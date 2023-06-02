Chiara Croce can remember when May 27, 2023 was so far off that it seemed like a blank page. But when the artist from Milan put pen to paper and created a doodle for the

competition in Italy, she started down an artistic path that would take her all the way to the World Final in Amsterdam. And after sharing a three-day immersive experience in the Dutch capital with professional artists and fellow creatives from around the world, May 27 became the day she was named the competition’s global winner for 2023.