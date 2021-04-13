Meet the local women set to charge Australia's heaviest big wave surf comp

Part of this story Red Bull Cape Fear Shipstern Bluff, TAS, Australia View Event Info

“I was just frothing that I was even considered. Watching all the Tasmanian surfers, the guys that go down there and charge…they made me want to do that too.”

Lizzie Stokely is talking to us over the phone, reflecting on her recent invite to Red Bull Cape Fear, one of the heaviest big wave events in the world of surfing. She’s just finished up her Wednesday shift on a Bruny Island tourist boat, aboard which she works as a deck hand. “I guess I just never thought this opportunity would come up,” she adds.

With women invited to the lineup for the first time in Red Bull Cape Fear’s short history, the 23-year-old will join a handful of other Australians as they do their best to score points on one of the most unpredictable and dangerous waves in surfing: Tasmania’s Shipstern Bluff.

Shipstern Bluff's monster wave is back to host Red Bull Cape Fear 2021 © Andrew Buckley/Red Bull Content Pool

The wave itself is all kinds of trouble. The consequence of a galloping ground swell hitting the shallow reef at around 70 kilometres an hour, it’s a dense slab (as heavy as 300,000kg at times) that can reach the size of a small building. Not only that, but the jagged reef causes ‘mutations’ on the surface of the wave; these are the famous ‘steps’. That is, a literal step; a wave within a wave.

And then there’s the fact that you need to drive two hours from Hobart, then either take a 30km boat ride or hike up to two hours through Cape Raoul National Park to even get to it. All told, this thing goes to great lengths not to be ridden. If The Right is The Right, then Shipstern is The Wrong. It’s one of the wildest, least predictable and most remote rides in Australian surfing. And that’s just the way the surfers like it.

Lizzie Stokely on a tear. © Photo courtesy of Lizzie Stokely

Lizzie Stokely, gone fishing. © Photo courtesy of Lizzie Stokely

Lizzie, who part-funds her surfing by making and selling jewellery , is no stranger to Shipstern Bluff. In 2016, she became the second woman to ever surf it, after Hobart’s Dara Penfold a year earlier. Lizzie was 18 at the time, and still in high school. “I’ll never forget it, she says. “One session at Shippies makes up like 10 sessions anywhere else. It’s a different feeling completely. It brings you to life.”

You just feel so inspired to get more and go bigger next time. Everyone down there is in the best spirits, and they’re always supporting and encouraging you. It’s just the best day ever. Lizzie Stokely

Born and raised on Bruny (“they can’t get rid of me,” she says), Lizzie has spent most of her life outside. In fact, scrolling through her Instagram feed, it’s almost impossible to find a photo of her inside. Growing up, Lizzie and her brother would do “everything outdoors that you can think of” – skating, building cubby houses, fishing for yabbies, playing in the mud, making spears in the bush. Surfing entered the fray when she was just seven years old; handed down to her by her passionate surfer father, Paul Stokely.

Lizzie wasn’t even planning on surfing Shipstern on her first trip out. It was a hot day. She hiked in and wound up in the water to cool off. Marti Paradisis, a local Tassie surfer, encouraged her to paddle out into the lineup. “Five minutes later, he turns around and goes: ‘Alright, this one’s yours’,” remembers Lizzie.

Lizzie Stokely at Shipstern Bluff © Tim Bonython

And so she did what any self-respecting Tasmanian surfer would do when presented with a challenge in the form of one of the heaviest slabs on the planet: she went for it.

She got “absolutely flogged” on her first attempt. Same story on her second and third attempts too – the heaviest wipeouts she’s ever had, she says. Still, she was all-in now, fueled by some heady cocktail of adrenaline and pride. “I just wanted to get back out there and try and get another one,” she says. “I got beaten down a few times, but I was just frothing.”

She got her wave, of course. Several of them. And as the youngest woman to ever surf Shipstern Bluff, made both local news and surfing history in the process. She’s since developed her own relationship with the wave, and heads down with the local Tasmanian crew as often as she can (which, owing to work, injuries, the swell and other variables out of her control isn’t always as often as she’d like). “You just feel so inspired to get more and go bigger next time,” she says. “Everyone down there is in the best spirits, and they’re always supporting and encouraging you. It’s just the best day ever.”

Laura, over the falls and into the depths © Stu Gibson / Andy Chiza

On the subject of encouragement, one thing Lizzie couldn’t have known back in 2016 was the impact her actions might have on other surfers. Surfers like WSL Women’s World Tour phenom, Laura Enever . “I remember looking at the waves Lizzie got at Shipstern Bluff a few years ago,” recalls Laura. “That’s what inspired me to give it a shot.”

This opportunity has already been huge. I’m just lapping it up. I’ve got nothing to lose. Lizzie Stokely

Laura’s first encounter with Shipstern Bluff is the literal opening scene for her 2020 movie Undone, which charts her transition from WSL wunderkind (she competed for seven years, and always finished top 10) to full-time big-wave hunter. “I paddled into the lineup and just thought, ‘nope, I can’t do this’,” recalls Laura of her first time out at Shipstern. She had a crack at several waves that afternoon, and after several wipeouts managed to find something of a groove – but still no wave.

Though already an experienced big wave surfer by this point, Shipstern ultimately proved too much for Laura on her first encounter. The remainder of Undone sees her gradually working her way back to that cold, harsh slab on the southeast coast. “That afternoon was enough for me to be like, ‘oh my god, I can do it,” says Laura. “It was all kinds of wipeouts, but with every wave I got further and further. After that, I was super excited to go home and focus on getting better.”

Laura tucked into an absolute monster © Stu Gibson / Andy Chiza

And she did. And when she returned to Shipstern Bluff some 18 months later? “I got the wave of my life,” she says. “One really special wave at the end of the day…I was so stoked.”

Now, with Red Bull Cape Fear 2021 set to be announced ‘on’ at any time between now and August, Laura and Lizzie are prepping to tackle Shipstern Bluff once again. But, perhaps surprisingly for a wave of this size, neither are feeling much pressure.

For Lizzie, the competition is just an excuse to surf, hang out with her favourite Tasmanian surfers, a rub shoulders with a handful of Australian greats. “There’s a handful of us girls going in, I get to go down there with some of the best surfers in Australia…this opportunity has already been huge,” says Lizzie. “I’m just lapping it up. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

For Laura, it’s one of a rapidly growing number of opportunities for surfers like herself, Lizzie and fellow competitor Laura Macauley (who became the first woman to surf WA’s The Right in 2020) to put on a show. “And I think that’s just epic for women’s surfing,” she says.

How to watch Red Bull Cape Fear

The event site for Red Bull Cape Fear will be strictly closed to spectators, however the entire competition will be broadcast live and free at Red Bull TV.

To be notified when the event is called ‘ON’ keep your eyes and ears on RBTV and our social channels – download RBTV app for iPhone here , android here . Or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .