Arslan 'Ash' Siddique wearing a Red Bull jersey in Lahore, Pakistan on November 11, 2019
© The Videographers
Arslan Ash is changing the game with his obstacle for Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Pakistani esports pro Arslan ‘ASH’ Siddique is turning his talents to the real world as an obstacle designer for Red Bull Ibiza Royale, the wildest obstacle race to the top of Ibiza Castle.
If anyone knows how to overcome obstacles to achieve a win, it’s Pakistan’s Arslan Ash. One of the world’s best Tekken players, he won the Tekken World Tour Finals in 2023 and is also a five-time – and the defending – EVO champion. And now, after conquering almost countless digital challenges, the Lahore native has added a new mission to his list: creating a physical obstacle for the first-ever obstacle race through the historic castle that crowns Ibiza.
This Red Bull Ibiza Royale concept is completely new. When you first heard about it, what was your reaction?

Arslan 'ASH' Siddique: I was very excited for this event. I love to challenge myself, and I have been following Red Bull events and always wanted to participate in some way.

Speaking of your participation, can you describe your role?

I am one of the obstacle designers for the racecourse. Each obstacle in Ibiza is designed by a different creator or athlete, so they’re all completely different. For me, this means that I get to apply the expertise that I've learned from my gaming experience to the design of my obstacle.

Arslan Ash seen playing Tekken at his apartment in Lahore on March 15, 2021.

Arslan Ash is a master of Tekken

© Studio Rokhan/Red Bull Content Pool

Let’s talk about that. How does esports experience apply to tackling a physical challenge like a huge obstacle?

As a gamer myself, we have to face multiple challenges – like reaction, muscle memory and focus – to be able to overcome and succeed. Every game has its own obstacles, whether mental or within the game itself, so the experience I bring to the table for this event will be mostly around mental strength and focus.

The experience I bring to the table for this event will be mostly around mental strength and focus
Arslan 'ASH' Siddique

Have you ever worked on designing anything like this, whether digitally or in person?

No! I’ve never had a chance to work on something like this, which is why I am excited for this opportunity. All of us designers can really use our imaginations to create obstacles that have never been seen before, and what’s cool is that we are working directly with the team who are building the obstacles, so they understand our vision and we understand what it’s actually possible to engineer.

Do you want to reveal how your obstacle works?

Not just yet – but it will definitely be unlike anything you’ve seen in a typical obstacle race. I really hope the participants will have a good time with it.

Have you ever been to Ibiza?

I have never been to Ibiza, but the location looks amazing and fascinating, and the castle looks like a very cool place, so I think the idea of having Red Bull Ibiza Royale there is really special.

How do you feel about seeing the racecourse come to life when you get there?

It will be a pleasure to witness an event where I have personally put in my expertise. And to see the participants go through my obstacle will be a great learning curve for me: knowledge I can take with me for future events. I see this as not only an opportunity to contribute what I can, but also to learn how to execute an idea.

If you were going to offer just one tip on how to succeed on the racecourse, what would it be?

I think the tip that I would like to give the participants is to stay relaxed and focus mentally.

Finally, what do you think will be fun for the participants in this race?

As I was saying, the overall experience and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of an obstacle race in Ibiza itself is a really big deal. And this isn’t a race for elite professional athletes – the obstacles are creative and surprising, so hopefully that will be fun for everyone, too. I know it’s going to be fun for me to see how participants overcome the obstacles and race to the final!

