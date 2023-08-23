Gaming
After an enormously successful 2022 tournament, Red Bull Home Ground returns for its fourth iteration this year from November 3-5, this time to Tokyo, Japan. Over the course of the main event weekend, we'll see some of the finest talents in the global VALORANT scene battle it out to earn the ultimate end-of-season bragging rights and a cut of the prize pool.
What is Red Bull Home Ground?
Red Bull Home Ground is a LAN esports event, in which some of the top VALORANT teams will clash in intense multi-round games. 2022’s event saw eight of the world’s elite teams compete at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, United Kingdom where 100 Thieves emerged victorious.
Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2023?
This year, the Red Bull Home Ground tournament comes to Asia for the first time, with the main event being held in Tokyo, Japan. The historic Sumo arena Ryogoku Kokugikan has been chosen as the venue, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both fans and players.
What talent will be at Red Bull Home Ground 2023?
Gaming host Iain Chambers will be on mic duties during the event, whilst on the analyst desk you can look forward to listening to Tom 'Tombizz' Bissmire, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, Seth ‘Achilios’ King and Clinton ‘Paperthin’ Bader for their in-depth insights and knowledge.
What happened last year?
Last year's tournament saw eight elite VALORANT teams from Europe and North America meet in Manchester for a series of explosive matches at the Victoria Warehouse. NA squad 100 Thieves emerged victorious after beating Cloud 9 3-0 in a stunning final match.
