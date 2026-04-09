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MTB
Red Bull Hardline breaks new ground with exciting Canadian debut
For the first time, Red Bull Hardline - the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race - arrives in British Columbia, Canada on October 17. Here's what to know about the event.
Red Bull Hardline, the toughest downhill MTB event on the planet, is gearing up for a bold new chapter with the announcement of Red Bull Hardline British Columbia. Expanding the Red Bull Hardline legacy beyond Wales and Tasmania – uniting three events under one vision – Red Bull Hardline BC is set to take place on October 17, 2026. The event will bring the world’s toughest downhill race format to Cypress Mountain, located just north of Vancouver.
The event brings the same uncompromising Red Bull Hardline spirit, renowned Wales and Tasmania, to a new stage. Expect steep descents, massive features and a dramatic West Coast backdrop as riders push the boundaries of what’s possible – this time, on Canadian soil. Here is what you need to know:
01
Key facts
- Since its creation by Dan Atherton in Wales in 2014, Red Bull Hardline has built a reputation as the ultimate proving ground in downhill mountain biking, blending top-level speed with freeride‐style ingenuity on some of the toughest terrain in the sport. Over the past decade, it has redefined what’s possible on two wheels and inspired awe across the global MTB community.
- The Red Bull Hardline BC course is designed by founder Dan Atherton and Gee Atherton, and built in close collaboration by an experienced team of trail builders and riders, ensuring the technical legacy of Red Bull Hardline is carried into a completely new landscape.
- As with all Red Bull Hardlines events, BC will feature a select roster of elite downhill and freeride athletes from across the globe, each invited to take on a course that combines high‐speed sections, massive jumps and natural technical features. This time, those will be carved into the mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore, often hailed as one of birthplaces of freeride MTB.
- The unforgettable course at Cypress Mountain will be incomparable to other downhill bike courses, with elements borrowed from dirt jumping and BMX that aren't allowed in the World Cup and other UCI races. These include massive jumps and gaps, steep drops of 10m plus, 'rock gardens' and steep descents.
02
What riders say
Dan Atherton
“When you think of Red Bull Hardline in British Columbia, everyone has their own vision of how it should be. So, the bar is set so high in everyone’s expectations, said the creator of Red Bull Hardline. "When you think of BC riding, you think of huge rocks slabs, massive trees, amazing dirt, kind of first generation growth – so to find a location that ticked all those boxes was insanely difficult and luckily we had local riders like Jackson there on the ground and even then it took two years of searching to finally find a location. The guys did amazingly and it’s going to be pretty special.”
Gracey Hemstreet
A native of British Columbia, Gracey Hemstreet is pretty excited about the series coming to BC. “After walking the future Red Bull Hardline track, I’m pretty intimidated but excited. I think this will be the best one yet," she said. "Everyone’s going to be so stoked, and the crowd is going to be huge. Bringing Red Bull Hardline to Canada is something everyone has wanted, and it’s super exciting it’s finally happening.”
Jackson Goldstone
A former Red Bull Hardline winner, and BC native, Jackson Goldstone said it will be a special moment to see one of his all-time favourite events take place in his backyard. “It’s going to be crazy to have the ‘full circle moment’ of coming back to race a massive event at home, as we haven’t really had that before," he said.
"To have Red Bull Hardline coming to our hometown is going to be a big milestone. I’m excited to see how the track build comes together. We’ve got tons of jumps and obviously millions of downhill trails around BC, so to have something that’s best of both worlds – technical and freeride – coming together in our zone is going to be pretty mind-blowing. It will be cool to see the views too, and how the terrain links up to the track, overlooking the ocean and downtown Vancouver.”
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How to watch
The combination of Cypress Mountain’s terrain and Canadian mountain biking heritage promises to deliver one of the most spectacular editions of Red Bull Hardline to date. Red Bull Hardline BC will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube channel on Saturday October 17.
04
Red Bull Hardline Wales will return in 2027
While Red Bull Hardline British Columbia will make its debut in 2026, Red Bull Hardline Wales will return in 2027 – with a completely new track, continuing the event’s evolution and building on more than a decade of progression. Can't wait? Rewatch Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025.