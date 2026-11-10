Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, the multiple Dakar Rally-winning team, is returning to the desert. Current winner Luciano Benavides, FIM World Rally-Raid Champion Daniel Sanders and the young Edgar Canet will lead the team at the upcoming Dakar, which will be held from 9 to 23 January 2027.

Daniel Sanders, Edgar Canet i Luciano Benavides © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Edgar Cante, Daniel Sanders i Luciano Benavides © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Daniel Sanders, Luciano Benavides and Edgar Canet © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Luciano Benavides © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Luciano Benavides © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Edgar Canet © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Edgar Canet © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Edgar Canet © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Daniel Sanders © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool Daniel Sanders-1 © Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

Adding an extra dose of excitement and unpredictability to the upcoming Dakar is the rally's return to Europe and Africa. After a break of almost two decades, the 49th edition of the world's toughest rally is returning to its roots. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team and its rivals will face a brutal route of almost 8,000 kilometres, packed with rocky tracks, demanding navigation and vast desert landscapes.

Victories have become a fine habit for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, whose three riders all secured triumphs in the FIM Rally-Raid World Championship during 2026. The focus now shifts to a new African adventure, with the ultimate goal of bringing the 22nd Dakar winner's trophy to their base in Mattighofen, Austria.

Luciano Benavides delivered one of the most memorable moments in the Dakar's nearly half-century history by winning the latest edition of the world-renowned rally. Ahead of the 13th and final stage of the 2026 Dakar, the Argentinian rider was more than three minutes behind the leader. Determined not to give up, Benavides rode the stage of his life and ultimately won the rally by just two seconds.

"I've had one of my most successful years to date. Winning the Dakar is the biggest achievement of my career so far," said Benavides.

The 31-year-old Benavides' first Dakar victory was the realisation of a lifelong dream. Even after injuring his knee, collarbone and shoulder in an accident a few months before the rally, Benavides did everything in his power to set himself up for success. Now, the rider with number 77 wants to defend his title and achieve a second consecutive victory.

"The route for the next Dakar in Portugal and Morocco looks great. In recent years, I've had good results in Morocco because those conditions suit my riding style," said Benavides.

Although he missed out on a second consecutive victory at the last Dakar, Sanders further cemented his status as a rally-raid legend. The Australian broke his collarbone and sternum in a heavy crash during the second week of the 2026 Dakar. His ride in the final stages and crossing the finish line despite his injuries soon became one of the most compelling chapters in the Dakar's rich history.

"At the last Dakar, everything was going really well until, unfortunately, I broke my collarbone. It was a big disappointment this season because the plan was to repeat last year's success," said Sanders.

The 32-year-old soon put the Dakar disappointment behind him and achieved victories in this year's Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal and Desafío Ruta 40. Ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Chucky sits first in the overall 2026 FIM Rally-Raid World Championship standings with a 13-point lead over his teammate Benavides.

"We know we have the necessary speed, so it's time to fully focus on our preparations for Dakar 2027. The atmosphere within Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is truly special; it's like a second family, a home from home," Sanders emphasised.

Benavides and Sanders are both Dakar winners, and their teammate Edgar Canet is now fighting hard to add rally-raid's biggest trophy to his ever-growing collection of accolades. The 21-year-old Spaniard recently took a significant step forward with a victory in his first RallyGP race, the 2026 Rallye du Maroc.

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"The past season was full of ups and downs, and I gained a lot of experience along the way. I'm excited to get to the next Dakar because I have a really good feeling about what we can achieve in 2027. The goal is to fight for everything," Canet concluded.

He has proven that he can win in the strongest motorcycle category of rally-raid and must be seriously considered a contender for victory in every rally he enters. With the support of a team that has extensive experience at the Dakar, the Catalan rider has the potential to make a serious impact on the RallyGP category standings in January.

"I will continue to train and work hard right up until the start of the next Dakar in Portugal. The goal is to arrive at the most important rally of the year in the best possible shape," Canet said.

The three Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders will be supported at the upcoming Dakar by top mechanics, engineers and other essential team members, led by Team Manager Andreas Hölzl. The KTM 450 RALLY motorcycle is constantly being developed and undergoes extensive testing to ensure riders are as well-equipped as possible to face the challenges of the Dakar and the rest of the FIM Rally-Raid World Championship season.

"Achieving our results requires a huge amount of effort from both the riders themselves and everyone working behind the scenes. Just as our riders are constantly pushing their own limits, we never stop developing the KTM 450 RALLY, and the team is working harder than ever to improve every aspect of the bike," said Hölzl.

For success at the 49th edition of the Dakar, everything will have to work flawlessly, from the prologue and the first stage in Portugal to the subsequent 11 stages in Morocco. The competitors can expect the signature challenges of a rally-raid, such as high sand dunes and rocky canyons, which they will have to navigate at full speed.

Dakar 2027 begins with a prologue in the Portuguese region of the Algarve on Saturday, 9 January. Over the following two weeks, competitors will tackle a 7,824-kilometre route, of which 4,341 kilometres will be made up of 12 timed special stages. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will be hoping to celebrate its 22nd Dakar victory when the chequered flag is lowered in Marrakesh on Saturday, 23rd January.