01 Start With the Reality of the Event

If running downhill is like surfing a wave, running uphill is the paddling to get there. That’s Race the Sun in a sentence. This isn’t just distance, it’s how you manage:

355km

8,300m elevation

24 hours

A constantly shifting team dynamic

In 2025, teams were holding roughly sub-4-minute kilometres to cover the 345km. Come 2026, with even more distance and elevation, it’s expected to be even more demanding.

The format gives you flexibility - how far each runner goes, how often you change, how you pace it - but that freedom is what makes it complex.

Runners take off at Red Bull Race The Sun © Dino Renda

02 Train for Effort, Not Just Distance

On paper, this looks like an endurance event. In reality, it’s repeated intensity.

Our team came in fit - marathon prep, long runs, cycling, strength work - but we lacked one key piece: speed under fatigue.

Race efforts aren’t steady. They’re:

Sharp

Short

Repeated

Dictated by your team’s decisions

The transition time between efforts is minimal. Sometimes it’s dictated entirely by how quickly your teammate reaches you.

So the goal in training becomes simple: Get your heart rate up fast, bring it down, and go again.

03 Build Speed + Repeatability (Key Sessions)

Session 1: Pure Speed + Mechanics

Goal: Controlled sprint work that builds efficiency

Warm up: 10–15 min easy + drills (A-skips, strides)

8 × 200m @ faster than 1km pace

Full recovery: 2–3 min walk/jog

Finish: 4 × 60m strides

From experience: You should feel sharp at the end, not destroyed. The goal is to stay relaxed at high speed - quick cadence, no overstriding.

Session 2: Race Effort Under Pressure

Goal: Simulate the “gritty” part of the race

Warm up: 10–15 min easy

5 × 400m @ goal 1km pace

Rest: 90 sec – 2 min

Then: 2 × 200m faster than race pace

From experience: Even pacing is everything. The last rep should feel like a fight - because on race day, it will be.

These sessions train your ability to spike effort, recover quickly, and go again - exactly what the race demands.

Runners and the scenary make Red Bull Race The Sun © Dino Renda

04 Hills Pay the Bills

Flat running won’t prepare you for this course. Hill work is where you build:

Strength

Control

Mental resilience

Session 3: Short Hill Repeats

4–6% gradient

8 × 45–60 sec uphill @ hard effort

Jog back recovery

Focus: Controlled aggression. Not a sprint but not comfortable either. The final 10 seconds of each rep should feel like a grind.

Session 4: Long Hill Efforts

3–5% gradient

4 × 2–3 min uphill

Walk/jog down recovery

Focus: Lock into rhythm. Don’t surge. Control your breathing and finish each rep strong.

05 Master the Downhill (The Overlooked Skill)

Downhill running isn’t just letting go it’s a skill.

There’s a paradox here:

Lighter runners tend to brake too much, wasting energy and fatiguing their quads

Heavier runners carry speed, but take on more impact and muscle damage

Both can lose time if they don’t manage it properly. The key:

Don’t lean back

Don’t fight gravity

Stay relaxed and controlled

The best thing we did was test this internally - run both uphill and downhill segments and track times. It quickly shows who should take what section.

06 Simulate the Relay (Where It Clicks)

You can’t just train solo and expect it to work. The race is chaotic - especially early when:

Narrow roads

Mandatory changeover points

Traffic management

Outside of those controlled sections, it’s on you.

What worked: Short, high-intensity rotations (500m–1km) helped simulate;

Real race pacing

Quick transitions

Limited recovery windows

It exposes the biggest gap in most teams: Not fitness but coordination.

Two great sights during Red Bull Race The Sun © AwolFamily

07 Build a Real Team Strategy

This is where the race is won. One team (ex-New Zealand Olympic marathoners) ran a completely different strategy:

Long marathon-style blocks

Massive rest periods

Reduced total effort

It worked because it was intentional. Our approach was different:

4 runners active

2 resting

Consistent rotation

Neither is right nor wrong, but both were planned. The real takeaway: Map everything.

Who runs which section

Who needs recovery

Who handles climbs vs descents

Preparation here made the biggest difference for us.

08 Fuel Like It Actually Matters

Nutrition becomes a problem later, not early. What happens:

Gels work… until they don’t

Taste fatigue kicks in

Appetite disappears

That’s when people underfuel and fall apart. What we learned:

Train your gut early

Mix fuel sources

Eat consistently, not reactively

Hydration matters just as much:

~400–500ml electrolytes/hour (but varies heavily)

Drink only water, and it will catch up with you later.

09 Gear: Respect the Distance

Small issues become race-ending problems over 24 hours. Non-negotiables:

Test full kit in training

Bring a second pair of shoes (feet swell)

Layer properly for conditions

Head torch + backup for night

Foot comfort alone can decide your race. Preparation here removes variables so you can focus on running.

10 Race Execution

By race day, nothing should be a surprise. Focus on:

Holding effort, not chasing pace

Clean, fast changeovers

Sticking to your strategy

It’s simple in theory: Run as fast as you can when it’s your turn. But over 24 hours, execution is everything.

Winners Team Aotearoa hold up the trophy Red Bull Race The Sun © Dino Renda

11 The Final Edge: Energy

At some point, it gets cooked.

You’re tired, it’s chaotic, and things stop going to plan. This is where the final piece matters:

Bring the best vibes you have

Encourage your teammates

Stay all in

Crack a cold can when needed

Because energy is contagious. And in a race like this, that can be the difference.

Summary

Race the Sun is intense, demanding, and a little absurd. But that’s exactly why it works. If you:

Train for the real demands

Plan your team properly

Execute with intent

You don’t just get through it. You get everything out of it.

Check out when Team REVL took on Red Bull Race the Sun 2025 coming in second place out of twelve teams (only five beat the sun).