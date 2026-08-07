Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian Final 2026: An Immersive Recap

It’s a crisp winter’s night on the periphery of Horden Pavillion. The sun’s almost set, the moon’s almost full, and the muffled sound of bass and chatter gets louder and louder with every step. From the mouth of the Pavillion extends a line of baggy pants, chunky jewelry and fresh kicks, jittering with anticipation for what awaits them next.

The old-school marquee above the entrance reads:

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HORDEN PAVILLION / RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE / SAT 25 JUL / SOLD OUT

Welcome.

You’re in for a treat.

Setting the scene

Red Bull Dance Your Style is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-anticipated street dance events in the world, uniting people across countries and styles through a shared love of dance. This year marks Australia's seventh time in the competition, with the quality of dancers/competition and the quantity of attendees compounding exponentially every year. At the top of tonight’s leaderboard awaits the chance to represent Australia at the World Final in Switzerland, this October. The Alps may be high, but the stakes might be higher.

So, who have we got battling tonight?

16 dancers, from 4 states, bringing at least 10 different dance styles – and an unlimited amount of swag – to Sydney’s shores. Between popping, locking, house, krump, hip hop, waacking, dancehall, vogue, breaking and flooding, there’s never a dull moment on the blue and red stage.

Dancers:

Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian Final Bracket 2026 © Red Bull

On the mic, we’ve got returning MC’s Unice Wani (Model & Creator) and Xaddy Xander (House of Silky Father), bringing style, strength and suspense to the Pavilion. Plus, a special celebrity appearance from Red Bull-sponsored freerunner and ‘Physical: Asia’ star, Dom Di Tommaso , whose childhood dance training may or may not reveal itself throughout the night… (spoiler: it does).

After a heartfelt Welcome to Country delivered by Uncle Craig Madden, Xander sets the tone with a few words of wisdom to the almost 4000-person crowd:

“In order to get life, you need to give life.”(roughly translated to: “GET HYPED!”)

Quotation In order to get life, you need to give life. Xaddy Xander

Because tonight is not your typical high-performance competition. Sure, it’s a battle of technique, endurance and agility, just like any other sport. But what’s unique about Red Bull Dance Your Style, what’s unique about dance as a competitive sport, is that you’re expressing a part of yourself – a story, feeling, and/or a character – through movement and music. You walk onto that stage with a toolbox of techniques in one hand, something to say in the other, and no idea of who or what song you’re up against.

What did dancers and the eager crowd make of it?

“She has a bag of tricks that I’m excited to see.” ( @harry_hybrid on Amanda Va)

“There’s a lot of pressure going up on the big stage, and you’re looking at a lot of faces at the same time.” (dancer @hanontaira_ )

“I don't think he’s nervous to battle any single person… he’s thinking about his performance with himself” ( @harelzfeliciano , Nonoy’s Friend)

So, for those who may’ve thought that this was just a battle between two dancers. Let me tell you something now. This is a battle between your opponent, the audience and yourself. It’s a test of synergy between mind, body and soul.

Who knows this better than fifth-time returning DJ Kez , who’s watched the battle evolve behind the scenes since 2021. Tonight he’ll be spinning tracks from 2000’s hip hop icon, Ms Lauryn Hill, to acclaimed electronic music poet, Fred Again.., as well as Aussie superstars, Tame Impala and Jessica Mauboy.

“It’s been really awesome to see the dancers, overtime, adapt to the format.” (Kez)

“To get to a level like this, it’s just the boring stuff. Getting better, learning from people. Just train[ing]. But it’s funny because the dancers who win this are the ones who are having the most fun.” (Kez)

Quotation ... the dancers who win this are the ones who are having the most fun. DJ Kez

You see, where typical street dance battles have designated judges who’ve built a reputation and respect in their communities, Red Bull Dance Your Style uniquely positions the audience as the judge. Let’s see what they’re looking for when they cast their votes.

Venue of Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney, Australia © Ken Leanfore Hanon performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore Nonoy performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore The Flood performs at Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney, Australia © Ken Leanfore Waackyoume performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore Lerato performs at Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney, Australia © Ken Leanfore Amanda Va performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore Rome wins the Red Bull Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore

Red or Blue, what shines for you?

With the judging power firmly in the audience's hands, what are they looking for in a dancer?

“How they mesh with the music, their energy, and [whether] they’re able to bring the crowd into their set.” (Waacker, blue headband, flared pants)

“How well they connect with the music and can convey that to, not only the dancer audience, but everyone else who’s watching as well.” (Choreo dancer, black beanie, corduroy jacket)

“Personal style because it is Dance Your Style at the end of the day.” (Hip hop dancer, loose sweatshirt, sick tats)

“Vibes, cool moves, musicality. And did I say, vibes?” (Popper, brown turtle neck, plaid button up).

