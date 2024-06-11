Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring shows the DLC Shadow of the Erdtree

A good two years have passed since developer FromSoftware changed the genre of soul-like games forever with Elden Ring. The rest is history: the game sold over 20 million copies in one year. With 324 awards, the open-world action RPG is the computer game with the most awards and ranks among the 30 highest-rated games of all time on the Metascore platform.

Together with Bandai Namco and well-known creators, Red Bull Levels is venturing into the dangerous Shadowlands to take a first look at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in an exclusive livestream before its release, just as it did around two years ago . The event will be shown on the Red Bull Gaming Twitch channel . Get all the info here.

01 What is Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring 2024?

Red Bull Levels presents Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree © Red Bull Content Pool/Bandai Namco

Elden Ring fans and gamers rise up: Red Bull Levels returns in June 2024 and delivers a glimpse of the upcoming expansion Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in a unique livestream event before the release on June 21.

Well-known stars from the Twitch and YouTube scene will provide exclusive insight into the upcoming expansion, which is one of the most eagerly awaited games of 2024.

What is Levels? Our show Levels provides a unique look behind the scenes of game development. Meet some of the best-known and most innovative developers on the scene, who reveal more about the creation of their games and the ideas behind them. Bandai Namco offers exclusive insights behind the shadow land of Elden Ring and shows how Shadow of the Erdtree was created.

02 When will Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring 2024 take place?

Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree will take place on June 15, 2024, from 18:00 CEST in the picturesque Atelier Gardens in Berlin, Germany.

From there, we will provide a world-exclusive first look at the upcoming expansion from the mystical world based on the lore of fantasy author George R.R. Martin and give viewers a unique impression of the new area of the Shadowlands and everything that awaits you there.

Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree info at a glance:

03 Which streamers will be there?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree takes you beyond the land in between and into the dangerous and mystical Shadowland. Of course, Red Bull Levels needs brave fighters to take on the challenges.

Look forward to a unique ride into the dark world of the DLC © Bandai Namco

Fortunately, some big names have answered the call to take their first live steps in the new environment.

Of course, we also need experienced and courageous hosts to guide us through this action-packed event. None other than experienced esports host Keltoum 'Giniro' will ensure that the premiere of the Elden Ring DLC is unparalleled, joined by Alex 'Otzdarva' and Nico 'Dinossindgeil,' who will be commentators.

04 What can you expect at the event?

Red Bull Levels presents Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, providing countless fans of the action role-playing game with a world-exclusive first look at the new expansion and many adrenaline-filled challenges that the streamers will master together with their viewers.

Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring shows exclusive new content from the add-on © Bandai Namco

Look forward to exclusive boss fights from the new DLC, exploration of the open world, presentations of the new weapons, PvP challenges and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree.

05 What is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the first (and only) major expansion to the acclaimed action RPG hit. The add-on features a brand new story in which you, led by the Celestial Miquella, are transported to the Shadowlands - a place hidden by the Earthtree and where Marika first appeared.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes you to a new endgame area © Bandai Namco

Unravel the dark secrets of this strange new land that allows you to switch between the large maps seamlessly.

Shadow of the Erdtree offers plenty of new features for fans of the main game. Look forward to new weapons, new equipment, weapon talents and magic. Take on new types of enemies, intense boss battles and storylines that significantly expand the freedom of play.

The extensive expansion introduces some new game mechanics © Bandai Namco

Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 on all platforms where the main game is available: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.