Red Bull Hardline breaks new ground with exciting Canadian debut

The unforgettable course at Cypress Mountain will be incomparable to other downhill bike courses, with elements borrowed from dirt jumping and BMX that aren't allowed in the World Cup and other UCI races. These include massive jumps and gaps, steep drops of 10m plus, 'rock gardens' and steep descents.

The unforgettable course at Cypress Mountain will be incomparable to other downhill bike courses, with elements borrowed from dirt jumping and BMX that aren't allowed in the World Cup and other UCI races. These include massive jumps and gaps, steep drops of 10m plus, 'rock gardens' and steep descents.

The unforgettable course at Cypress Mountain will be incomparable to other downhill bike courses, with elements borrowed from dirt jumping and BMX that aren't allowed in the World Cup and other UCI races. These include massive jumps and gaps, steep drops of 10m plus, 'rock gardens' and steep descents.

As with all Red Bull Hardlines events, BC will feature a select roster of elite downhill and freeride athletes from across the globe, each invited to take on a course that combines high‐speed sections, massive jumps and natural technical features. This time, those will be carved into the mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore, often hailed as one of birthplaces of freeride MTB.

As with all Red Bull Hardlines events, BC will feature a select roster of elite downhill and freeride athletes from across the globe, each invited to take on a course that combines high‐speed sections, massive jumps and natural technical features. This time, those will be carved into the mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore, often hailed as one of birthplaces of freeride MTB.

As with all Red Bull Hardlines events, BC will feature a select roster of elite downhill and freeride athletes from across the globe, each invited to take on a course that combines high‐speed sections, massive jumps and natural technical features. This time, those will be carved into the mountains of Vancouver’s North Shore, often hailed as one of birthplaces of freeride MTB.

Since its creation by Dan Atherton in Wales in 2014, Red Bull Hardline has built a reputation as the ultimate proving ground in downhill mountain biking, blending top-level speed with freeride‐style ingenuity on some of the toughest terrain in the sport. Over the past decade, it has redefined what’s possible on two wheels and inspired awe across the global MTB community.

Since its creation by Dan Atherton in Wales in 2014, Red Bull Hardline has built a reputation as the ultimate proving ground in downhill mountain biking, blending top-level speed with freeride‐style ingenuity on some of the toughest terrain in the sport. Over the past decade, it has redefined what’s possible on two wheels and inspired awe across the global MTB community.

Since its creation by Dan Atherton in Wales in 2014, Red Bull Hardline has built a reputation as the ultimate proving ground in downhill mountain biking, blending top-level speed with freeride‐style ingenuity on some of the toughest terrain in the sport. Over the past decade, it has redefined what’s possible on two wheels and inspired awe across the global MTB community.