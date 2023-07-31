Follow freerider Johny Salido through his full Red Bull Hardline experience

The first thing people learn about Red Bull Hardline is that the course, masterminded by builder Dan Atherton , is a beast. Though some of the riders can tame it each year – and maybe even make it look effortless - very few of them can claim to truly understand what it takes to master it.

Red Bull Hardline challenges elite mountain bikers to push their abilities © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Ask any professional rider why they do what they do, and very few, if any, will tell you that it's for the money Dan Griffiths

I've been lucky enough to spend time working with elite-level athletes in competition and have gained insight into the physical, mental and emotional processes these individuals go through to pursue excellence.

The sport's entertainment value allows riders to make a living, but ask any professional rider why they do what they do, and very few, if any, will tell you that it's for the money.

Reaching the top is a lifetime commitment, taking tens of thousands of hours of practice, and the process is far from linear. Like any venture, there's no guarantee of success, and the very-evident risk factors can set a rider back months, or worse .

This constant exposure to a high level of danger means that many top riders – many of my friends among them – form an entirely new threshold on what is considered 'scary'. Only once they zoom out do they recognise how abnormal it is.

Seeing some of the processes riders go through behind closed doors to excel in this environment has made it apparent to me just how little this side of the sport is showcased in the media.

Gee Atherton's serious crash in 2021 is a reminder of the dangers of DH MTB © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

With Red Bull Hardline taking place this weekend , I wanted to give you an in-depth insight into what it takes for a rider to push a sport to its limit.

Johny brings his freeride flair to Dyfi Bike Park © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

So, this week, I'm following the journey of Mexico's Johny Salido as he has his third crack at Red Bull Hardline.

Don't miss Red Bull Hardline from 13:50 this Sunday, July 16. The action is free to watch on Red Bull TV. For the best possible viewing experience, download the Red Bull TV app to your device.

01 Who is Johny Salido?

Johny strength training © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Juan Diego 'Johny' Salido was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, and still lives in the family home today.

Despite being in a city with a population of 1.5 million, growing up, Johny was no stranger to the outdoors and extreme sports. His father had been into motocross his entire life, and Johny and his brothers found themselves shredding on the moto by the time they were three years old, igniting their passion for an adrenaline-fuelled lifestyle.

Johny has been riding since he was three © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Johny soon learned to wakeboard, surf, snowboard and even scuba dive. When he was nine years old, he discovered mountain bikes. Having spent most of his short life riding moto, the transition to mountain bikes felt natural, and he was hooked immediately. His first bike was a US$400 Giant Boulder SE Hardtail, which he describes as "the worst bike you could possibly buy".

Johny (centre) celebrates becoming Mexican national champ in 2014 © Johny Salido Johny riding as a kid in Guadalajara © Johny Salido

Although Johny is now best known as a freerider, his mountain biking career started in downhill, where he competed in his first race in 2013. Despite his father's love for adrenaline, his mother had a very different outlook and, fearing he'd hurt himself, didn't let Johny race too much. He would still find himself Mexico's junior national champ in 2014 and 2016. But, limited by how often he could compete, he was soon drawn to the freedom that freeride offered him.

Johny Salido seat-grabs on the Step-Up at Red Bull Hardline © Boris Beyer

In 2018, Johny headed out to Crankworx Whistler , where he began to make some noise for himself, putting on a show for his soon-to-be fans wearing a Mexican flag like a cape. After that, he was invited to an urban downhill race in Medellín, Colombia, where he did pretty well for himself and won $2,000 USD. The next year, he used the money to fund a couple of flights and propel his career. Having enjoyed himself so much at Crankworx in 2018, Johny promised himself he would do the entire tour in 2019, leading to Red Bull Hardline and Proving Grounds invitations and, finally, the holy grail of any freerider's career - an invitation to Red Bull Rampage .

Johny scopes out the line from on high at Red Bull Rampage © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

It's been an immensely successful career for the 23-year-old, taking a second place at Proving Grounds, being the first-ever Mexican to compete at Red Bull Rampage , and now preparing for his fourth year hosting his very own MTB event - Freeride Fiesta.

Johny while filming his edit, A Star rides into Town, in Bogotá, 2021 © Maximiliano Blanco/Red Bull Content Pool My career went from 0-100 in less than a year. Suddenly I had a bunch of contracts and a bike sponsor. Ever since, I've been doing my best to keep the dream going Juan Diego Salido

But it's not all been sunshine and rainbows.

2 min Night-time ride of the urban downhill course Johny Salido hits up the iconic staircase of Bogotá at night ahead of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022.

