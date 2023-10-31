It’s official: Red Bull Hardline is heading to Australia in 2024

Get ready, mountain bike fans, because the world’s toughest downhill race is going global. That’s right, Red Bull Hardline is adding a second event in 2024 and will head to Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, Australia, for the first of two Hardline events next year.

This isn’t the start of a Hardline series – the races will run as standalone events – but you can be guaranteed that Red Bull Hardline Australia will be very bit as big, gnarly and downright demanding as the original event and will continue the Red Bull Hardline legacy of progressing downhill mountain bike racing to new heights.

Action like this, but with more sunshine. Count us in © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Hardline Australia will take place as the headline event of a five-day mountain biking festival at the renowned Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania.

Known for its steep and rugged terrain, Maydena’s mountainside will be turned into a course true to the Hardline ethos by none other than Red Bull Hardline founder and course builder, Dan Atherton.

For the past 10 years the eldest Atherton sibling has been the brains behind the design of the Red Bull Hardline course that’s pushed the sport’s boundaries each year. He's already been hard at work planning the new Red Bull Hardline Australia track at Maydena to ensure a trademark course, with the huge jumps that challenge riders both physically and mentally as well as highly technical linking sections that will demand pinpoint accuracy delivered at speed.

“10 years ago, we never could've imagined that Red Bull Hardline would reach the stage that it’s at now. It's been so inspiring to watch the progression of the sport,” says Atherton. “In those early years, riders pushed themselves out of their comfort zone to adapt from riding a typical World Cup course, but recently the roles are reversed and the onus is on me and the team to build a track gnarly enough to showcase the riders' skills.

"As part of that progression, we’ve decided to take the event global, with the first satellite event to be held in Tasmania. It's an awesome place with everything we need to build a longer, faster course that will fit perfectly with the Red Bull Hardline ethos.”

Gee Atherton takes a look over one brother Dan's huge Hardline creations © Nathan Hughes/Red Bull Content Pool Tasmania's an awesome place with everything we need to build a longer, faster course that'll fit perfectly with the Red Bull Hardline ethos Dan Atherton

After witnessing some watershed moments in its 10-year history so far, including teenager Jackson Goldstone winning on his debut in 2022 and New Zealand rider Jess Blewitt becoming the first woman to participate in Red Bull Hardline, its Australian debut promises more historic moments from the world-class roster of riders who’ll get the invite to race.

Tickets for Red Bull Hardline Australia will go on sale on Wednesday, November 1. Stay tuned for those details by visiting the Red Bull Hardline Australia event page, which is where you'll also be able to catch up with all the latest news on the rider lineup and the course build.