How Jaïra Joy conquered Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2025

You just don’t expect to have a tie in the final. In the semi-final or the rounds before, it’s possible, but the final doesn’t feel like a place where a tie is gonna be. After the third round, I was like, “It’s finished.” I also felt Waackxxxy’s energy, we were both like, “OK, it’s over now.” Your mind is also done. Seeing the lights being 50-50 was just intense. You really have to switch your mindset to go another round and be like, “OK, what do I still have that I didn’t do yet, what trick do I still have,” and then it’s just a matter of thinking quick and doing it. I really felt the energy from the crowd: “Another round, let’s go, let’s go! You got this!”

I was just going through this list in my head of all the moves I still hadn’t done yet. This is the moment to really give all that you’ve got: “One more round, 60 seconds. I’m really tired, but I can do it.” So just the positive and good energy, and also a little bit of the fire to still win, that’s what was going through my mind at the moment.