In 2019, after achieving his dream of making it to Red Bull Rampage, a crash the day before finals resulted in a ruptured spleen - an injury he wasn't aware of at the time – which would come back to haunt him the following day. Johny was forced to pull out of the competition right before it was time to drop.

Johny suffered multiple injuries in a crash at Red Bull Rampage in 2019 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"The crash at Red Bull Rampage was the lowest point of my career," he recalls. "Everything was blowing up, and social media in Mexico was going crazy. I had over 2,000 messages on my phone and everybody was watching the live feed, waiting for me to drop in... but I never appeared."

On the comeback trail © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

The crash was a big eye-opener for Johny and forced him to reassess his views towards riding and how he manages the risks. Nowadays, the idea of being the best has less appeal in his eyes, and he's far more concerned with having fun and pushing his boundaries in a more sustainable way. Johny recognises that accidents will eventually happen if he's going 100 percent, day in and day out, and his approach now is much more calculated.

Picking the best line down before dropping in © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"I've grown a little bit, I've learned my lessons, and I'm not always going at 110 percent like when I was 18 or 19 - crashing, learning, progressing and not caring," he says.

"Nowadays, I pick my battles and I can be more chill. I don't need to prove anything, and I don't need to go full beast all the time. If the risk is there, and I want to do it, I'll do it, but I don't need it to have fun."

Johny at Freeride Fiesta © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Today, Johny's life is busier than ever; he's always on the move. On the bike, he's riding as much as possible, ticking off five or six events a year alongside projects and sponsor obligations. He's in the gym up to six days a week, ensuring he's strong enough to handle everything his fast-paced lifestyle throws at him and still finding time to manage his own businesses on the side.

Training in the run-up to Red Bull Hardline 2023 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

His gym regime consists of strength, mobility and cardio work in a program built specifically to his needs by the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center . In the winter, Johny spends less time on the mountain bike and more time on the moto to keep things fresh; in the summer, it's all systems go on the freeride rig. Once a year, he'll try to head out to Utah, where the variety of different terrains and features makes it the ultimate MTB training ground.

02 Preparing for Red Bull Hardline 2023

Johny applies his freeride skill to the ultimate downhill challenge © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"In the run-up to Red Bull Hardline , I've been really pushing the training because I want to do well, but I'm also not a racer, so I'm not there to win. I love being in the gym and getting stronger, and I'm spending a lot of time on the moto, too, because it's great training for downhill.

"I'm spending the week before Red Bull Hardline out in the US, setting up my bike for racing, rather than its usual freeride feel."

Working on the bike © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Knowing that he doesn't intend to win helps to alleviate a lot of the pressure Johny would usually feel in the lead-up to an event. For him, everything besides Red Bull Rampage and Proving Grounds is relatively stress-free on the mind as, although he still wants to do his best and outperform his own expectations, the need to perform for others is removed from the equation. He's able to enjoy himself and ride as he knows how without overthinking things.

Preparing for race day © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"This will be my third year at Red Bull Hardline," says Johny. "That's not to say I'm underestimating it and going into it with my guard down, but I'm also not afraid of it."

Though it's his third time, Johny won't be underestimating the course © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

Mentally, riders can feel enormous amounts of pressure in the run-up to a major event or project, whether that's pressure to perform for themselves, fans or sponsors. As they take on the next big challenge, how they deal with the process physically, mentally and emotionally and manage the risks involved will vary based on the individual.

The art of risk-taking is not to be understated. I'll learn all about what it takes to survive at the top of the sport later this week as we follow Johny through his third year at Red Bull Hardline.

Johny, with his faithful Transition TR11 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Looking back on Red Bull Hardline 2023 – the race that never was

Getting to know the course all over again © Dan Griffiths

Is it turned out, Red Bull Hardline 2023 was cancelled due to strong winds in Mid-Wales. The riders still got to spend a lot of time on the course and in conditions that became steadily more challenging as the week went on.

Johny wasn't to know this at the beginning of the week. He went through the usual routines in his preparation.

Arriving on-site and getting a first look at the Red Bull Hardline course can be intimidating for a rider. Many of them have mental processes to cope with their nerves in the run-up.

Stoked and ready to go © Dan Griffiths

Some of the course-building guys were like, 'Dude, you're very chill about all of this' - but that's just having done these kinds of things before Juan Diego Salido

In Johny's case, he doesn't worry himself too much, but this has nothing to do with the course being too easy - quite the opposite. Over the years he has developed and expanded what is in his 'comfort zone'.