So for those looking to grab a seat at next year’s battle, here’s a little ‘judge-for-the-night’ criteria for you:

Character-building

Audience engagement

Ability to build ‘moments’

Vibes

Musicality

Adaptability

Connection to music

Personal style

Authenticity

Presence

Technique

May the colours be ever in your favour…

Let the games begin

The top 16 battles kick off with a powerhouse of feminine energy from Caro and Amanda Va, dancing to ‘Doo Wop’ by Ms. Lauryn Hill and ‘Ain’t No Other Man’ by Christina Aguilera. Between the hugs and smiles that the pair share at the beginning and end of their rounds, they exchange a fierce fusion of hip hop and waacking that starts the audience on a high.

Winner: Amanda

Next up, we have the champions favourite battle of the night: Rome versus Lerato. Right off the bat – with no bottle spins required – Lerato leads from the blue side, hitting every afro-beat with groove and character (Song: Rema - Benin Boys). Rome matches her energy with cheeky bits of friendly fire, but the ‘moment’of the minute is his iconic ‘tummy roll’, lifting his shirt and waving his stomach to Nelly’s ‘Hot In Here’. A surprise to the judges, but perhaps not to his family: “He learnt that tummy roll when he was two and he’s never stopped doing it.” (Lexus, Rome’s Older Sister)

Winner: Rome

Fast-forwarding to the top 8, we realise that the dancers have been studying each other both on and off the stage, with Amanda Va replicating Rome’s tummy roll moment to Kat DeLuna’s, ‘Whine Up’. The crowd goes nuts and the votes are almost purple, but Rome ultimately takes the win.

Winner: Rome

With every round, and every name crossed off the leaderboard, the pressure to maintain a balance of performance and technique is raised. But this doesn’t seem to phase 2023 Australian champion, Jiggy Jaya.

In his rounds against Haz Money (top 16) and Hanon (top 8), we witness how putting in the work to master the foundations of your style translates into confidence on stage. After a pre-battle dap up of comradery, Jaya and Haz take their time to build their sets – and inner MJ – with a moonwalk sprinkled here and a freeze frame fired there (Song: Jackson 5’s - Shake Your Body). Their calm and patience is a refreshing manifestation of their unshakable confidence, appearing unreliant on flashy power moves to win over the crowd. They stick true to their dance styles (popping & litefeet) in an impressive demonstration of how to manipulate foundations (e.g. The Fresno for popping and The Tone Wop for litefeet) across multiple dimensions (e.g. speed, size, direction, shape, etc). When you understand the foundations of your dance style as well as these dancers do, it seems impossible to repeat the same moves twice!

This battle of technique was a nod to the generations of street dancers who came before them, and pioneered the fresh flavours you’re tasting today.

Winner: Jiggy Jaya

On the other end of the spectrum, we receive a masterclass in character and storytelling from Waackyoume and Thv Flood in the top 8. As founders of a dance studio (Waackyoume, PDC Dance Studio) and a dance style (Thv Flood, ‘flooding’), it’s no surprise that their battle is one of innovation and ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking. Waackyoume defies the rules of the stage by dancing off of it. Thv Flood defies the limits of the human body with his contorted shapes and seeming lack of bones. His commitment to truly dancing his style is already being rewarded online, with his video by Stance Elements (dancing to Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan) hitting almost 3 million views on YouTube and over 600k on Instagram, in one week.

Some Dance Your Style fans might notice history repeating itself here, with Amanda Va’s round to 50 Cent’s ‘Just A Lil Bit’ from the 2025 national final going viral not once but twice since last year ( 10 million views in 2025 , 5 million views in 2026 ).

Thanks to Daniel Zhu and his team at Stance Elements – ‘a platform dedicated to dance culture’ – your experience as a Red Bull Dance Your Style dancer doesn’t just end when the winner is announced. His videos, capturing battle highlights, have helped put street dance on the map, platforming local dancers on a global stage and opening doors for them to turn their passions into professions. Every year, the battlers’ experience is levelled up, with this year’s including a full Canon media shoot, a 360º jumbotron, and an opportunity to be featured on @stanceelements .

Shifting back to the competition, we’re stunned by back-to-back battles of sass and style in the semifinals. After a heavy-hitting round to ‘Feisty’ by Fred Again.., DJ Kez puts Rome and Hanon’s adaptability to the test with a classic Red Bull Dance Your Style musical whirlpool. For the first time tonight, Hanon reveals a softer and sassier energy, waacking and posing to none other than ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears.

“Because my main style is krump, I tend to be really powerful. But this time I just had fun, played around.”

Quotation Because my main style is krump, I tend to be really powerful. But this time I just had fun, played around. Hanon

“I’ve never done that before in a battle… [The song] just dragged something out of me.” (Hanon).

Despite this commendable experimentation with character, Rome doubles her sass and secures a place in the final, after the narrowest almost-tie-breaker of the night.

