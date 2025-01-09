This race obstacle could only have come from Aditotoro and Paul Frege

How did you two decide to pair up to create this obstacle?
We do a lot of content together – actually Paul and I are currently working on an entry for the Eurovision Song Contest! He does a lot of sports, and I like sports as well, and I think it was just a match because we like events like this race.
I think I said yes to this after two seconds. I thought, “It’s perfect, and also together with Adi? Yeah. Amazing.”
All of the obstacle creators joined in a workshop to hatch their ideas. Did you have a plan for your obstacle when you got there, or did you start with a blank slate?
We sat down together ahead of time. And the first idea we came up with is not too far away from the end product.
How was the workshop experience?
It was great that creators were brought into the planning stage of an event like this, which is new. It was a cool change to talk directly to the people who build the obstacles, rather than just getting to an event and making content from what is already there. And it was really cool to meet the other creators from around the world.
We really loved how open-minded the engineers were. They really tried to take in our thoughts. When we had different opinions, we just talked it out, with us explaining why we wanted it like this from the entertainment perspective, while they were looking at it from the technical perspective, and in the end we came together really well.
Is there a theme behind your obstacle?
Paul and I do sports content that’s more on the entertainment side. So we decided to create an obstacle which is entertaining. There are a lot of obstacles that will be somewhat technical, where you need certain skills, but we wanted to make our part of the racecourse a little bit more funny.
Our approach was to use the same fun, entertaining effects we create in our videos: it’s a lot about sports, but it’s not always about succeeding. It’s about the experience. It’s OK to look funny while you’re trying, it’s OK to fall down.
I think this is what Red Bull Ibiza Royale is about. People will be trying to get the best time, but it’s not like they are pros who have been training for years. It’s more like they want to have fun.
Your obstacle is called Castle Twitch. Can you give a rundown of how it works?
Adi and I are part of the obstacle ourselves, and there are three stages. First, you must cross over a thick pipe or log, or you can take a wobbling bridge, which might seem like a safer bet. But either way, one of us will shoot balls at you with a ball cannon. The wobbly bridge is closer to us, so you have a better chance of being hit by balls; where if you take the log, you're not as likely to get hit by balls, but there’s more of a risk of putting a foot wrong.
Then you arrive at the second stage, where we’re going to ask you a silly, general-knowledge quiz question – but you have just three seconds to answer. If you get it right, proceed. If not… there’s a penalty that may or may not be slime.
In the third stage, you have to jump over a small gap into one of three doors. Two of the doors are locked, so you’ll bounce down into a foam pit. Just one of the doors opens so you can go straight through, which will save a lot of time. And you have no idea which is which.
So the obstacle is a mixture of a bit of skill, a bit of knowledge, but also a lot of luck. If someone manages to do all three things correctly, it’ll be insane, and we will hype them up and shoot off confetti cannons.
And we’re going to be live-streaming on Twitch!
Given all that, if you had just one tip for taking on your obstacle, what would it be?
Go really fast, and smile! Because then you have a good chance of having a great clip afterwards.
I’d say, “Don’t think a lot, just go.” The faster you take the log or bridge, the better chance you have of making it over. And with the doors, you just have to pick one, jump… and hope. So be confident, go full out – and yeah, smile!
Have you visited Ibiza before?
I vacation there at least twice a year. I really love the people, the vibe, the great nature.
I’ve never been there, but it’s amazing that an event like this is happening in Ibiza. I’ve heard that the old town where the race is happening is beautiful. It’s nice because a lot of people know about Ibiza, they want to go there, the weather is good and it’s going to be good vibes.
Is there anything you’re looking forward to in Ibiza besides the race itself?
We’re big padel players and there are great padel spots in Ibiza. And for sure we're looking forward to seeing all the race participants at the after-party!
Finally, what would you tell someone who's considering applying?
It’s going to be a really entertaining event in Ibiza on this amazing racecourse, and there will be a big after-party. I think it’s the best combination if you want to do something sportive and have fun at the same time. I would do it!