Johny takes on the first of the 90-foot doubles © Dan Griffiths

2023 was Johny's third time at Red Bull Hardline. In that time, the course hadn't got any easier, but he arrived with the knowledge that he has tackled most of it before. Little had changed since he last rode here in 2019 - except for some casual 90-foot doubles, of course, but these didn't appear to phase him.

Johny is no stranger to big jumps © Dan Griffiths

"It wasn't too bad," he says. "I already knew the 90-footers were going to be there, and actually, some of the course-building guys were like - 'Dude, you're very chill about all of this' - but that's just having done these kinds of things before."

Having taken on Red Bull Rampage, Darkfest, and all manner of big-line ventures in the past, Johny has grown to thrive on airtime. In many walks of life, expanding your comfort zone in one area carries its benefits across to others - and in the case of mountain biking, proving yourself in one region of riding brings its confidence over to the next.

"It's a process of progression - the next time you come up to a big jump, you make an assessment. At Darkfest, I flipped the 90-footer, and I'd never flipped anything that big, but I told myself, 'You've done this sort of thing before, and it won't be too different.'

Picking a line from the lip © Dan Griffiths The next step will always be into the unknown, but you're prepared for it Juan Diego Salido

"It's taking things step by step, and sure, the next step will always be into the unknown, but you're prepared for it, and you take it one step at a time, not ten."

Each feature is different, and there's always a process involved when lining up to take on a new one. Eyeing up the lip, judging your speed, and often seeking the expertise of a fellow rider - the process of progression in mountain biking is a long way from being random.

The weather took a turn as race day drew closer © Dan Griffiths

Although many factors are within the rider's control, others are not. The weather had landed in biblical proportions in the run-up to Red Bull Hardline 2023 - the dry, dusty moments from 2021 had become a distant memory, and conditions had been far from expected for mid-July.

4 min Bernard Kerr's winning run Check out British rider Bernard Kerr's winning downhill run that sealed his third Red Bull Hardline victory.

While rain doesn't pose a massive problem for riding, wind most certainly does. The course's exposure combined with the airtime riders need to deal with means that they can't get away with things they might on another course. On site, there were many discussions about the week's weather forecast. Though few people were overly optimistic, naturally, the overall mood was hopeful.

On the lip of the Step Down during a course walk © Dan Griffiths

Wednesday showed great promise - the weather was fair, and spirits were high. The morning track walk allowed riders to see the course, assess the new modifications, and scope out their lines, ready for practice. For some riders, it was their ninth year at Red Bull Hardline, and still, nothing was understated - things don't become any less intimidating, and the track walk remains a steady, calculated practice.

"The first couple of days were relatively straightforward - Wednesday's track walk was good to see how the track was, see some of the changes, and find our lines," says Johny. "It might have been my third time here, but I wasn't overlooking anything - at the end of the day, it's still Red Bull Hardline!"

Johny getting kitted up in his custom attire © Dan Griffiths

The weather, although relatively fair, wasn't ideal for riding, but with the week ahead so uncertain, the general consensus was that any opportunity to get to grips with the track would be beneficial. Kitting up was the usual story for Johny - chest plate, knee pads and ankle brace being non-negotiable, before adding a dash of style with his fresh custom attire.

Besides contributing hugely to rider safety, the choice of kit goes a long way towards building confidence, and even the most minor addition can make a huge difference - for Johny, gloves never go amiss.

"I never go without gloves" © Dan Griffiths

"Without gloves, the silliest crashes can mess up your hands and stop you riding," he says. "I never go without gloves."

In the afternoon, riders focused on the lower parts of the course, which in comparison to some of the other monstrous sections, often get overlooked - by riders and spectators alike. Sitting below the infamous and downright colossal Road Gap, the bottom section hosts rough rock garden sections, an absolute headbanger of a drop, and the notorious finish field jumps - all of which are spectacles in their own right.

Johny discusses the best line over the Road Gap with Kaos Seagrave © Dan Griffiths

Later in the evening, the party moved up to the Road Gap to enjoy an annual tradition. Generally, the Red Bull Hardline vets will line up first, ahead of the feature, to chat through the game plan with the newbies. They'll pass on their knowledge of how to tackle it, giving an idea of speed and approach, before demonstrating how it's done. Although considered one of the more straightforward features of the course, the Road Gap is by far one of the most intimidating, and getting it ticked off and out the way early is really valuable.

But, as Gee Atherton says, that first hit doesn't get any less intimidating. "It's hard to describe the feeling of standing on the edge of this road gap, knowing you're about to drop in. A couple of inches short, and the destruction would be unimaginable. Going deep and overshooting is going to be equally as disastrous. Red Bull Hardline is a beast!"

Sending it on the Road Gap © Dan Griffiths

With the Road Gap out of the way, all eyes were now on the weather apps. Thursday's forecast suggested it might be the only day with any true promise of good conditions.

