World-class skaters, 8 days, this was Red Bull Drop In Tour Australia!
Our skateboarding demo tour of Australia hit Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sydney in the space of just eight days – find out how it all went down right here.
Skateboarding demo tours of Australia are something of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, Australia is arguably second only to the USA in terms of its contribution to skateboarding culture, is famously friendly and remains home to many famous skateparks like that on Sydney’s Bondi beach and Belconnen, with its iconic spider-web festooned bowl. Element Skateboards’ tour of Australia back in 2002 justifiably became the stuff of legend.
The flip side of that coin is you have to bring your A-game. Every city and surf town in Australia has its own ballistic scene – particularly Melbourne. The country has given the international pro ranks skateboarders from Matt Mumford, Chad Bartie, and Morgan Campbell through Dustin Dollin, Chima Ferguson, Dennis Durrant, Tommy Fynn, Shane O’Neill, and up to today with rippers like Jack O’Grady, Noah Nayef and Rob Pace making their own distinctive impacts upon the world scene.
So it’s fair to say that if you are going to head into the lion’s den, you better come out swinging. Put it like this: when was the last time you heard of an international team doing a demo tour of Brazil? Same energy.
Within that context, Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Australia was no light undertaking; demanding in some regards, though our previous leg in Japan had been, it still only constituted two official stops. Australia, by contrast, aimed to touch down in Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney – all in the space of just eight days.
As well as putting on four jam-packed skate demos at the very different skateparks of Riverslide, Paddington, Pizzey, and Sydney Park skateparks, respectively, our stellar squad – Torey Pudwill, TJ Rogers, Zion Wright, Gustavo Ribeiro, Felipe Gustavo, Alex Sorgente, Jamie Foy, and Jake Wooten – also spent every hour between demos filming street footage at as many spots as we could hit up along the way. Flying in for the Sydney finale came the one and only Leticia Bufoni for a demo, which morphed into a best-trick session at a downtown stair set afterwards.
Our wild, ambitious road trip not only played to four rowdy full houses but saw broken boards, fishing trips, impromptu haircuts, signing sessions and even a guest appearance by the aforementioned Australian skateboarding royalty Tommy Fynn along the way.
All that remains is for us to thank Hemley, Parliament, Precinct and Laate Supply skate shops for their hospitality and all the skaters who came out to join us along the way.
Our full hour-long behind-the-scenes tour documentary drops on December 19, 2023.
