Smashing the kiteboarding ceiling: Red Bull Megaloop

Red Bull Megaloop is one of the fiercest kitesurfing events in the world, which sees the top international athletes jump as high and extreme as possible in stormy conditions. The contest only takes place under the most extreme conditions. That's what it's all about. Only then is the go given.

Sports director Bram van Vught makes this call and explains: “We have also seen at other events in recent years that conditions are becoming increasingly extreme. A number of events have had over 40-50 knots. These are the conditions we are also looking for for Red Bull Megaloop. In addition, the competition is always held in one day, sometimes even in four hours. So we are really waiting for those few hours of rough conditions.”

Interview time © Aron Suveg/Red Bull Content Pool

The main requirements for the contest are sufficient wind and the right wind direction. But once these requirements are met, a huge series of cogs start turning until the event takes place. Many steps are taken behind the scenes before you can crack out the popcorn and settle in to watch Red Bull Megaloop .

A few years ago, Red Bull Megaloop required 30 knots. With the sport's progression, this was then increased from 30 to 40 knots; at more recent events, the wind at the start has to hit as high as 50 knots. Red Bull Megaloop is and always will be, an extreme event which grows with the sport.

Checking the weather forecast © Tyrone Bradley

In addition to wind strength, wind direction is also important; it should be oblique or parallel to the coast, preferably south-southwest. When the wind is inshore, there's a risk that the riders will end up behind the promenade.

The weather forecasts are monitored first and foremost by Nancy Wesselsz of The Spot Events, which is part of the Red Bull Megaloop organisation. Because she is herself an experienced sailor and has been operating from Zandvoort Beach for years, she knows how to translate the forecasts like no one else.

Athletes are briefed ahead of the contest © Ydwer van der Heide

She also looks at the stability of the wind at this stage. "We're looking for a front where the wind will preferably remain stable for about three days. You don't want it blowing 40 in the morning, but it has already weakened to 20 knots by the afternoon," Nancy explains. When she thinks she's discovered the right weather pattern, she consults with Tobias van Tellingen of Surfweer.nl and KNMI, among others.

When everyone agrees with the forecast, the event moves to standby: camera teams, electricity, jury tower, safety team including jet skis and rescue boats, plus broadcast technicians since the whole event is shown live. Also key: all participants must have enough time to get to the Netherlands.

Crowds gather at short notice © Jarno Schurgers

If the forecasts remain stable while everyone is on standby, a 'GO' signal is given 48 hours before the event, meaning the contest will actually take place. Tickets are released, and the event location is prepared for the event.

Hotels are booked. Camera teams are scouting the venue and building staging areas. Jeeps and jet skis occupy the parking spots. The go sign has kiteboarders worldwide travelling to Zandvoort to witness it live or follow the event from behind their laptop. For the organisation, however, this same sign means all hands on deck in the coming two days to put everything into creating one of the most extreme kite events of the year .