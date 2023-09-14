F1

Sebastian Vettel leads F1 back to the Nürburgring

Formula 1 returned to the legendary Nordschleife circuit in Germany and Sebastian Vettel returned to Red Bull for an extraordinary celebration of motorsport at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring.
By Paul Keith
8 min readPublished on
Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB 7, David Coulthard in a Red Bull RB 8 seen during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 8, 2023.
Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel was reunited with 'Kinky Kylie', the RB7 he drove so spectacularly to the 2011 world title at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, a celebration of motorsport held at the famous German race circuit.

F1 returns to the Nordschleife

As part of the 12hr Nürburgring endurance race weekend, over 60,000 motorsports fans were treated to a series of unique showruns that saw F1 drivers and cars take on the legendary Nordschleife circuit last raced in Formula 1 in 1975. At its heart was a lap of the famed circuit by Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard in the Red Bull RB7 and RB8.
Vettel, who once again sat in the cockpit of his championship-winning RB7 race car, said: "I feel like I'm in a time capsule – a lot of memories have come up once I got into the car. It's going to be a lot of fun going on the big track and doing it in a way that I'm happy with. Somehow everything fits together here today – including the fact that we're now running the car with CO2-neutral fuel.
"Motorsport is my great passion and I want to keep the sport alive. Fuels can be produced synthetically and serve as a substitute fuel. It's important that we all become aware that we must do something. And the great thing is – you don't feel any difference in the car, it's just as much fun driving it on synthetic fuel."
Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB7, David Coulthard in a Red Bull RB8 during the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring at the Nürburgring in Germany on September 8, 2023.

Lords of the Ring: Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard on the Nürburgring

Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Ralf Schumacher, David Coulthard seen during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 9, 2023.

F1 stars of the past and present

Ralf Schumacher in a Williams FW25-07 during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 9, 2023.

Ralf Schumacher in the Williams FW25-07

Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB7 seen during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 9, 2023.

Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB7

Luc Ackermann and the Red Bull Driftbrothers at Formula Nürburgring

Sebastian Vettel at Formula Nürburgring

Mathias Lauda drives his father's Ferrari 312 around the Nürburgring

Jos Verstappen drives the Ford SuperVan 4.2 around the Nordschleife

Coulthard, himself an F1 winner here on the adjacent Grand Prix track, pursued Vettel around the 20.832km track that undulates through the Eifel mountains in the RB8 – Vettel nicknamed his Abbey – that swept the 2012 World Championships.
Mathias Lauda drove the Ferrari 312 B3-74 that his father Niki Lauda used to set the only sub seven-minute time (6:58.6) on the Nordschleife in 1975 as he took his first world championship. Gerhard Berger showed off the Ferrari F1-412 T2 and Ralf Schumacher was at the wheel of the Williams FW25-07, while Jos Verstappen drove the all-electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 that had graced the Pikes Peak Hill Climb earlier this year.
F1 fan favourite, Yuki Tsunoda left his AlphaTauri in Italy and instead took a fire-breathing Honda NSX GT3 Evo around the track and there was a thrilling display by FMX star Luc Ackermann jumping over the Red Bull Driftbrothers, Elias Hountondji and Johannes Hountondji as they drifted at speed below him.
Pit Stop interview: Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel meets fans at Formula Nürburgring.

Sebastian Vettel meets fans at Formula Nürburgring

Four-time World Champion and winner of 53 Grand Prix, Vettel is now leading the Race Without Trace campaign which aims to bring more sustainable and carbon neutral fuels into motorsports...

Can you tell us more about Race Without Trace?

Sebastian Vettel: We can only keep motorsport alive if we adapt it to future challenges. Race Without Trace is one of our 'There is Still a Race to Win' environmental projects. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, I got behind the wheel of two of my beloved cars – Nigel Mansell’s FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8A – two true icons of racing. These old cars should not be gathering dust as relics in the garage. So it was a great pleasure for me to demonstrate that we can continue to have fun with old racing cars but in an environmentally responsible way by running them on carbon neutral fuel. I’m doing the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring with my RB7 with carbon neutral fuel. It runs perfectly and the sound is exactly the same, but yet we do it in a more responsible way.

Seeing the fans here, is it time for Germany to have an F1 Grand Prix again?

I think we won't see a GP in Germany for a while. I think it's a pity, but I understand why. An F1 race is very expensive for the country and Germany just seems too realistic to me. Also maybe the decisive pressure from the German car industry is missing. It's a pity for fans, but there are races in neighbouring countries like Holland, Belgium and Austria.

Have you ever driven the Nordschleife before?

