Fitness
01
Start With the Reality of the Event
If running downhill is like surfing a wave, running uphill is the paddling to get there. That’s Race the Sun in a sentence. This isn’t just distance, it’s how you manage:
- 355km
- 8,300m elevation
- 24 hours
- A constantly shifting team dynamic
In 2025, teams were holding roughly sub-4-minute kilometres to cover the 345km. Come 2026, with even more distance and elevation, it’s expected to be even more demanding.
The format gives you flexibility - how far each runner goes, how often you change, how you pace it - but that freedom is what makes it complex.
02
Train for Effort, Not Just Distance
On paper, this looks like an endurance event. In reality, it’s repeated intensity.
Our team came in fit - marathon prep, long runs, cycling, strength work - but we lacked one key piece: speed under fatigue.
Race efforts aren’t steady. They’re:
- Sharp
- Short
- Repeated
- Dictated by your team’s decisions
The transition time between efforts is minimal. Sometimes it’s dictated entirely by how quickly your teammate reaches you.
So the goal in training becomes simple: Get your heart rate up fast, bring it down, and go again.
03
Build Speed + Repeatability (Key Sessions)
Session 1: Pure Speed + Mechanics
Goal: Controlled sprint work that builds efficiency
- Warm up: 10–15 min easy + drills (A-skips, strides)
- 8 × 200m @ faster than 1km pace
- Full recovery: 2–3 min walk/jog
- Finish: 4 × 60m strides
From experience: You should feel sharp at the end, not destroyed. The goal is to stay relaxed at high speed - quick cadence, no overstriding.
Session 2: Race Effort Under Pressure
Goal: Simulate the “gritty” part of the race
- Warm up: 10–15 min easy
- 5 × 400m @ goal 1km pace
- Rest: 90 sec – 2 min
- Then: 2 × 200m faster than race pace
From experience: Even pacing is everything. The last rep should feel like a fight - because on race day, it will be.
These sessions train your ability to spike effort, recover quickly, and go again - exactly what the race demands.
04
Hills Pay the Bills
Flat running won’t prepare you for this course. Hill work is where you build:
- Strength
- Control
- Mental resilience
Session 3: Short Hill Repeats
- 4–6% gradient
- 8 × 45–60 sec uphill @ hard effort
- Jog back recovery
Focus: Controlled aggression. Not a sprint but not comfortable either. The final 10 seconds of each rep should feel like a grind.
Session 4: Long Hill Efforts
- 3–5% gradient
- 4 × 2–3 min uphill
- Walk/jog down recovery
Focus: Lock into rhythm. Don’t surge. Control your breathing and finish each rep strong.
05
Master the Downhill (The Overlooked Skill)
Downhill running isn’t just letting go it’s a skill.
There’s a paradox here:
- Lighter runners tend to brake too much, wasting energy and fatiguing their quads
- Heavier runners carry speed, but take on more impact and muscle damage
Both can lose time if they don’t manage it properly. The key:
- Don’t lean back
- Don’t fight gravity
- Stay relaxed and controlled
The best thing we did was test this internally - run both uphill and downhill segments and track times. It quickly shows who should take what section.
06
Simulate the Relay (Where It Clicks)
You can’t just train solo and expect it to work. The race is chaotic - especially early when:
- Narrow roads
- Mandatory changeover points
- Traffic management
Outside of those controlled sections, it’s on you.
What worked: Short, high-intensity rotations (500m–1km) helped simulate;
- Real race pacing
- Quick transitions
- Limited recovery windows
It exposes the biggest gap in most teams: Not fitness but coordination.
07
Build a Real Team Strategy
This is where the race is won. One team (ex-New Zealand Olympic marathoners) ran a completely different strategy:
- Long marathon-style blocks
- Massive rest periods
- Reduced total effort
It worked because it was intentional. Our approach was different:
- 4 runners active
- 2 resting
- Consistent rotation
Neither is right nor wrong, but both were planned. The real takeaway: Map everything.
- Who runs which section
- Who needs recovery
- Who handles climbs vs descents
Preparation here made the biggest difference for us.
08
Fuel Like It Actually Matters
Nutrition becomes a problem later, not early. What happens:
- Gels work… until they don’t
- Taste fatigue kicks in
- Appetite disappears
That’s when people underfuel and fall apart. What we learned:
- Train your gut early
- Mix fuel sources
- Eat consistently, not reactively
Hydration matters just as much:
- ~400–500ml electrolytes/hour (but varies heavily)
Drink only water, and it will catch up with you later.
09
Gear: Respect the Distance
Small issues become race-ending problems over 24 hours. Non-negotiables:
- Test full kit in training
- Bring a second pair of shoes (feet swell)
- Layer properly for conditions
- Head torch + backup for night
Foot comfort alone can decide your race. Preparation here removes variables so you can focus on running.
10
Race Execution
By race day, nothing should be a surprise. Focus on:
- Holding effort, not chasing pace
- Clean, fast changeovers
- Sticking to your strategy
It’s simple in theory: Run as fast as you can when it’s your turn. But over 24 hours, execution is everything.
11
The Final Edge: Energy
At some point, it gets cooked.
You’re tired, it’s chaotic, and things stop going to plan. This is where the final piece matters:
- Bring the best vibes you have
- Encourage your teammates
- Stay all in
- Crack a cold can when needed
Because energy is contagious. And in a race like this, that can be the difference.
Summary
Race the Sun is intense, demanding, and a little absurd. But that’s exactly why it works. If you:
- Train for the real demands
- Plan your team properly
- Execute with intent
You don’t just get through it. You get everything out of it.
Check out when Team REVL took on Red Bull Race the Sun 2025 coming in second place out of twelve teams (only five beat the sun).