10 adventures from around the world that show a universal love for biking
Danny MacAskill – Edinburgh, Scotland
6 min
Wee day out
Danny MacAskill tears around rural Scotland, setting out to capture the simple fun of a ride in the country.
Brook Macdonald – Motueka, New Zealand
15 min
Building a dream MTB track in New Zealand
Join us for a look behind the scenes as Brook Macdonald turns his dream downhill track into a reality.
Khothalang Leuta – Roma, Lesotho
6 min
The fastest girl in the village
Khothalang Leuta discovers the joys of riding from the pump track in her hometown of Roma in Lesotho.
Payson McElveen – Akureyri to Vic, Iceland
13 min
Crossing Iceland with Payson McElveen
American Payson McElveen aims to be the first person to cycle across Iceland coast-to-coast in a single day.
Thomas Genon – Liège, Belgium
15 min
Riding mines in Belgium with Thomas Genon
Freeride mountain biker Thomas Genon carves his own lines in the same ground where his ancestors mined.
Courage Adams – Johannesburg, South Africa
5 min
Courage Adams
BMX street rider Courage Adams creates an electrifying inner-city line through the eclectic streets of Soweto.
Remy Morton – Gold Coast, Australia
17 min
Remy Morton: Seven Days and $7K
Can Australian MTB freerider Remy Morton build his ultimate line in seven days and with a AUD$7,000 budget?
Rebecca Rusch – Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
7 min
The power of bikes
Endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch and adventurer Patrick Sweeney cycled up and down Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania.
Tom Oehler – Dolomites, Italy
9 min
Taking on the Dolomites
Legendary trials rider Tom Oehler heads deep into the Italian Dolomites for a hair-raising ride.
Rim Nakamura – Nikko, Japan
12 min
BMX paradise at an abandoned village in Japan
BMX rider Rim Nakarama shows off his out-of-competition tricks at an abandoned village in Nikko, Japan.
