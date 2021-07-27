For five years now Red Bull Defiance has been making competitors bleed, sweat, and cry – all before lunchtime. Athletes, competing in teams, not only battle each other (including legendary professional athletes like Courtney Atkinson and Braden Currie ) but also nature’s elements (like a freak summer snow shower, extreme heat, and rain).

Yes, Red Bull Defiance has a notorious reputation for being quite brutal. But what is it that makes it more brutal than other adventure race events that test our endurance, strength and spirit? Ahead of the Australian edition – happening this weekend in Queensland – read on below to find out what makes this epic multi-day adventure race so special.

Defiance particpants 2019 © Graeme Murray

1. The unique birth of Red Bull Defiance

In 2014, Red Bull Defiance began; it was the brainchild of triathlete (and Xterra World champion) Braden Currie. Even from the first moments, the event championed itself for being extra tough, extra painful and extra rewarding, which has left athletes since that first year utterly speechless.

Courtney Atkinson Defiance 2019 © Graeme Murray

“It was such an incredible experience to race at home over such a mind-blowingly spectacular course,” triathlete and endurance racer Dougal Allan said of the 2014 race. “Braden had put together a course that he felt would be epic, but he would never really know until he had finished it. We had now finished it and the grin on our faces probably spoke more about our love for the event and the course we had just discovered, than our success in winning it.”

That first event was held in the Wanaka region of New Zealand and for every race since then Wanaka has been its home. This year, however, the event is heading far north away from New Zealand to Mission Beach Queensland, Australia for a crazy weekend of mountain biking, abseiling, white-water rafting, kayaking, running and potentially dodging Australia's notoriously fearsome wildlife.

2. Really extreme conditions – seriously

There’s a rumour going around that this is an extreme race and, in 2017, the conditions sealed the deal and made the rumour a serious reality. How? Well, snow.

Red Bull Defiance 2019 © Graeme Murray

Yep, despite the calendar saying it was summer (in the Southern Hemisphere) temperatures drastically dropped, leaving a few centimetres of fresh snow on the hills of Wanaka. And just in case snow wasn’t enough, they also battled near-hypothermia-inducing temperatures and blistering wind. All while mountain biking up steep ridges and kayaking through icy waters.

And now in Australia we'll have the complete opposite experience. Athletes will see temperatures that are almost too high – 28ºC with a humidity factor of 70 percent. You can bet your bottom dollar that competitors will be sweating profusely before they even step off the bus and into the rainforest.

3. Quite the international (and celebrity) crowd

From South Africa to France, Red Bull Defiance has welcomed athletes from around the world over the last five years – even ultrarunner Ryan Sandes used the event as a bit of a ‘warm up’ race for 2016. There was just something about the allure of the multiple sports that caught Sandes’s attention.

The race has also welcomed competitors from France, Germany, and Australia (well, that’s international for the New Zealand event).

Courtney Atkinson, Lindsey Lawry - Defiance 2019 AU © Graeme Murray

The event has attracted some high-profile names from other sports including the Bondi Lifeguards (yes of the popular Bondi Rescue TV show) and legendary rugby player Richie McCaw. Following retirement from the All Blacks in 2015, McCaw began testing the waters of the infamous adventure race with a four-person team entry. McCaw then went on to do the full race in the years following.

Despite winning the Rugby World Cup twice, McCaw said, that without a doubt, “Red Bull Defiance was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” We’ll let that one sink in.

Red Bull Defiance AU 2019 © Graeme Murray

4. Many, many sports

Some things, like ice cream, are great in abundance. This includes the amount of sports featured in Red Bull Defiance. Over the two-day adventure race, expect to see a wide range of sports including (and not limited to): sand running, trail running, rainforest running, whitewater rafting, kayaking, abseiling and mountain biking.

The Kiwis even thought up a bit of clay pigeon shooting just to keep things interesting. The Aussies, however, are keeping one challenge a mystery and, while we’re not at liberty to say anything, we can neither confirm nor deny that sharks are involved.

Detail of hands during the Red Bull Defiance in Mission Beach © Graeme Murray

5. It’s one hell of a mental game

From battling with disorientation to genuine physical exhaustion, any adventure race will challenge you to your core. Red Bull Defiance, although only two days, packs a serious punch. In the past, competitors have covered up to 170km of terrain.

In the upcoming Australian event, competitors will cover 150km with a gnarly gain of 2,510m. Now, let that one sink in for a minute – two thousand five hundred and ten metres, up and down, for two days – and, if you break it down even more (and do some wizarding maths), 20 hours of racing.

You can only begin imagine the serious mental strength and stamina that our athletes will need as they're forced to overcome the leg burn and the blistering heat.

Participants perform during Red Bull Defiance in Mission Beach © Samuel Costin