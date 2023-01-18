The bicycle is pretty much a universal item that you'll see in nearly every country in the world. Someone will always be riding a bike, whether simply as a mode of transport or those who use the two wheels for sporting purposes. The Cycling Around the World series gives athletes and individuals the chance to showcase the best their own countries and destinations have to offer in terms of riding, bike culture and beautiful terrain. In some cases, they'll even unearth personal stories that have meaning to them.