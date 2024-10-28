Tomáš Slavík crosses the finish line first at Red Bull Cerro Abajo in Genoa on October 20, 2024.
MTB

Tomáš Slavík makes history at a spectacular Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo

An epic showdown in the first-ever European Red Bull Cerro Abajo leg sees a familiar Czech legend and a Colombian rider battling for the crown.
By Giulia De Maio
3 min readPublished on

Red Bull Cerro Abajo's first trip to Europe was a huge success, played out in front of more than 35,000 people who lined the steep streets of Genoa, Italy. The world's best riders gave it their all as they competed in the final stage of the world's biggest urban downhill circuit, putting on an insane spectacle for a global audience on Red Bull TV.
Victory on the day went to Tomáš Slavík, who after being the first to discover the 'Caruggi' (the historic centre of the European Capital of Sport 2024) during the event's launch, rode a flawless race in the final, flying through every last metre of the 2.2km course from Monte Peralto to Largo della Zecca, passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks on the way.
A rider in action at Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo on October 20, 2024 in Italy.

What a spectacle Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo was

The closely-fought battle behind Slavík, which saw riders hit speeds of up to 80 kph between jumps, steps and bends in Genoa's narrow maze of creuze (the old town's narrow streets) and Caruggi, provided a memorable spectacle, thrilling both riders and spectators. As the winner himself confirmed: "It still doesn't feel real to me. I've worked my heart out for this victory and I'm happy to be the winner of this historic first European stage. The course was tough and wild, pushing you to the limit at all times. I've been racing for many years and competing with so many new youngsters gives me a special boost. What interested me most was to win today in front of this fantastic crowd, who welcomed me as if I were at home.
Czech rider Tomáš Slavík poses with the prize awarded to the winner of Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo.

Tomáš Slavík celebrates his success at Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo

I've worked my heart out for this victory and I'm happy to be the winner of this historic first European stage
Tomáš Slavík
The 37-year-old Czech was almost half a second ahead of Colombia's Juanfer Vélez, who was the fastest during qualification, but his second place was enough for a richly-deserved overall series title to match his 2023 champion's belt, confirming him as the rider to beat next year.

Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Genoa Cerro Abajo 2024 results

20

Oct

Position

Rider

Time

1

Tomáš Slavík

2m 42.505s

2

Juanfer Vélez

+0.477

3

Sebastian Holguin

+3.383

4

Felipe Agurto

+3.517

5

Johannes Fischbach

+4.102

6

Jeronimo Paez

+4.160

7

Bernard Kerr

+4.312

8

Adrien Loron

+5.503

9

Lucas Borba

+5.975

10

Douglas Vieira

+6.948

11

Alex Rudeau

+7.892

12

Wyn Masters

+8.092

13

Alberto Nícolas

+8.380

14

Davide Cappello

+11.146

15

Camilo Sanchez

+11.652

16

Roger Vieira

+14.572

In a close battle for the last podium spot, Colombia's Sebastian Holguin took third place ahead of Chile's Felipe Agurto and Germany's Johannes Fischbach. The best-placed Italian rider was Davide Cappello in 14th.
Colombia's Juanfer Vélez repeats his 2023 success on the Red Bull Cerro Abajo downhill street circuit.

Juanfer Vélez is king again at Red Bull Cerro Abajo

I'm delighted to be the Red Bull Cerro Abajo champion for the second year in a row
Juanfer Vélez
"Today's course was very physical: to get to the finish I had to give everything. It would have been nice to win in this incredible city, but the happiness of confirming myself as champion is unparalleled, so now let's celebrate properly. I'm delighted to be the Red Bull Cerro Abajo champion for the second year in a row," said Vélez, after accepting the overall winner's belt.

Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024: Overall standings

Position

Rider

Score

1

Juanfer Vélez

113

2

Tomáš Slavík

109

3

Sebastián Holguín

92

4

Lucas Borba

88

5

Felipe Agurto

86

6

Adrien Loron

40

7

Jeronimo Paez

37

8

Matías Nuñes

22

9

Camilo Sanchez

22

10

Johannes Fischbach

18

The scores from qualification and the final in Genoa will count towards riders' 2025 ranking when the series resumes, which the Italian public are definitely hoping will return to their country. Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo's two days of pure adrenaline and spectacle have sparked a taste for urban downhill in Genoa and elsewhere in Europe. While we all wait for next year's calendar announcement, why not relive the action on Red Bull TV?
Tomáš Slaví, Juanfer Vélez and Sebastian Holguin pose on the Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo podium.

The Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo podium

