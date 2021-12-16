The year is almost in our proverbial rear-view mirror and many of us can’t wait to see the dust we leave 2021 in, with an eye to 2022 and beyond.

Of course, in gaming, things have plodded along at a fairly normal and consistent pace, with a year of solid game releases alongside celebrations of overall gaming culture and geekdom around the traps.

More recently the larger world of gaming was treated to Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards -- the so-called “ Oscars ” of videogaming (a moniker he doesn’t wholly agree with) -- which netted some interesting results . In particular, with EA and Hazelight Studios taking top honours with co-op marriage-counselling sim featuring platforms, It Takes Two , beating out the likes of Deathloop , Metroid Dread , Psychonauts 2 , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village for overall Game of the Year (GOTY).

And while there, we also asked what their year was like, what they’re playing as it comes to a close and other pertinent questions of that ilk...

In light of this and with a mind to the year that was, and rounding out the rest of the month that [still] is December, we reached out to our resident Red Bull Players -- Grace aka iamfallfromgrace and Paladin Amber -- to suss their thoughts on the whole GOTY situation which, year in, year out is, at least, a conversation starter, but more largely if they even had one. And while there, we also asked what their year was like, what they’re playing as it comes to a close and other pertinent questions of that ilk. Bear in mind, we didn’t have them in the same room at once, so response lengths between the two are wildly different, but that’s how we like it!

It Takes Two was a huge surprise to take out top honours at The Game Awards © Electronic Arts

Red Bull Gaming: What games impressed you so far in 2021?

Paladin Amber: I would say the two that have really stood out to me are It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios for its storyline and art style, everything about it was incredible from start to finish and the second would be Resident Evil Village, I've been a massive fan of the series and without any spoilers, I'd say it was exactly what we needed after Biohazard .

Grace: Little Nightmares II - I was anticipating this one ever since I finished the first game in 2017 and it did not disappoint. It mashes together three of my favourite genres: horror, platformers and puzzle games. I played the entire game in a single stream and loved every second of it.

Returnal - As a huge fan of the roguelike genre, I was intrigued by the notion of a Triple-A roguelike. I went into the game not knowing what to expect and I was hooked right from the get-go. It takes a lot for me to stream the same game more than once per week (as I try to maintain a good variety of games) and I was streaming it almost every day at one point. The difficulty and permanency of your death gave me the adrenaline rush I often chase in games and the progression had me wanting to get all of the unlocks to reach the next zone on the horizon.

Lady Dimitrescu remains a fan-favourite of the whole series now © Capcom

Resident Evil Village - RE: Village is my GOTY choice, for sure. Horror is a tough genre to nail but Capcom did a fantastic job this year with Village. A lot of horror games will rely on tropes like constant chases and jumpscares to get your heart pumping but Village had excellent pacing throughout and had some of the coolest levels -- namely House Beneviento.

Death’s Door - I didn't know Death’s Door even existed until a few days before its release. As soon as I saw the trailer, I was sold. The bleak but beautiful art style is right up my alley and combining that with platforming, puzzles and colossal boss fights made it an exceptional experience.

Back4Blood - The spiritual successor to Left4Dead didn't disappoint, with everything you'd expect from a four-player co-op zombie-slaying experience. I haven't finished all of the acts yet, but so far it's been a really hectic experience. It's not just a copy-paste from L4D, there is a really neat deck building system in the game that helps you synergise with your teammates to have the best loadout possible. In addition to that, there are corruption cards and mutations with the enemies which varies the gameplay, too. One of my favourites being, The Fog. It brings SUCH a spooky vibe to the gameplay, I love it.

Red Bull Gaming: What are you most looking forward to in the Q4 or, 'Holiday' release window for the remainder of the year?

I've been a massive fan of the series over the years so I'm looking forward to the storyline, following John on his adventures again...

Paladin Amber: Halo Infinite campaign is something that I'm eagerly anticipating! I've been a massive fan of the series over the years so I'm looking forward to the storyline, following John 117 on his adventures again, and finding out what they have in store for many of our beloved characters.

Master Chief conveys the land, which looks very familiar... © Microsoft Game Studios

Grace: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - the next installment in Supermassive Games ’ series and one of my most anticipated horror titles of the year! Judging from the trailer, it looks to be slightly inspired by the 2005 film, The Descent , and I am here for it. The butterfly effect nature of the Supermassive titles makes for great interaction with Twitch chat so they can help me make decisions and I can blame them for when someone in the cast I like dies a horrible death.

Riders Republic - I'm always searching for fun games that I can play with my community on Twitch and Riders Republic allows you to team up with 64 people in a wide variety of wacky races from snowboarding, biking and even jet-packing! And the open-world is MASSIVE.

Age of Empires IV - I'm not a huge strategy game person, however, Age of Empires was a huge part of my childhood gaming. Every sick day I had from school I was playing Age of Empires II: Age of Kings .

Forza Horizon 5 - We got to see some super-impressive footage of Forza Horizon 5 during E3 this year and it got me really hyped! And much like Riders Republic, I think Forza Horizon 5 is a great game to play with my friends and people in my community both on and off-stream.

Red Bull Gaming: Which genre of game do you think has had the most success this year so far?

