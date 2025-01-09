Ida Mathilde Steensgaard shares her insider tips for Red Bull Ibiza Royale

Let’s start with the race format. You’re known for mastering incredibly difficult obstacle runs. Are Red Bull Ibiza Royale participants going to need an elite level of strength and stamina, too?
No! This is nothing like the World’s Toughest Playground or the competitions I do. It’s going to be much more like an experience, I would say, than a really hard competition format. Of course it still has the competitive element, but you’re going to be challenged in different aspects, like for example your senses and maybe your fear of heights. And there are many different elements compared to just being able to run fast and be very agile over obstacles, which is what I primarily do.
Also, Red Bull Ibiza Royale has a team format, and overcoming obstacles together is a very big part of it, whereas the formats I compete in have been individual. This is more a team challenge mixed with fun elements and surprising elements.
The obstacles were designed at a special workshop. What was your role there?
I was kind of a sparring partner for the athletes and creators as they came up with their designs, looking over the concepts for feasibility. I helped them consider whether it was actually possible to do the obstacles, identified good points or things that could be improved… And also, because I have experienced so many races, I know the kinds of things that make them better or worse. So with the event team I looked over the entire course and discussed practical aspects like, “OK, you have this many participants, let’s think about whether there’s space for everybody.”
How else are you involved in this event?
At the Grand Final, I’ll be stationed at the obstacle designed by Demi Bagby, because we had a lot of fun bouncing ideas off each other to create it. But also, in my overall role, I’m involved in designing the preliminary qualifiers that the 250 teams will take on when they first get to Ibiza. I can’t reveal too much about that yet, though!
Speaking of arriving in Ibiza, have you spent time there yourself?
Not at all. In Denmark it’s known for being this island where people come together for music and celebrations, so I am quite excited. But also, it looks like there are some nice hikes and it’s very green with quite beautiful elements of nature, which I’m looking forward to as well.
Also, the setting for the event is in the middle of this old Spanish town, in the ruins of a castle, and I feel that culturally it’s going to be really cool.
If you could give just one tip for managing the racecourse, what would it be?
Deal with it one obstacle at a time. If you start thinking about everything you have to go through, it can feel like a lot. So I think every time you tackle a new obstacle, you should just focus on the one thing that’s in front of you and find the solution.
Any other advice?
Pace yourself a bit. Remember that keeping the same speed throughout the whole thing will give you the best result, so don’t destroy yourself on the first three obstacles.
And then, you know, you’re with your partner, so get the best out of that.
How?
In a team, communication is really important, especially when you’re under pressure. Always make sure to encourage each other. Just keep the communication clear and positive, and don’t be mad if your partner doesn’t understand exactly what you’re trying to get across right away.
Also, don’t overcommunicate and don’t undercommunicate. Maybe have a discussion beforehand about what style of communicating is good for you. Do you need to be cheered on? Are you one who needs silence so you can just focus? Maybe you’re a person who needs cues like, “Touch that bar over there!” “Grab higher!”
I like active communication, like “Remember to put your hand there.” Those small keys work for me, but others might just want a “Let’s go!” or something like that.
Any final words?
Of course I hope that people will sign up for the event and have a lot of fun with it. And be competitive as well. I can’t wait to see it all take shape!
