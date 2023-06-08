Local hero Rhiannan Iffland takes first stop of Cliff Diving World Series

It’s on! 20,000 spectators witnessed a sensational season opener, where the pace was set for a wild, unpredictable ride through the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023. Get caught up on what went down at the latest stop…
Boston 2023: Red Bull Cliff Diving best moments
In the men’s competition, Boston served as the perfect comeback for Constantin Popovici, who, after last season’s injury-related absence, put on the ultimate display of ultimate power, precision and consistency through two days of diving, pulling out the first 10 score of the season in the finals.
Wildcard Carlos Gimeno seemed intent on being the biggest shake-up to the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series for 2023 and did not disappoint. Gimeno out-scored Aidan Heslop and Gary Hunt’s explosive triple quads, blazing his way through a quint and securing a podium spot in his first appearance in the championship.
In the women’s competition, Rhiannan Iffland left no doubt that she was in it to win it from the get-go. In a show of her sporting supremacy, the defending champion ripped into the Boston Harbour with a spectacular final dive. Iffland successfully fended off a bid for the top podium spot from Canada’s Molly Carlson, who had hit the bullseye in a display of formidable force with her final dive.
For all the results from the Red Bull Cliff Diving Boston 2023 stop click here
Best of Boston in photos
The next stop in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns on 18 June in Paris, France. Get all the information here.
