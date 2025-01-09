This race obstacle could only have come from Aditotoro and Paul Frege

Paul Frege: Adi and I are part of the obstacle ourselves, and there are three stages. First, you must cross over a thick pipe or log, or you can take a wobbling bridge, which might seem like a safer bet. But either way, one of us will shoot balls at you with a ball cannon. The wobbly bridge is closer to us, so you have a better chance of being hit by balls; where if you take the log, you're not as likely to get hit by balls, but there’s more of a risk of putting a foot wrong.

Then you arrive at the second stage, where we’re going to ask you a silly, general-knowledge quiz question – but you have just three seconds to answer. If you get it right, proceed. If not… there’s a penalty that may or may not be slime.

In the third stage, you have to jump over a small gap into one of three doors. Two of the doors are locked, so you’ll bounce down into a foam pit. Just one of the doors opens so you can go straight through, which will save a lot of time. And you have no idea which is which.

Aditotoro: So the obstacle is a mixture of a bit of skill, a bit of knowledge, but also a lot of luck. If someone manages to do all three things correctly, it’ll be insane, and we will hype them up and shoot off confetti cannons.

Paul Frege: And we’re going to be live-streaming on Twitch!