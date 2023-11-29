skateboarding

World-class skaters, 8 days, this was Red Bull Drop In Tour Australia!

Our skateboarding demo tour of Australia hit Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sydney in the space of just eight days – find out how it all went down right here.
By Niall Neeson
3 min readPublished on
TJ Rogers rotates a flat switch frontside 360 ollie over a hospital access barrier in Australia
© Anthony Acosta

Part of this story

Jake Wooten

A rising star of the skateboarding scene boasting a special transition skating ability, Jake Wooten is one of the world's most watchable skaters.

United StatesUnited States

Gustavo Ribeiro

Gustavo Ribeiro is a gifted technical street skating supremo who’s the first Portuguese skater to win the Tampa AM.

PortugalPortugal

Felipe Gustavo

Felipe Gustavo is a street skateboarding technician who won Tampa Am as a complete unknown and he's a member of Brazil’s first-ever national team.

United StatesUnited States

Jamie Foy

Hailing from Florida, USA, Jamie Foy is the 2017 Skater of the Year and a handrail innovator with a style all of his own.

United StatesUnited States

Alessandro Sorgente

Unbelievably consistent Floridian skater, Alex Sorgente, is looked upon as the international pace-setter in concrete contest culture today.

United StatesUnited States

Torey Pudwill

Teenage prodigy, game-changing video star, entrepreneur, all round advert for all that's great about skateboarding – Torey Pudwill is all these.

United StatesUnited States

Zion Wright

Zion Wright from Florida, USA, is a genuine all-terrain skater and one of the biggest names in the skateboarding game today.

United StatesUnited States

TJ Rogers

Canadian ripper TJ Rogers chose to fly south and has gone on to become a fixture on the Californian skate scene and beyond.

CanadaCanada

Leticia Bufoni

Brazilian icon Letícia Bufoni is a five-time X Games gold medallist who's breaking down barriers in women's skateboarding.

BrazilBrazil

Red Bull Drop In Tour

Follow Red Bull’s global skateboarding tour as the skate team host demos all over the world.

1 Season · 2 episodes
Skateboarding demo tours of Australia are something of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, Australia is arguably second only to the USA in terms of its contribution to skateboarding culture, is famously friendly and remains home to many famous skateparks like that on Sydney’s Bondi beach and Belconnen, with its iconic spider-web festooned bowl. Element Skateboards’ tour of Australia back in 2002 justifiably became the stuff of legend.
Alex Sorgente blasts a 360 kickflip over the funbox during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Australia

Alex Sorgente – Tre Flip

© Anthony Acosta

Jamie Foy came out swinging at every demo in Australia!

Jamie Foy – Flip Front Crook

© Anthony Acosta

The flip side of that coin is you have to bring your A-game. Every city and surf town in Australia has its own ballistic scene – particularly Melbourne. The country has given the international pro ranks skateboarders from Matt Mumford, Chad Bartie, and Morgan Campbell through Dustin Dollin, Chima Ferguson, Dennis Durrant, Tommy Fynn, Shane O’Neill, and up to today with rippers like Jack O’Grady, Noah Nayef and Rob Pace making their own distinctive impacts upon the world scene.
So it’s fair to say that if you are going to head into the lion’s den, you better come out swinging. Put it like this: when was the last time you heard of an international team doing a demo tour of Brazil? Same energy.
Torey shuts down the Pizzey Park demo on the 2023 Drop-In Tour of Australia

Torey Pudwill – Backside 360 Kickflip

© Anthony Acosta

Jake Wooten winds into a Fakie 5-0 in Australia

Jake Wooten – Pupecki Grind

© Andrew Peters

Florida's Jamie Foy electrifies a demo in Australia during the Drop-In Tour

Jamie Foy – Backside 180 Fakie Nosegrind

© Anthony Acosta

Big Z grinds an Australian ledge to fakie on the Drop-In Tour of 2023

Zion Wright – Backside Nosegrind Revert

© Andrew Peters

Torey Pudwill – Back Tail

© Anthony Acosta

Within that context, Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Australia was no light undertaking; demanding in some regards, though our previous leg in Japan had been, it still only constituted two official stops. Australia, by contrast, aimed to touch down in Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney – all in the space of just eight days.
Brazil's Felipe Gustavo blasting over the hip during our Australian demo tour

Felipe Gustavo – Blindside Flip

© Anthony Acosta

The Red Bull Drop-In Tour squad nestle into a post-demo signing session!

Session over!

© Anthony Acosta

As well as putting on four jam-packed skate demos at the very different skateparks of Riverslide, Paddington, Pizzey, and Sydney Park skateparks, respectively, our stellar squad – Torey Pudwill, TJ Rogers, Zion Wright, Gustavo Ribeiro, Felipe Gustavo, Alex Sorgente, Jamie Foy, and Jake Wooten – also spent every hour between demos filming street footage at as many spots as we could hit up along the way. Flying in for the Sydney finale came the one and only Leticia Bufoni for a demo, which morphed into a best-trick session at a downtown stair set afterwards.
Torey Pudwill gaps over to backside lipslide on a concrete barrier

Torey Pudwill – Back Lip

© Anthony Acosta

Zion Wright floats a step-up frontside kickflip out of an Australian kicker on the Drop-In Tour

Zion Wright – Frontside Flip

© Anthony Acosta

TJ Rogers rotates a flat switch frontside 360 ollie over a hospital access barrier in Australia

TJ Rogers – Switch Frontside 360

© Anthony Acosta

Tennesee native Jake Wooten demonstrates his incredible contortional ability in Australia

Jake Wooten – Stalefish

© Anthony Acosta

Felipe Gustavo – Backside 180 Fakie Nosegrind

© Andrew Peters

Our wild, ambitious road trip not only played to four rowdy full houses but saw broken boards, fishing trips, impromptu haircuts, signing sessions and even a guest appearance by the aforementioned Australian skateboarding royalty Tommy Fynn along the way.
All that remains is for us to thank Hemley, Parliament, Precinct and Laate Supply skate shops for their hospitality and all the skaters who came out to join us along the way.
Our full hour-long behind-the-scenes tour documentary drops on December 19, 2023.
Our full hour-long behind-the-scenes tour documentary drops on December 19, 2023.

23 min

Japan Tour

Catch up with the Red Bull Drop In Japan Tour with Zion Wright, Torey Pudwill, Ryan Decenzo and Jake Wooten.

English +5

Zion Wright

Part of this story

