape Solander in 2014 and while the debut didn't lack for action, its greatest legacy will be as a proof of concept: the format worked, and Red Bull Cape Fear would ride again.

52 min The Battle of Cape Fear The Battle of Cape Fear

The other major takeaway from the 2014 event was the galvanisation of the surfers and organisers' belief that they should never turn their back on ferocious waves, nor should they ever hit go in sub-par conditions. Consequently 2015 didn't run, even though it could have, and when the ugliest waves imaginable reared their heads a year later, the call to run towards the fire rather than turn away from the ocean was a little easier to make.

58 min The Other Side of Fear The inspirational tale of big wave surfer and keynote speaker Mark Mathews and his journey back from disaster.

In 2016, as the Sydney storms set the table and the nervous guests took their seats, all that was needed was for Mathews to invite them to dine. Instead, he said a prayer, and let the surfers decide for themselves. A huddle was called, and though it was meant to be an anonymous vote the competitors thrust their arms in the air in support of running. Like that, the heaviest day of surfing competition in history was given the go ahead.

Ryan Hipwood threads a mutant Cape Solander slab © Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool

The reluctance to green light the event was that each and every entrant knew once their jersey was on there was no way in hell they would back down. "The world is watching," said Mathews. Everyone knew exactly what that meant, and walked out knowing it was their time to shine.

Cape Fear founder Mark Mathews and competitor Dean Morrison hit the water © Bill Morris/Red Bull Content Pool

Mathews, still injured after a horrific Jaws wipeout, was forced to sit his own event out, and admitted to being near suicidal as a result. The fact he couldn't back up the decision to run by paddling out himself left him the most nervous man in Botany Bay. There was no way Mathews couldn’t be a part of the action all together, and he was straight onto a jetski and into the lineup alongside Hipwood to tow competitors in.

Even the camera ops are hellmen at Cape Fear © Rod Owen

As the world watched on in anticipation, legendary cinematographer Rick Rifici swam a little too close to the action and got sucked over backwards on a set wave, like a lost beachball going over a waterfall. On cue the horn sounded, and the event was off and running.

1 min Best wipeouts from Red Bull Cape Fear Best wipeouts from Red Bull Cape Fear

It had been decided the day would be tow only, all the traditionalists and watermen in the world couldn't have caught a wave under their own paddle power that morning. With two dedicated water patrol skis, a first aid boat, and three tow skis in the lineup there would never be a safer time to risk your life. Which was lucky, as from the start the invitees showed they were prepared to lay everything on the line.

Jai Abberton from deep downtown © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Another Cape Fear mutant unloads on the shelf © Rodd Owen/Red Bull Content Pool Setting the scene at Cape Solander © Ed Sloane/Red Bull Content Pool Flyin' Ryan Hipwood © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Cape Fear's theatre of dreams looks like quite the nightmare © Matt Dunbar/Red Bull Content Pool Dark and stormy, Solander style © Rodd Owen/Red Bull Content Pool Andrew Mooney, shot from a cannon © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

As expected, Hipwood and fellow slab veterans Mooney and Koby Abberton performed like maestros, their expertise shining beyond the usual bravado that this sort of surfing can be lazily dismissed with. Local madmen Justen "Jughead" Allport, Evan Faulks, James “Rooster” Adams and Perth Standlick entered the event unheralded, yet ran wild to put their names up in lights.

Richie Vaculik goes down hard Red Bull Cape Fear © Billy Morris

While big wave surfing often looks like a scaled-up replica of the everyday version, at Cape Solander on that fateful June day the playing field was a different kind of monster. The battle between surfing and survival was hypnotic viewing and word got out quickly that this was must-see-TV. Around the planet, the surfing world tuned in en masse.

1 min Red Bull Cape Fear - By The Numbers One of the world's heaviest big wave events, explained by the numbers

Not everyone could enjoy the show, however. The WSL saw a potential new player threatening one of its markets, and banned Big Wave World Tour competitors from entering Red Bull Cape Fear. While this culled some big name internationals from the draw, it allowed for an infusion of extra Aussie grit to the field, and gave the event a decidedly blue collar feel.

2 min The Best Barrels of Red Bull Cape Fear Insane vision of Cape Fear's impossible barrel. The masters of big wave surfing, turning myth into reality.

The underground names in the draw added to the anti-establishment feel of the event, and the fact that the Fiji Pro sat idle on the other side of the Pacific, with the Top 34 glued to screens on Namotu and Tavarua in shocked disbelief, was the icing on the cake as far as anyone at Cape Solander was concerned.

Former Championship Tour competitors Dean Morrison, Kirk Flintoff and Blake Thornton surfed supremely in the line of fire, though as someone joked to Thornton, while he was arguably the best equipped to deal with the conditions, he should also have been someone who knew better. The fact he was competing with stitches in his head to begin with may offer fair rebuttal to that claim, however.

