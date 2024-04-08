Breaking
Legendary breaking competition Red Bull Lords Of The Floor crowns champions
B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Stripes came out on top at the 2024 Red Bull Lords Of The Floor competition in Seattle, Washington.
On Saturday, April 6, celebrated breaking crews from across the world gathered at Seattle’s WAMU Theater for the 2v2 breaking event, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor. Sixteen duos of b-boys and b-girls showcased gravity-defying moves, flawless footwork, and impressive freezes, for the prestigious Red Bull Lords Of The Floor title.
After an evening of showstopping battles, B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Stripes came out victorious in a final face-off with Lil G and Alvin. With their signature, innovative style that has been considered to be one of the most influential in modern breaking, Menno and Stripes cinched their title as the 2024 Red Bull Lords Of The Floor winners.
I was just happy to touch that stage.
“There were a lot of people in the original Red Bull Lords of the Floor line-up that I looked up to when I was younger. This is one of the most iconic competitions I can be a part of, so it has a different value to me than any other battle. I was just happy to touch that stage,” Menno shared following the win. “This is one of the first breaking competitions I had ever seen. I would watch the clips of the first Red Bull Lords of the Floor on my school computer,” Stripes reminisced. “The fact that the competition came back was already enough. Even if I wasn’t in it, I would still be hype that it’s back.”
Meet the Red Bull Lords Of The Floor winners
Menno is a World Champion B-Boy with one of the most original styles on the breaking scene. Hailing from the Netherlands, the three-time Red Bull BC One World Champion has collected nearly every major solo championship title under his belt. The multi-disciplinary artist and father got his start in breaking in 2001 and is respected worldwide for his fluid transitional style. Menno represents Hustle Kidz crew, Def Dogz, and Red Bull BC One All Stars.
Stripes has been breaking for 20 years. The Jackson, Florida, based b-boy has earned numerous titles for his powerful yet seamless style, including Unbreakable 2018, Outbreak Europe 2019, and Hip Opsession 2012. Stripes is a crew member of Main Ingredientz, Flipside Kingz and Sweet Technique.
This is the first time the historic breaking event returned to Seattle over two decades since its inception as a tribute to the roots of breaking and its future, just months ahead of the art’s debut on the world's largest sporting stage.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor made its debut in 2001 and marked a significant milestone in the evolution of competitive breaking, transforming the dance from a fringe art into a global phenomenon. As the blueprint for modern breaking competitions, the event laid the foundation for Red Bull BC One, an annual global 1v1 breaking competition.
Judges included a panel of respected breakers: B-Boy The End from South Korea’s Gamblerz Crew, a renowned breakdance luminary and Seattle-based B-Boy; Orb representing Circle of Fire, who competed in the 2001 edition of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor; B-Girl A.T. of Finland; B-Boy Storm, a pioneer of European hip-hop culture, and the legendary B-Girl Beta from Miami.
The memorable night paid tribute to break and hip-hop culture with beats provided by DJ Fleg and D.J. Mar Ski. The crowd enjoyed a special performance by hip-hop icon Common, and renowned stand-up comic and actor Jo Koy, who emceed the original Red Bull Lords Of The Floor event, returned as emcee for the night.
Watch the full 2024 Red Bull Lords Of The Floor replay here.