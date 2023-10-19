Skateboarding
skateboarding
Jump into the skate van and join our Drop-In Tour of Japan
All the behind-the-scenes action from the long summertime road between two crazy skate demos in Tokyo and Osaka.
Japan has exploded into the wider consciousness of the skateboarding world in recent years. Whether through the internet-busting antics of Gou Miyagi, the Far Eastern Skate Network's distinctive and innovative video output, the lore of the Osaka Daggers or the domination of the women's contest circuit, Japan is a bigger part of skateboarding's cultural soup than at any time before.
Within that context, it was perhaps inevitable that Red Bull’s world-cruising Drop-In Tour would rock up in the land of the rising sun having already blazed a trail through the US and Europe.
August 2023 saw a grip of our international skate squadron assemble to put on two ballistic demos in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, and hit the banks, railings and assorted street furniture we could find on our 500km whistle-stop tour of this fantastic country. Rolling 25-deep, the tour crossed Japan via bullet train, hitting up the street terrain that they came across along the way.
The demos at Tokyo's Murasaki and Osaka’s Tiger Rack skateparks book-ended our journey, with a lot of excited Japanese skateboarders getting the chance to be up close and personal with Zion Wright, Ryan Decenzo, Torey Pudwill, Margie Didal, Alex Sorgente, Jake Wooten and Max Habanec. A lot of new friendships were formed, autographs signed and stokage freely distributed in a tour that seems sure to become part of Japanese skate history.
Watch everything that happens between the events on a professional skateboarding demo mega-tour in our wild skateboarding roadtrip across summertime Japan up above.
The Red Bull Drop-In Tour continues in Australia from October 20–28 – join us along the way if you can!
Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the skate action on all your devices! Get the app here!
Part of this story