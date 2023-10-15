Bike
MTB
Red Bull Rampage legend Cam Zink defies gravity with 2023 victory
Veterans and rising talents dropped into this year's Red Bull Rampage, riding massive features and sending huge tricks, with Rampage legend Cam Zink claiming his second victory in the Utah badlands.
Red Bull Rampage returned for its 17th edition, adding another chapter to the freeride mountain biking history book. The event featured no shortage of boundary-pushing tricks and harrowing terrain.
The coveted prize was ultimately claimed by Red Bull Rampage legend Cam Zink, who scored an event-winning 95 points on his second run after wowing the judges with a massive Backflip on the reimagined Oakley Sender. The American scored his second Red Bull Rampage victory after his triumph back in 2010. Watch his 2023 winning run in the video player at the top of this page.
After 10 grueling days of digging their lines in the Utah hills, 17 riders dropped in from the hallowed start gate, ready to leave their mark at the most prestigious competition in freeride. The venue was familiar, having previously hosted the contest from 2008-2013 and then again in 2022, delivering some iconic freeride moments.
This year's event continued to progress the sport and was full of everything we've come to love about Rampage: daring tricks, surprises and unforgettable top to bottom runs.
Zink's line stood out for its big mountain technicality and high-consequence tricks. Second place went to Tom Van Steenbergen after landing a Caveman Air to the start his run and following that with multiple big tricks, which scored 89 points. Taking home third and the final podium spot was Carson Storch, who trailed closely behind Steenbergen on 87 after a run of huge drops and spin tricks.
The drama and excitement extended beyond the podium as the day was filled with big moments from all the riders. Bienvenido Aguado Alba stunned with a gigantic Frontflip over the 72-foot canyon cap, rightfully earning him not just the Best Trick award, but also the Kelly McGarry Spirit and People's Choice awards.
Emil Johansson claimed the Best Style award for a run that artfully blended slopestyle-inspired moves on daunting freeride terrain, while Kyle Strait was the obvious choice for the Toughness Award, having redeemed himself on the feature that broke his back last year and ultimately putting down a solid Rampage run.
Watch the runs of Zink, Van Steenbergen and Storch below.
4 min
Top 3 runs
See the runs that landed Cam Zink, Tom van Steenbergen and Carson Storch on the Red Bull Rampage 2023 podium.
Stay tuned for the full event recap of everything that unfolded in Utah and if you missed all the action watch the full event as video on demand below.
Finals
Top big-mountain freeriders tackle the toughest terrain, showcasing the biggest tricks, lines and sends.