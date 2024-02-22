Laurie Greenland participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg
© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool
The first look at the gritty Red Bull Hardline Australia Track!

A technical rock garden, heavy drops, big road gaps, speedy berms and, so much more. This is the first look at the Red Bull Hardline Australia track all the riders are talking about.
By Andrew Cotman
2 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time!

Australia

Remy Morton

Whether it's BMX dirt jumps or massive freeride MTB lines, Australian Remy Morton loves nothing better than going big on a bike.

AustraliaAustralia

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Whether she’s hucking giant sets of stairs, dodging trees and defying gravity on the trails, or dropping jaws (and W’s) on the comp circuit: Harriet Burbidge-Smith was put on this earth to ride bikes.

AustraliaAustralia
The sold-out Red Bull Hardline Australia will take place on the 23-24th February and broadcast on Red Bull TV, a few months before the event returns again to Wales’ Dyfi Valley later in the year, on the 1st & 2nd June.
In the rugged terrain of the renowned Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, over 30 riders from all over the world will tackle some of the most challenging mountain bike trails Australia has to offer.
The course has been built over approx 7,500 hours and with the course presenting new Australian features the riders will surely have their hands full.
The Red Bull Hardline 2024 Australian Map

The Red Bull Hardline 2024 Australian Map

© Red Bull

Red Bull Hardline Australia Track Fun Facts:
  • Track Length - 2.3km
  • Vertical elevation - 575m
  • Largest gap jump - 75ft / 23m
  • Largest vertical drop - 10m+
  • Estimated course race time - 3.5min
  • Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
  • Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course.
Simon French from Maydena Bike Park says ‘On the edge of Tasmania’s South West Wilderness, Maydena Bike Park has provided a perfect canvas for developing a course that is befitting of the Red Bull Hardline legacy. Using nearly 600m of vertical elevation, the all-new course takes in a huge diversity of forest types, terrain, and trail features. After a massive few months of construction, we look forward to welcoming riders on the course soon.’
New additions to the rider list include Edgar Briole (FRA), Vincent Tupin (FRA), Thibault Laly (FRA), and Jim Monro from the UK. And in the wild cards, Dennis Luffman from the UK and Gracey Hemstreet from Canada. In addition, unfortunately, Gee Atherton will not attend and will continue to focus on his recovery in the UK.
Check out the full list of riders here.
Here are the first images of the Red Bull Hardline Australia course at Tasmania's Maydena Bike Park.
Jackson Goldstone performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline

Jackson Goldstone performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline

© Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Tahnee Seagrave participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

Tahnee Seagrave participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Laurie Greenland performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

Laurie Greenland performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Tahnee Seagrave at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

Tahnee Seagrave at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Louise Ferguson at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Brook Macdonald performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Gracey Hemstreet performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline

© Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Athletes pose for a photograph at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

am Blenkinsop & Brook Macdonald participates at Red Bull Hardline.

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Laurie Greenland participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg

© Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Watch the first massive hits of the track below.
Red Bull Hardline will be on Red Bull TV at 6pm AEDT. To keep up to date on all the latest information on Red Bull Hardline visit Redbull.com/hardline. For now, check out the pre-event daily coverage below!

8 min

First practice sessions Down Under

The world's best riders test the intimidating features on the new Red Bull Hardline course in Tasmania.