Blake Thornton in the belly of the beast © Bill Morris Blake Thornton goes down hard at the Cape © Rod Owen

Quotation I think everyone would agree, this is the biggest the Cape has ever been surfed. Blake Thornton

“I think everyone would agree,” said Thornton afterwards, “this is the biggest the Cape has ever been surfed. Even though I got absolutely smashed at the end of the battle it’s going to be a surf I remember for a long time, with one great wave and one of the worst wipeouts I’ve ever had.”

Allport finished the first day in first place, the news relayed to him as he sat in a local hospital, waiting to have his scalp stapled after a backwash-infused beast ate him alive and his fin nearly scalped him.

Allport was pulled semi-conscious from the water by Hipwood, at the exact same time that Thornton resurfaced after scorpioning on the wave in-front. Carnage all round.

Justen Allport ended up in hospital after this © Rod Owen

Mathews pulled the plug on day one after four heats, but it was the ocean’s decision. No mercy was being shown by Cape Solander, and the Cape Fear contest bowed down in reverence. There was more swell on tap the next day, and Mathews wanted all his invited surfers to be alive to tackle it.

Overnight, the collective surf world lost its mind. Cape Fear coverage plastered surf mag homepages as much as it scrolled across mainstream news channels’ tickers. Everybody was watching. What went down had broken through the surf contest ceiling, and increased the hype for day two beyond Mathew’s wildest expectations. At daybreak on June 6, Mathews was relieved to see Cape Solander back for more.

1 min All the best GoPro Action from Red Bull Cape Fear The best GoPro action from the insane two days that was Red Bull Cape Fear 2016.

Relative to the insanity of the previous day the swell had weakened from an 11 to a loud 10. With the waves now semi-makeable the scene was set for one of the heaviest and most evenly contested days of competitive surfing of all time. Scores were higher, with more tubes threaded and wipeouts just as spectacular, but slightly less life-threatening.

At one point the sun came out and for a second you could almost have considered that Cape Fear looked pleasant. Then Laurie Towner got washed up on the rocks, and Flintoff and Standlick were launched 10-feet in the air by backwash, and you remembered pretty quickly that this was no place for the average surfer.

Compared to the wildmen of day one, the second half of the draw featured some slightly more calculated maniacs, guys like Mooney, Hipwood, Towner and Koby Aberton, whose simple aim was to keep his hair dry. This heavily credentialled crew showed their next level ocean awareness in solving the Rubix Cube conditions on offer, and come finals time it was Adams, Abberton, Hipwood and the underground grommet Bierke who were left battling it out for the tall ship trophy.

Russell Bierke, bound for glory © Brett Hemmings Kirk Flintoff puts the right foot forward © Spencer Hornby Ryan Hipwood digs deep at Cape Solander © Spencer Hornby From perfection to the podium © Brett Hemmings

Morning standouts Abberton and Hipwood picked up where they left off, Adams suffered a couple of tough wipeouts and survived a couple of screamers, but it was Bierke who seized the opportunity to make a name for himself. Opening up the final with a pair of heavy duty nines victory was all but assured, the young buck owned the end game.

Bierke, who laughs at the heaviest waves on his beloved South Coast, is the youngest ever to surf at The Right, and would go on to compete in The Eddie Aikau Invitational in Hawaii, picked up quickly on the tactics of the Cape Solander regulars. Instead of acid dropping to oblivion over the step, Bierke held on to the rope for as long as possible behind the ski, fading deeper and deeper before letting go at the last minute and slingshotting under the fracture in the wave face, straight into the tube.

1 min Rusell Bierke: Wave after wave at Cape Fear Rusell Bierke: Wave after wave at Cape Fear

When the set of the day reared its head in the dying minutes of the final, Bierke stuck to the playbook like a veteran, fading further from the safety of the channel as the wave grew taller. As the ocean finally surrendered to gravity and the guillotine lip came down, Bierke held his line and his nerve, standing tall in the maw before getting spat in the channel with a 10-point-ride and the trophy to his name.

Russell Bierke © Ed Sloane Russell Bierke © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

“That 10 was definitely the highlight of the event for me,” said Bierke. “I thought that wave was actually going to break off the reef and crumble on me, and I was seriously questioning why I was going it, but sometimes you just get the impulse and you think… 'why am I doing this?' But you just keep doing it.”

“To come out on top is surreal,” Bierke told Tracks Magazine in the aftermath. “I don’t even know how to describe it at the moment. It hasn’t really sunk in.”

Even the camera ops are hellmen at Cape Fear © Rod Owen Blake Thornton in the belly of the beast © Bill Morris Evan Faulks and a backwash-riddled brute © Spencer Hornby Perth Standlick, human cannonball © Brett Hemming

"Was it too big?" asked Mathews, long after the event had wrapped up. "It probably was. Thank God nobody got seriously hurt."

Red Bull Cape Fear has only run once more since then, in 2019 at Shipstern Bluff, Tasmania. While local surfer James Hollmer-Cross locked in the event’s only 10-point-ride, for a beautifully threaded tow-in bomb, it was Nathan Florence who took the win, paddling only.

A decade later, Red Bull Cape Fear remains a benchmark for Australian big wave surfing. The footage still leaves viewers speechless, the wave commands the same respect, and the surfers who answered the call helped cement the contest's place in surfing history.