Fortunately, the rain and wind mostly stayed away, allowing riders to get most of the track on lock. Hearing of the imminent storms that would follow, Johny used the opportunity to get as much time as possible on the bike, ticking off sections and linking things together.

"Knowing it might be our last good day of riding, we squeezed as much as we could out of Thursday and tackled everything we were able to," says Johny. "There were a few wind gusts, but I managed a full run top to bottom, so I was stoked on that and hungry to go."

From day one, the prospect of a tough week had been in everybody's minds and, this being Wales, the weather would be anything but predictable - all we could do was remain hopeful. The weekend had been forecasted as a complete washout, and on Thursday evening, we got the call none of us wanted to hear - the following day would see no riding whatsoever.

Friday came around, and things were as bad as expected. We spent most of the day inside the comforting walls of the Brigands Inn, staring out at what appeared to be a never ending downpour. As cosy and inviting as its warm lounge and lunch menu were, we would much rather have been on the hill. In the evening, Gee, Dan and members of the crew headed up to assess the course. They reported that it had appeared to weather the storm, but this was only half of the battle.

"The conditions were brutal," says Johny. "The rain was heavy, but it wasn't an issue, and it was actually kind of fun - the wind was the problem."

Spending time in the air on your bike, although fun, opens up a whole new world of risk. Even when things appear still, a freak gust can spell disaster for riders in mid-air. It's not like wet weather, where your mechanic can just switch you to grippier tyres. When it comes to wind, all you can really do is sit it out and wait.

It's one thing to push your limits on the bike, but riders seldom leave their safety down to factors that are out of their direct control. When it comes to wind, it's not worth playing with - the risk is simply too high.

When Dan Atherton dreamed up Red Bull Hardline all those years ago, he wanted to remind people how gnarly mountain biking could be – he wasn't looking to make something that was unsafe. As intimidating as his course is and has been, it is by no means reckless - even if it seems that way at first glance.

Gee and Dan Atherton gauge the conditions © Dan Griffiths

I was gutted not to be able to get more riding in Juan Diego Salido

Striking a balance between sporting progression and risk management is a fine art. Riders only develop and nurture this ability through consistent exposure to it.

Few can claim to have as much experience in this field as Gee and Dan, so when the call was made to further halt Saturday's riding, the riders knew their decision was right.

Unfortunately, Friday turned out to be the final day of riding © Dan Griffiths

"As free riders, we're always dependent on the weather, so we're used to being unable to ride," says Johny. "It was a shock, and I was gutted not to be able to get more riding in, but at the same time, it wasn't the biggest surprise either - I think the racers would have felt the disappointment a lot more, as it's rare a race track is so gnarly that weather gets in the way."

All we could do was hope for better luck on race day, and although conditions were looking slightly more promising, things were a long stretch from being certain. On Sunday morning, we arrived early on-site, with riders uplifts leaving the bottom at 7am, hoping to beat the weather and get some racing in.

The Red Bull Hardline course has been closed to spectators © Red Bull I know how gnarly wind can be, and I won't jump in it, period Juan Diego Salido

The wind sock appeared to hang motionless at the Road Gap, but this glimmer of hope was short-lived. As we sat trackside, waiting for riders to appear, spots of rain soon grew into heavy showers, wind gusts swept the valley, and as riders slowly began to appear and report on conditions up top, our fears were confirmed.

"It was so gnarly up there, and we did one run that morning without hitting any of the big stuff. I know how gnarly wind can be, and I won't jump in it, period."

A rider briefing was held shortly afterwards, announcing that racing was cancelled. Most knew this was a genuine possibility, but none of us had truly accepted it until the call was made. After such a big build-up, it felt strange for it all to end just like that. Ultimately, it was a reminder of just how wild and unpredictable this sport can be.

"Everybody puts so much love and energy into this event," says Johny. "With Freeride Fiesta, I know how difficult it is to have so much in place and to not be able to put on the show, so huge props to Red Bull for listening to the riders and making the call - nobody wanted it to end this way, but it was absolutely the right decision to make."

The riders pose on the start line © Dan Griffiths

Despite the outcome, we still had an amazing week Juan Diego Salido

There's no use dwelling on what could have been, though, and now it's all eyes on 2024, for what will be the event's 10th anniversary. If the energy of the 2023 race week is anything to go by, it'll be coming back bigger and better than ever.

"We were all gutted not to be racing and not to be putting on a show, everybody, but you've got to put safety first. Despite the outcome, we still had an amazing week. I love Red Bull Hardline and the people behind it, and I'll be back for many years to come!"