Winner: Rome

For the second time battling each other at Red Bull Dance Your Style nationals (2024/25), Nonoy and Waackyoume share an exchange of sass and style. To the backtrack of RAYE, Youme plays into the lyrics, pleading “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?” to Nonoy. He, however, plays into the percussive layers of the song, responding with an explosion of footwork, a cheeky half split, and – to the audience’s surprise – a sequence of locking. Even watching his round replay now, you can see how deeply he entered the flow state. Moral of the story: put 100% of your cards on the table, and there’ll be nothing left unsaid.

Winner: Nonoy

Between each competition stage comes time for the highly anticipated guest showcases. This year, we’ve got emerging talents from around Australia including; Trace Trinh (VIC), Lamira (NSW), Hannah Kaye (WA), Beastmode (NSW), and Edwin Liberty (NSW).

Trace Trinh opens the night with a crew dripped in black, white and grey, but a performance coloured in swag and deep groove. Her choreography pushes the boundaries of the circular stage with fresh formations unravelling the dancers to face every corner of the crowd. They move as one unit, yet maintain complete individuality, embossing Trace’s steps with their own personal style.

A similar energy is shared in Edwin Liberty’s showcase, amplified by anticipation of the final battle lingering in the air. His crew is composed of “the best of the best” (Edwin), featuring two-time Australian Red Bull Dance Your Style champion Ko Yamada , commercial powerhouse dancer/artist Lilly Jay , my personal standout, Piere Tamargo and of course, Edwin himself, champion of the Australian National Final in 2024 (full list of dancers in video below). Together, they inject pure adrenaline into the crowd, with footwork faster than your eyes can fathom and a bass so heavy you can feel it in your chest (track by Valentino ).

The Final

The Alps may be high, but the stakes might be higher. Who’s got the fire in them to inspire a crowd of dancers and non-dancers alike? DJ Kez, turn up the hype.

Enter: Rome from the red side

Enter: Nonoy from the blue side

Play: ‘Party Up’ by DMX

Fourth-time national finalist and defending champion Nonoy comes face-to-face with Red Bull Dance Your Style debutant Rome in a battle of groove, flow and explosive energy. Across three sets of music (Tyla - She Did It Again, DMX - Party Up, Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll), they converse with each other; shouting, teasing, debating, and flaunting, all without saying a single word. They listen to what each other has to say and respond with respect to the dance and the culture. Their movement is the mouthpiece through which their essence is transmitted; every step a bow to the music and their training.

“I try to tap into something else… a higher frequency. The same thing that stays is my movement and what I’ve been taught. But the concepts and different ideas come into play, and I become something else.” (Rome)

Meet your Red Bull Dance Your Style Australian 2026 Champion

Rome wins the Red Bull Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final in Sydney © Ken Leanfore

A victory written into the stars, with a name destined for fame, Rome Champion wins the 2026 Australian Red Bull Dance Your Style final at only 19 years old. He accepts his trophy with humility and grace, thanking the crowd for their support and his mum ( @tianalc ) for her role as his mentor.

“I’m so thankful for the people that voted for me and I have feelings of joy and excitement for what’s to come.” (Rome)

Having grown up in a family of creatives, it’s no surprise that his performance felt so authentic tonight. From the cheeky tummy roll to the impressive manipulation of foundations, Rome drew a fine balance between charisma and skill, between masculine and feminine energy, playing to the strengths of the music he was given.

After receiving his trophy, he’s swarmed by his dad, Mike, older sister, Lexus, and girlfriend, Aaliyah, who’s suspected to be the inspiration behind his Betty Boop sweatshirt. It’s a beautiful celebration of love, community, and culture; the true spirit behind Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Some parting words by DJ Kez on the night.

“Find the community. Find your people within that. Dance a lot, to the music you like, in the clothes you like to wear, that makes you feel cool.” (kez)

Quotation Find the community. Find your people within that. Dance a lot, to the music you like, in the clothes you like to wear, that makes you feel cool. DJ Kez

For the community, not just an event

Nothing could’ve epitomised this better than the atmosphere outside Horden Pavillion, almost two hours after the battle ended. At 11pm, swarms of attendees hung around the food trucks, pumping music, exchanging moves and spreading the love of dance with new and old friends, dancers and non-dancers. Some made their debut in the cypher, replicating their favourite moments from the night, others pulled out well-sharpened tools, proving themselves worthy of a place on the stage next year.

As Red Bull Dance Your Style continues to grow in years to come, may this be a reminder of what it’s all about. Supporting your community, hyping up the person beside you, and expressing the full range of human emotion through the magic of the human body.

PARTING WORDS OF ADVICE:

“Stay young forever.” (rome)

“Just be yourself. Believe in yourself. Have fun.” (Hanon)

“I think it’s cool to have a goal, like Red Bull Dance Your Style, but the thing that’s gonna make you feel better on the inside is your relationship with dance.” (Kez)

Stay funky, stay fresh, stay consistent.

But most important of all: keep moving! (ALT: keep dancing YOUR style!)

Until next time,

Maya B (@mayannnaiise)

7 min Toyin presents House Follow Toyin from Los Angeles to New Orleans for the USA Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals.