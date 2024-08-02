The 10 most exciting winning runs at Red Bull Joyride

2024 – The first-ever women's contest and a new Triple Crown winner
6 min
Winning moments – Red Bull Joyride
Watch Alma Wiggberg win the women's event at Red Bull Joyride 2024, and Dawid Godziek win the men's.
2022 – Joyride returns and so does Johansson
2 min
Emil Johansson’s winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Emil Johansson won Red Bull Joyride in 2019, and the Swedish slopestyle star has done it again in 2022.
2019 – A new talent emerges
3 min
Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out Emil Johansson's incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
2018 – An historic Triple Crown
4 min
1st place run – Whistler
Watch Nicholi Rogatkin's winning run in Whistler, Canada in the Crankworx Slopestyle World Championship 2018.
2017 – The debut of a new trick
1 min
Semenuk's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2017
Brandon Semenuk on his way to the win at Red Bull Joyride.
2016 – The comeback
1 min
Brett Rheeder's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2016
Watch Brett Reeder's full winning run from Red Bull Joyride 2016 at Crankworx Whistler.
2014 – Quintessential Semenuk
1 min
Brandon Semenuk's winning run at Red Bull Joyride 2014
Red Bull Joyride 2014: Brandon Semenuk 1st Place
2012 – The unknown rider
2011 – Hometown hero
22 min
Red Bull Joyride 2011 highlights
Ahead of Red Bull Joyride on August 18, check out the highlight's from last year's incredible event.
