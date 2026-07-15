Get to know your Red Bull District Ride 2026 riders

Red Bull District Ride is almost upon us, and as well as a new venue and new course, the event in the Netherlands is also making history as the first edition where there will be a separate women’s contest.

This means that in addition to 15 of the world’s best male riders, fans will be treated to witnessing the relentless progression of the women’s side of the sport, with six top-ranked female riders set to drop into the three unique districts.

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The roster features the top-ranked riders from the FMB World ranking, the best from the 2025 Slopestyle World Championship, and a number of wildcard entrants who've earned their place via strong performances at other contests or success in a video submission contest.

From former Red Bull District Ride winners to riders who have pushed the sport’s boundaries with a swathe of world firsts, here’s who’s riding in Groningen and what we can expect across qualifying and finals.

01 Men

Tim Bringer

Timothé Bringer © Red Bull

Nicknamed ‘The Hulk’, Bringer brings an aggressive riding style to all contest runs, which helped him win the 2025 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Cup. His route to top spot included victories at Crankworx Rotorua and Crankworx Cairns, while he finished second at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. Renowned for double backflips, don’t be surprised to see him attempt an in-contest world-first triple in the Big Air District.

Chance Moore

Chance Moore © Red Bull

The Canadian ran Bringer a close second in last year’s Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Cup, and has continued his explosive form in 2026 by most recently winning Slovakia’s Birell Bike Fest. He also became the first rider to land a backflip tailwhip 360 (or ‘Corky Whip’) on a mountain bike at Swatch Nines in 2025, and will have something momentous planned for slopestyle’s biggest stage.

Paul Couderc

Paul Couderc © Red Bull

Another Frenchman at the forefront of slopestyle, Couderc isn’t afraid to go big as seen in his numerous freeride edits. He also has history at Red Bull District Ride, finishing fifth at the most recent edition, and will have eyes on a podium spot.

Ben Thompson

Ben Thompson © Red Bull

Squamish, British Columbia-raised Thompson is constantly progressing, as seen in his rise to fourth in the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle world cup in 2025. The 23-year-old is well respected for his technical combinations and opposite tricks, and will thrive in the creativity focused dual district.

Dawid Godziek

Dawid Godziek © Red Bull

A slopestyle legend, Dawid Godziek is a competition master and is famous for his solo projects like the Red Bull Bike Express . There isn’t much he hasn’t won in slopestyle, including the Crankworx Triple Crown and multiple Red Bull Roof Rides, but Red Bull District Ride has so far eluded the Pole – his best and only appearance fourth in 2022. Expect him to go all out to complete his collection in Groningen.

Erik Fedko

Erik Fedko © Red Bull

German rider Erik Fedko is one of only two riders on this year’s roster who has two Red Bull District Ride appearances under their belt (the other being Nicholi Rogatkin). The 2017 edition announced him to the world, Fedko finishing fifth in front of a passionate home crowd in Nuremberg. He went even better five years later, scoring a podium spot and third. Improve by the same margin this time around and first place is his.

Lucas Huppert

Lucas Huppert © Red Bull

A former Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Swiss rider Huppert is a regular top-10 finisher in slopestyle’s biggest events thanks to his collection of signature tricks like decades and superman seatgrabs. He has experience at Red Bull District Ride too, finishing seventh in 2022.

Nicholi Rogatkin

Nicholi Rogatkin © Red Bull

The only former Red Bull District Ride champion lining up in the Netherlands, Rogatkin clinched victory in 2017 with the first-ever 1440. While he had to settle for second in 2022, the American rider has gone on to become one of the most influential and successful riders of the last decade, and even has a Red Bull Rampage appearance on his career achievements. The 30-year-old will expect a podium as a minimum.

Toby Miley

Tobey Miley © Red Bull

Miley is known for seizing any opportunity he’s given. The German rider turned a wildcard spot at Crankworx Rotorua into a 10th-place finish, and qualified for 2025 Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, where he finished fifth. Invited to Red Bull District Ride on merit, he won’t let the opportunity pass him by and will bring his signature double flip combinations to the streets of Groningen.

Dane Folpp

Dane Folpp © Red Bull

The 19-year-old is the youngest male competitor at this year’s Red Bull District Ride, but is out to prove that what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in technical abilities. The Australian was awarded the FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the year in 2025, securing him a wild card spot in the 2026 FMBA Slopestyle Super League, where he currently sits seventh.

