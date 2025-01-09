Learn how Seb Toots is putting his spin on a Red Bull Ibiza Royale obstacle

I liked the idea of having to think as a team. So in the first part, there’s a bridge like a turntable arm, and your partner will use a rope to rotate the arm so that you can cross a gap. Then when you’re across, you’ll manoeuvre the arm for your partner. You want to be quick, but if either of you rushes and loses hold of the rope at the wrong moment, the arm goes back to where it started and you lose time.

Then in the second part, you have to thread your way across three tables that are spinning in different directions, clockwise and counter-clockwise. The trick is that they have vertical walls, and you can only jump from one to the next when the openings of the walls line up. You could probably run them all at once without stopping, but you’d have to time it perfectly.