Red Bull Gears Up as title sponsor for Massive Adelaide MotoGP Debut

What you need to know.

Red Bull officially secures the naming rights for the revolutionary new Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia, locking in premier billing for the historic 2027 and 2028 editions.

MotoGP makes its monumental shift from Phillip Island to the streets of Adelaide, ripping through a brand-new 4.13-kilometre parkland street circuit.

The 15-corner urban track resurrects elements of the city's legendary motorsport heritage, sending riders blasting past 340 km/h against a skyscraper backdrop.

Scheduled for 12–14 November 2027, the blockbuster event serves as the penultimate, high-stakes round of the global MotoGP calendar.

Beyond the tarmac, Red Bull is set to supercharge the fan experience with city-wide activations, exciting entertainment stages, and immersive action sports zones.

The multi-year partnership anchors a $96 million state government project, projecting Adelaide to an audience of over 630 million international viewers.

Red Bull has officially secured title naming rights for the highly anticipated Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix debut as it moves to the streets of Adelaide.

In a groundbreaking multi-year agreement with MotoGP and the South Australian Motor Sport Board , the event will officially enter a bold new era from 12 to 14 November 2027 as the Red Bull Grand Prix of Australia. Securing the premier billing for both the 2027 inaugural race and the follow-up 2028 spectacle, the energy giant is ready to inject its signature high-octane atmosphere directly into the heart of South Australia.

The transition marks a seismic shift for premier-class motorcycle racing down under, trading Phillip Island's traditional open expanses for the tight, unforgiving confines of the world’s first purpose-built MotoGP city circuit. Spanning 4.13 kilometres across Adelaide's vibrant parklands, the freshly imagined 15-corner track resurrects and refines elements of the city's legendary Formula One layout. Riders will thread the needle through iconic stretches like Stag Corner, Dequetteville Terrace, and Brewery Bend, with top speeds expected to blast past 340 km/h right before the urban crowd's eyes.

Red Bull MotoGP © Red Bull

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing alignment also brings a high-stakes technical narrative to the 2027 Adelaide street race, perfectly intersecting with a new era for both the manufacturer and the sport. The debut on the 4.13km temporary parkland circuit will serve as the ultimate test for KTM’s revamped powerhouse lineup, featuring the newly arrived Alex Márquez alongside the formidable Pedro Acosta .

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Positioned as the critical, high-stakes penultimate round of the MotoGP calendar, the world’s elite grid battles for championship glory against a skyscraper backdrop. Red Bull’s presence guarantees that the energy will spill far beyond the tarmac barriers. Fans can brace for a relentless wave of off-track entertainment, premium festival stages, and immersive, city-wide activations engineered to transform Adelaide into a global motorsport festival for an entire week.

For South Australia, bringing a global powerhouse like Red Bull into the foundation layout is the ultimate validation of its $96 million street-circuit vision. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas hailed the massive multi-million-dollar coup as a definitive endorsement that will command the attention of over 630 million international viewers. By uniting one of the planet's most recognisable brands with the raw, mechanical theatre of MotoGP, the partnership firmly locks in Adelaide's status as a destination for adrenaline seekers worldwide.

The countdown to November 2027 is officially on. As construction prepares to kick off in the parklands later this year, the stage is set for a historic fusion of heavy metal, urban street culture, and pure racing progression. Two wheels, fifteen corners, and a city ready to be pushed to its absolute limits - the future of Australian motorsport has never looked faster.

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