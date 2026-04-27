Get to know the first artists announced for Red Bull Midsummer

Red Bull Midsummer is about to unify world-wide electronic culture, with a series of day parties kicking off in Tokyo and sweeping through to Los Angeles on June 20. It’s a global party and everyone's invited. The celebration will see the world’s best DJs perform across seven cities over 28 hours, making it the world’s first globally in-sync party.

The best thing about Red Bull Midsummer is that, even though it’s an international event, it'll pay homage to the sounds and influences of each stop along the way. From New York to Tokyo, Mumbai to Vienna, Berlin to London and Los Angeles, each event is curated in partnership with local scenesters, ensuring the very best quality sounds as the party follows the sun across the face of the planet. Yup, it’s pretty historic.

Red Bull Midsummer will take place across seven cities around the world © Bleron Llugiqi/Red Bull Content Pool

To get you amped up and the pre-party vibes flowing, here’s a primer on our headliners. Turn them up loud, and let’s go.

01 Andre Power

Andre Power at Detroit's Red Bull Hub © Gabriella Csapo/Red Bull Content Pool

Another Boiler Room veteran, Los Angeles-based DJ Andre Power brands himself as a ‘vibe curator’. He’s got the credentials to back it up. He’s well established on the party circuit, having performed in over 50 international cities, and at iconic events like Coachella, Hi Ibiza and Outside Lands. His list of collaborators is just as GOATed, with Keinemusik, Francis Mercier, Black Coffee, James Blake and Kaytranada all lending their creative energy to Power projects.

With a debut EP on the way, Power perhaps remains best known as the founder of LINK UP – a globe-spanning series of community-focused block parties, blasting hip-hop, Afrobeat, latin vibes and more in day and night parties across L.A., Europe and London. He can be found at Red Bull Midsummer New York.

02 DJ Seinfeld

Swedish export Armand Jakobsson leads the Berlin line-up. He’s a man of many talents – and many names. As well as DJ Seinfeld, you might have caught him performing as Rimbaudian and Birds of Sweden. Whatever the name, the music’s all about uplifting, emotional drive, with pulsing detours into jungle and breaks. “These Things Will Come To Be” is his biggest tune to date, with his third album, ‘If This Is It’ recently announced.

03 FISHER

FISHER will bring peak-time energy to Red Bull Midsummer © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Known for his wild sense of humour and high-energy DJ sets, the 39-year-old Australian has rapidly become one of dance music’s most in-demand artists. At Red Bull Midsummer, he’ll bring peak-time club energy to Vienna. Be very excited; his breakout track “Losing It” earned his first GRAMMY nomination in 2019 and has since amassed over half a billion streams (that’s 500,000,000, and counting), cementing its place as one of the decade’s biggest dance records.

2025 was an even bigger year, with a string of standout singles, and a return to his hometown festival OUT 2 LUNCH. What could be better than that? How about closing out the year ranked as the 7th best DJ in the world by DJ Magazine and a pair of sold-out headline shows at San Francisco’s Moscone Center - the largest solo headline dance event in the city’s history? This year looks to be even bigger, with his new single “Rain” already hitting number one on the ARIA Top 50 Club Chart.

04 Arjun Vagale

Arjun Vagale is a DJ, producer and label owner from New Delhi, India, who's known for his intense and atmospheric techno sound. He's been DJing for over 25 years and producing for about 20. Vagale is considered a pioneer of techno in India and one of Asia's most prolific artists. He's released music on labels like Tronic, Bedrock and SCI+TEC, and was the first Asian artist to release on Drumcode. Find him on the Red Bull Midsummer bill in Mumbai.

05 JYOTY

Meet London's headliner. The Amsterdam-born, London-based DJ first raised heads through her Boiler Room sets, where she started out as an exuberant door manager before transitioning to legendary disc spinner. From there, she stepped up to spots on the world-renowned Rinse FM, rapidly racking up regular listeners in their thousands. She’s hit all the major venues and stages, with sold out headline shows at locations like London’s O2 Academy Brixton and KOKO, Amsterdam’s Paradiso and Barcelona’s Razzmatazz, as well as hosting her very own stages at Glastonbury Festival.

Quotation Passing on knowledge and experience is key to making a real change in music JYOTY

In a nod to her Indian heritage, she’s utilised the power of her musical platform to run DJ workshops for women in Calcutta, and run courses for young British Asian women looking to break into the business. "Passing on knowledge and experience is key to making a real change in music,” she says. Red Bull Midsummer is the next step on that journey.

06 TOKiMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA will close things out in LA © Jeremy Deputat/Red Bull Content Pool

Thirty-nine-year-old GRAMMY-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA is our Los Angeles headliner. If you’ve been sleeping on her, know that she shot out of the seminal 2010 era “L.A. Beat Scene” to become one of DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs in the world. She’s played every major festival and been feted by music mags like Rolling Stone, Billboard and the notoriously hard to please Pitchfork. Recently, she’s collaborated with K-pop heavy hitters aespa on “Die Trying,” featured in Netflix’s Rebel Moon space opera. Her latest album, Eternal Reverie (2025) features long time collaborators from legends like: Anderson .Paak, Gavin Turek, and even 1980’s Nigerian disco icon Oby Onyioha. This is one DJ set you won’t want to miss.

07 Vegyn

The 33-year-old producer – real name Joseph Thornalley – has his fingers in many musical pies, cumulating in an eclectic output ranging from collabs with rap and R&B artists to some killer dance floor fillers. He’s amassed mixtapes of upwards of 70 tracks in the process, driven by a creative drive that doesn’t know when to quit. The Londoner’s most recent album, Blue Moon Safari, dropped in 2025. With influences ranging from director David Lynch to iconic songwriters of old, rest assured Vegyn is always looking to expand, and experiment. Watch out for him headlining Red Bull Midsummer in Tokyo.