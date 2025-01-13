Nil Ojeda has designed a tasty obstacle for Red Bull Ibiza Royale
When you first heard about Red Bull Ibiza Royale, what did you think?
Honestly, when I was asked to create an obstacle for the event, I was really excited. It was the first time I was offered the chance to design something on my own, and I was thrilled to test my imagination and creativity in a completely different way from what I’m used to doing. So, for me, it was an immediate yes.
Can you describe your obstacle, Spaghetti Boulevard?
One of the things I love most about my obstacle is that it’s the very first one of the entire race, which makes it especially exciting for me. It might sound a bit random, but it’s inspired by the concept of Italy and Italian food. The obstacle itself is a circuit of various challenges that recreate spaghetti, tomato sauce, wooden pizza rolling pins… Participants will have to climb, jump and test their coordination. It’s like going through an Italian village.
What sparked this?
It’s a tribute to a country I absolutely adore. I’m a big fan of Italian food – I love pizza and pasta – and I’m passionate about everything related to Italy. I’m always eager to visit it, so I think there’s nothing that represents me better. Plus, I thought it was a perfect fit for creating a highly creative challenge.
You mention climbing, jumping, coordination… Are there any other skills that participants will need?
For Spaghetti Boulevard, each participant will be tied to their team-mate by their hands and feet, so I’d say they’ll mainly need a lot of coordination and teamwork. It’s a two-versus-two competition, so I wanted to make sure that coordination with your partner will be essential to complete this obstacle successfully.
What do you hope people will enjoy about Spaghetti Boulevard, whether they’re participating in the race or watching it on-site?
I think the best part of my obstacle is that it includes several challenges in one. It’s not limited to doing just one task; participants will have to climb, cross and jump through all kinds of features. I feel like it’s very complete and will be a lot of fun.
You worked on your idea in a workshop alongside all the other obstacle designers. How was that?
Honestly, since we were all from different countries, it was quite a challenge to communicate in different languages, but that made it very fun as well. Everyone empathized a lot with each other and tried their best to communicate, so it was a great experience and learning opportunity. Seeing different ways of thinking and unique forms of creativity made it very interesting and enriching.
I think Ibiza is a fantastic location for this race
What do you think of Ibiza as a setting for this kind of event?
I think Ibiza is a fantastic location for this race because it has a lot of elevation changes. The hill where it culminates and the proximity to the sea provides great opportunities for all kinds of obstacles and challenges. The racecourse will have a bit of everything, which I think is a key factor for delivering a great experience and result.
If you could give participants just one tip on how to conquer your obstacle, what would it be?
As I mentioned before, the most important thing to conquer my obstacle is to coordinate with your partner: communicate well, agree on your moves, decide who goes first and combine your strengths. All of this will be key to successfully completing it.
How are you feeling about seeing Spaghetti Boulevard come to life this April?
I’m really excited about the whole event. The fact that it’s happening here in Spain and that I’m the only Spanish content creator who participated in creating one of the obstacles – and it’s the very first one of the race – is something that excites me a lot. I can’t wait for the moment to experience it up close and watch all the participants take on the challenge.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Good luck to everyone, and may the best team win!