Kaidan Ingersoll

Kaidan Ingersoll © Red Bull

Another former FMBA Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Ingersoll has since risen as high as third in the world. He knows what it takes to win, having stood on the top spot at Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch 2025, while his iconic trick links will get a chance to shine on the oversized features of Red Bull District Ride.

Griffin Paulson

Griffin Paulson © Red Bull Contentpool

A relative veteran, 29-year-old Paulson has been on the scene for years without truly breaking through to top-tier events’ podium places. The Canadian earned his spot at Red Bull District Ride 2026 courtesy of a wild card entry by finishing ninth at Slovakia’s Birell Bike Fest.

Jake Atkinson

Jake Atkinson © Red Bull

The UK’s most exciting slopestyle prospect, Atkinson earned his place through a video submission contest. He has big competition experience already though, winning the 2023 Red Bull Rookie of the Year and finishing second behind Dawid Godziek at the 2023 Red Bull Roof Ride in Poland, beating established names like Chance Moore and Szymon Godziek.

Max Fredriksson

Max Fredriksson © Red Bull

Another Red Bull Roof Ride runner-up (2021), Fredriksson also secured his place in Groningen through the video contest. A former second-place finisher in the FMB Diamond Series and podium placer at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, the 30-year-old also featured at the 2022 Red Bull District Ride, where he came a respectable sixth.

Pim Scheers

Pim Scheers © Red Bull

A surefire fan favourite, Pim Scheers secured his wildcard via the video submission contest. The Dutch national champion in Dirt and UCI BMX Park, he brings hyper-technical trickery honed on 20in wheels to the big bike, but he isn’t in Groningen to make up the numbers and will look to pull out all the stops in front of his home crowd.

02 Women

Robin Goomes

Robin Goomes © Red Bull

Goomes needs no introduction, but here’s one anyway. The 30-year-old New Zealander is a pioneering presence in freeride and slopestyle, winning everything there is in the sport, including back-to-back Red Bull Rampages (2024 and 2025) and first place in the 2025 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Cup. She also has a number of progressive firsts to her name, including being the first woman to land a backflip in an official contest. She will be out to make even more history during a first appearance at Red Bull District Ride 2026.

Alma Wiggberg

Alma Wiggberg © Red Bull

The Swedish all-rounder (in addition to slopestyle, she’s national champ in pumptrack and enduro) made history in 2025 by winning the first-ever women’s contest at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. Although it wasn’t enough to overthrow Goomes at the top of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Cup standings, the 23-year-old has shown that she's unbeatable on her day with a wide-array of technical tricks in her repertoire that are clinically executed.

Johanna Nussbaumer

Johanna Nussbaumer © Red Bull

The 17-year-old is the youngest rider at this year’s Red Bull District Ride, but don’t be fooled by her age. The 2025 Red Bull Rookie of the Year has already proven herself on the biggest stage this year, winning Crankworx Rotorua at the first time of asking. Her second at Birell Bike Fest in May showed it was no fluke, and with a 100 percent record of podium finishes in her career, Nussbaumer will be targeting third place as a minimum.

Shealen Reno

Shealen Reno © Red Bull

The former BMX racer rocketed onto the world stage with a historic first-place at Crankworx Christchurch earlier this year, stomping her first-ever in-contest backflip. This followed third-place at the 2025 Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, while she currently leads the newly formed Slopestyle Super League.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Red Bull

Australia's Harriet Burbidge-Smith has beaten the odds to return to the top of slopestyle, coming back from a fractured C7 vertebra sustained at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler in 2024 to compete at last year’s Red Bull Rampage. She has continued her recovery with second at Crankworx Rotorua earlier this year, and a win at Red Bull District Ride would complete her Hollywood comeback.

Natalia Niedzwiedz

Natalia Niedzwiedz © Red Bull

Niedzwiedz earned her wildcard place at Red Bull District Line thanks to her third place at Birell Bike Fest in May. The Polish 22-year-old became the first woman to land a double backflip on a mountain bike back in 2023 and is primed to do something spectacular on the Groningen course.

About the author Who is Charlie Allenby? Charlie is a freelance contributor for RedBull.com based in London, UK. He covers a variety of two-wheel disciplines including road cycling, mountain biking and BMX, and also writes about cycling for publications such as Rouleur, Bike Radar and the Guardian. When not writing about it, he is a keen cyclist and runner himself, and has completed iconic events such as the Paris Roubaix Challenge sportive and London Marathon.