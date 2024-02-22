The first look at the gritty Red Bull Hardline Australia Track!

The sold-out Red Bull Hardline Australia will take place on the 23-24th February and broadcast on Red Bull TV, a few months before the event returns again to Wales’ Dyfi Valley later in the year, on the 1st & 2nd June.

In the rugged terrain of the renowned Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, over 30 riders from all over the world will tackle some of the most challenging mountain bike trails Australia has to offer.

The course has been built over approx 7,500 hours and with the course presenting new Australian features the riders will surely have their hands full.

The Red Bull Hardline 2024 Australian Map © Red Bull

Red Bull Hardline Australia Track Fun Facts:

Track Length - 2.3km

Vertical elevation - 575m

Largest gap jump - 75ft / 23m

Largest vertical drop - 10m+

Estimated course race time - 3.5min

Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level

Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course.

Simon French from Maydena Bike Park says ‘On the edge of Tasmania’s South West Wilderness, Maydena Bike Park has provided a perfect canvas for developing a course that is befitting of the Red Bull Hardline legacy. Using nearly 600m of vertical elevation, the all-new course takes in a huge diversity of forest types, terrain, and trail features. After a massive few months of construction, we look forward to welcoming riders on the course soon.’

New additions to the rider list include Edgar Briole (FRA), Vincent Tupin (FRA), Thibault Laly (FRA), and Jim Monro from the UK. And in the wild cards, Dennis Luffman from the UK and Gracey Hemstreet from Canada. In addition, unfortunately, Gee Atherton will not attend and will continue to focus on his recovery in the UK.

Here are the first images of the Red Bull Hardline Australia course at Tasmania's Maydena Bike Park.

Jackson Goldstone performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Tahnee Seagrave participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Laurie Greenland performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Tahnee Seagrave at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Louise Ferguson at Red Bull Hardline in Maydena Bike Park.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Brook Macdonald performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Gracey Hemstreet performs during practice at Red Bull Hardline © Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool Athletes pose for a photograph at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool am Blenkinsop & Brook Macdonald participates at Red Bull Hardline. © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Jackson Goldstone participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool Laurie Greenland participates at Red Bull Hardline.jpg © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Watch the first massive hits of the track below.

Red Bull Hardline will be on Red Bull TV at 6pm AEDT. To keep up to date on all the latest information on Red Bull Hardline visit Redbull.com/hardline . For now, check out the pre-event daily coverage below!

8 min First practice sessions Down Under The world's best riders test the intimidating features on the new Red Bull Hardline course in Tasmania.