I’ve never driven a F1 car on the Nordschleife, so I'm very excited to do that at Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, although it’s only a show run. I have great memories of the Nürburgring. It's been 10 years since I took a win here for Red Bull Racing. The fact that I can come back here with my RB7 World Championship car fueled with carbon neutral fuel makes me proud.

Fact Box: Red Bull RB7

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Red Bull Racing drives the new RB7 during day one of winter testing at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit on February 1, 2011 in Valencia, Spain.

Red Bull Racing RB7

  • Grands Prix: 19
  • Wins: 12 (Sebastian Vettel 11, Mark Webber 1)
  • Podiums: 27
  • Pole positions: 18
  • Fastest Laps: 10
  • F1 debut: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
  • First win: 2011 Australian Grand Prix
  • Last win: 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix
  • Points scored: 650
  • Driver’s title won at the 2011 Japanese Grand Prix
  • Constructors’ title won at the 2011 South Korean Grand Prix
Pit Stop interview: Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Scuderia AlphaTauri signs autographs during the Scuderia AlphaTauri Premiere of "Whatever it Takes – the Race before the Races" on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Yuki Tsunoda

Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda graduated to F1 through the Red Bull Junior Team which helps bring the best young drivers into F1. The popular Japanese driver is currently in the middle of his third season with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

How does the Nordschleife compare with other circuits you've driven on?

Yuki Tsunoda: I can’t compare the Nordschleife to other tracks I've driven because the length and where the track goes is very different – through mountains, lots of up and downs. It’s really tight and if you step out on the grass, there are walls there. It’s like a street circuit, but more challenging in elevation changes. It's a super-enjoyable, thrilling and challenging track to drive.

Which car are you driving? What does it mean to you?

An NSX GT3 Evo – it’s the same model I drive in Italy every single day, just not in the race spec. It’s the same car but I would say it’s very different at the same time – the aero parts obviously make it way faster and more cool, but you can still feel the same passion, the similar sound and behaviour from the engine. I enjoy that similarity.

Would you consider coming back to the Nordschleife to race?

I would love to do a competitive race here, especially the 24-hour race. I think it would be an unforgettable experience.

What’s the most fun show run you’ve done so far?

I think this is the one – driving the Honda NSX GT3 Evo is very special and doing that on the Nordschleife. Most of the drivers want to have this experience at least once in their lifetime.

Factbox: Red Bull RB8

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Red Bull Racing drives the Red Bull Racing RB8 during Formula One winter testing at the Circuito de Jerez on February 9, 2012 in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

Red Bull Racing RB8

  • Grands Prix: 20
  • Wins: 7 (Sebastian Vettel 5, Mark Webber 2)
  • Podiums: 14
  • Pole positions: 8
  • Fastest Laps: 7
  • F1 debut: 2012 Australian Grand Prix
  • First win: 2012 Bahrain Grand Prix
  • Last win: 2012 Indian Grand Prix
  • Points scored: 460
  • Driver’s title won at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix
  • Constructors’ title won at the 2012 US Grand Prix
Pit Stop interview: Chris Gregory – Red Bull Racing Heritage Team coordinator

Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB7 seen during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 9, 2023.

Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull RB 7

F1 race engineer Chris Gregory is responsible for Red Bull Racing’s show runs and travels the world running a selection of historic vehicles. At the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring, it was the RB7 and RB8 for showruns

How do you prepare the cars for a show run?

Chris Gregory: A lot of the preparation for a show run is in the planning leading up to the event. Because we don’t usually run on a race track, we have to make sure that the roads are suitable and safe for the cars to run on. The cars run a fairly standard setup for each show run, which compared to a race set up is higher ride height and softer springs.

How often are they serviced and do you have to make replacement parts?

The cars are serviced after every event with any worn components replaced and damaged bodywork repaired and repainted. Now that the cars are 11 years old we've run low on some components, so we have some new parts made from the original moulds and tooling.

Do you have a favourite car from the Red Bull collection?

The last race car that I worked on was the RB16b and the last lap of Abu Dhabi in 2021 will always be etched in my memory!

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Champion in waiting: Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How will you prepare the car for a notorious track like Nordschleife?

The cars have been set up with higher ride height and softer springs, we have to use special running show car tyres for all our events, so we don’t have much choice for these.

If you were to race a modern F1 car around the Nordschleife, what would be the biggest challenges?

The elevation changes would be one of the biggest challenges, as at full speed the car would bottom out in the compressions. The Karussell would also be very difficult at full speed because of the change of surface, and the camber change entering and leaving the corner.

What's been the most fun show run for you and the team?

One of the most recent show runs that really stood out for me was Mumbai, it was my first time in India and to be there over the Holi festival was incredible. The local people were very welcoming and loved seeing the F1 car take to the streets.