Paladin Amber: I think old-school multiplayer is making a massive return. With games like Vanguard , Battlefield and even Halo Infinite dropping this year, multiplayer has had a huge return. [Battle Royale] was big for a long time but I think after a while it gets repetitive and multiplayer has been timeless in some respects. So I guess my answer is standard, good ol' multiplayer.

Grace: I think horror has had a really strong year and I'm hoping that trend continues through to the end of 2021 and beyond. Resident Evil Village, as I mentioned, was my highlight of the year and it set a really strong tone for horror this year.

Find Yourself , the solo project by EMIKA GAMES came out in February this year and although it's short, it's incredibly memorable. Their other game Summer of '58 is on my list to play as well.

Another honorable mention for horror this year is DEVOUR , one of the most intense 4v1 horror games I've ever played - check the clip above!

Red Bull Gaming: In chatting with your fans and followers, what's the consensus on GOTY?

Paladin Amber: We haven't really had the discussion about it, I think we can all agree that there have been so many amazing drops this year, so many big titles return and so many magical memories made it would be hard to pick, but I definitely think we would all agree on It Takes Two being very deserving of a win.

Grace: Resident Evil Village seems to be one we can all agree on. A lot of people in my community are also lovers of horror, so we all appreciate what Village brought to the table.

Red Bull Gaming: Do you buy into the whole GOTY debate?

How can you compare something like Sekiro, which has one of the best combat systems I've ever encountered, to a game like The Last of Us which puts all of its emphasis on breaking your heart...

Paladin Amber: I know that for the developers and the art teams and the publishers it means the world to win GOTY. But I also think there are so many amazing titles that are constantly coming out, I almost feel bad for those who don't win who are equally as deserving.

Was Red Dead Redemption 2 robbed at The Game Awards? © Rockstar Games

Grace: Yes and no.

It's so difficult to rank games against one another when they are completely different genres. How can you compare something like Sekiro , which has one of the best combat systems I've ever encountered, to a game like The Last of Us which puts all of its emphasis on breaking your heart with its narrative? Not going to lie, I felt totally robbed when Red Dead Redemption 2 didn't win GOTY against God of War , but I can respect that GOW was also an incredible title. Having said all of that, I think it's a fine conversation to have and it just shows the passion that people have for our industry.

Red Bull Gaming: Are there any games beyond 2021 you're looking forward to more than anything you played this year (or are yet to play)?

One that immediately comes to mind is Stray. You play as a cat, ‘nuff said...

Paladin Amber: I'm honestly overwhelmed by my choices in 2021 already hahah. There are so many games to play at the moment I'm struggling to find time to play the ones that I have been waiting to play, but my most anticipated was Halo Infinite’s campaign, so I’m currently happy!

Grace: ELDEN. FREAKIN’. RING. I am dying for a new Soulsborne after beating all of the FromSoftware titles recently. I can't wait to see where they go with Elden Ring and after falling head over heels for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice , I'm really hoping to see some similarities with the combat system but with perhaps a little more customisation. The other one that immediately comes to mind is Stray . You play as a cat, ‘nuff said.

Returnal is still one of the PS5's best exclusives © Sony Computer Entertainment

Red Bull Gaming: Did you get much time with the new consoles this year, or was the Master Race in full effect again? If you did, what are your thoughts on each of them? What stood/stands out most about each as far as respective strengths go?

Paladin Amber: Sadly I didn't get much time to play either new console! I did manage to play a round or two of Vanguard on the PS5 , which was incredible in quality, as expected. But it’s absolutely been Master Race predominantly this year! I'm hoping next year to bust out the PS5 for some of their exclusives.

And as far as their strengths, I honestly wouldn't be able to give you an exact or even a real review as I haven't spent enough time getting to know each of them and their strengths! Ask me again in a few months though, and my answer will definitely have changed haha.

Grace: I sunk MANY hours into Returnal on PS5. I'm a sucker for a roguelike and this one really shone on the PS5 with stunning visuals, an intriguing storyline and some of the best haptics I've felt with the PS5 controller. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was also absolutely stunning on the PS5 and just showed again how much immersion can be created with the new controller haptics. Xbox for me was definitely the hero this year with their accessibility with Xbox Game Pass and now the recently-released Cloud Gaming .

Red Bull Gaming: And finally, what game did you spend the most time in this year?

Paladin Amber: Call of Duty: Warzone would win as for most time spent gaming this year, but the majority of that was spent in the Gulag haha. I'd say a close second would be games like Phasmophobia and Among Us . A lot of creators really came together this year to just enjoy gaming together and with those titles it's easy to spend hours of your day gaming.

The enduring nature of Dark Souls games is formidable © FromSoftware

Grace: Dark Souls 3 . Obviously, it's not a 2021 release but it's what has had my attention the most this year. I completed my first playthrough in February this year and since then I have played it again with the Cinders Mod on PC which adds a ton of extra content. I absolutely love the Soulsbornes and Dark Souls 3 is definitely in the top tier of the FromSoftware games.

A huge thanks to our Red Bull Players for their time, and we’re hoping to spend more time working with them on cool ideas in 2022. Remember to check them out at their respective channels across Twitter - Amber , Grace | Instagram - Amber , Grace | Twitch - Amber , Grace | YouTube - Amber , Grace .

For more gaming and gaming culture coverage, follow @redbullgaming on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook .