Everything that went down at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023

01 Wait, what is Red Bull Dance Your Style?

Red Bull Dance Your Style is an annual freestyle street dance competition that pits together 16 of the best dancers from around Australia!

The event is unique in that it's a freestyle competition meaning that all forms of dance compete. This meant some dancers specialised in Hip Hop, House, and Vogueing, and others Waacking, Locking, Popping, and even Krumping.

Dancers at this year's event came from four qualifiers around Australia through June and July with the top four from each state heading to the National Finals.

Almost simultaneously, Red Bull Dance Your Style events were running in 46 countries around the world making this one of the biggest dance events of the year!

The Australian dance community has long been known as one of the most pure, positive, and supportive and they proved just that with over 1000+ fans packing into the Overseas Passenger Terminal forecourt in Sydney to watch all the action.

Who were the dancers? How did voting work? Who took out early rounds? Read on for more.

02 No judges, the crowd decides!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals Momiji © Ken Leanfore

There are no judges when it comes to Red Bull Dance Your Style! The winners are picked by the crowd and crowd only.

At the end of each battle, our MCs Octaves and Unice Wani looked to the crowd to decide. To show your love for your favourite dancer you raised your wristband and chose either a red or blue light to show who you thought took the win.

This meant dancers not only had to battle their opponent and match that intensity and energy but also get the crowd on-side with their personality and creativity!

03 Who were the dancers from around Australia?

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

To get the best dancers from around Australia you need to get on-ground (or even underground) to find them!

That's why there were four main qualifiers, one each in Perth/Boorloo, Melbourne/Naarm, Brisbane/Meanjin, and Sydney/Eora.

Each qualifier had eight initial rounds which moved into four quarters, two semis, and then onto one final round.

While there was an eventual winner of each state qualifier, the top four dancers from each state moved through to the national finals.

See the winner and top four of each State qualifier below.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Perth / Boorloo:

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Melbourne / Naarm:

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Brisbane / Meanjin:

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Final © Ken Leanfore

Sydney / Eora:

04 MCs, DJ, the Kookies N Kream Dance Crew and a breakout RnB talent!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

It's not a dance event without your MCs connecting crowd and dancers and this years Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final had two of the best.

First up was Octaves , a Melbourne MC and Dancer. He's the founder of Melbourne Afro Dance and Mabina Battles and is MC for various Melbourne club nights.

He proved himself the host with the most at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Melbourne Qualifier and stepped up for the National Finals.

Joining him was Perth-native Unice Wani who broke the internet in 2021 when she posted a dance video of Timberland’s "Carry Out" song which turned out to be the most viewed video in Australia that year after being watched over 150 million times.

She is now attracting attention from global brands such as Fendi and Gucci who are also obsessed with her infectious positive energy which she brought for the Red Bull Dance your Style National Finals.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Another crucial player in any dance competition is of course the DJ!

We were blessed to have DJ Kieran Crowe aka DJ Kez on the one's and two's dropping heat throughout the night.

He is a teacher, dancer, and DJ based in Sydney who is also the founder of Kapow For The World, a Dance organisation that supports and raises money for various charities.

His song selection was on point moving from Hip Hop to Disco and everything in between keeping the energy levels high and crowd entertained!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

It wasn't all dancing on the day with a surprise performance from breakout Australian RnB talent Lara Andallo with her single "Head To Toe" .

To date, she's earned millions of streams on her already flourishing music catalog and impressed on the night with a live performance backed by two ridiculously talented dancers.

If you weren't already a fan, you walked away as one on the night!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Final © Ken Leanfore

The crowd was already spoilt with standout dancers, MCs, our DJ, and a live performance but jaws were about to hit the floor when the Kookies N Kream crew marched out and took to the stage!

The performance featured some 20+ dancers and was actually insane.

The group took up every inch of space on, around, and even above the limited stage as they choreographed flips, top rock, breakin', and anything else you could imagine.

The crew is the brainchild of husband and wife team Jet (Jethro) and Mims Valencia who made headlines after their students reached the Grand Final of Seven's 'Australia's Got Talent'. After winning national and international titles, the team opened up a dance school in Western Sydney which continues to support grassroots dancers.

05 Who went head to head? Round breakdown

With 16 dancers in total, there was plenty of action from start to finish!

There were two, one-minute rounds for each battle and at times, extra rounds if the crowd couldn't decide and needed one more round to pick a clear winner.

Raising the stakes further, each dancer didn't know who they were battling until hours before the event kicked off and, wouldn't know the music they would be dancing to until each round began.

This meant plenty of surprises, upsets, and wild moments throughout this year's Red Bull Dance Your Style!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Opening rounds were drawn and looked like this;

Round 1: TRIP vs Momiji

Round 2: KEKE x HANON

Round 3: WISDOM vs THATGIRL

Round 4: TINASHE vs Callum

Round 5: K.O vs DENZEL

Round 6: FRECKTILE vs TRACE

Round 7: Tony vs H.O.O.D

Round 8: Jason vs Jiggy Jaya

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

From here, eights winners moved through and quarter's announced;

Round 1: Momiji vs KEKE

Round 2: THATGIRL vs Callum

Round 3: K.O vs TRACE

Round 4: Tony vs Jiggy Jaya

Red Bull Dance your Style Australian National Finals © Ken Leanfore

Then onto semis with just four dancers left;

Round 1: KEKE vs Callum

Round 2: K.O vs Jiggy Jaya

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Final © Ken Leanfore

Then it was onto the final showdown with KEKE from Melbourne taking on Jiggy Jaya from Sydney for the finals in an extended three-round format.

National Final:

KEKE vs Jiggy Jaya

At stake, was a chance to claim the title as well as fly to Germany to represent Australia at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals on November 4th - so the pressure was well and truly on.

At this stage, each dancer had already danced six, one-minute rounds and was about to head into yet three more one-minute rounds. You'd be hard pressed to imagine just how tired these two dancers were and meant needing to dig deep for new moves and that last drop of energy!

After some fierce back and forth, both dancers let rip a barrage of popping and locking but an eventual winner had to be named.

Voting went to the crowd who put their hands up and showed a chosen colour relating to their favourite dancer, either blue for KEKE or red for Jiggy Jaya.

MCs Octaves and Unice Wani surveyed the crowd quickly crunching who had the majority and the National Final winner was decided... with Sydney native Jiggy being crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final winner!

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian National Final © Ken Leanfore

His creativity, skill, personality, and passion saw him connect with the crowd and win their trust, support and ultimately their vote.

He'll be heading to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Germany on November 4th to represent Australia.