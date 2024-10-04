Red Bull Rampage 2024: Who's riding at the iconic freeride contest?

The 18th edition of

returns this October, continuing to push the big mountain freeride discipline of mountain biking to new heights. This year’s event adds a new chapter to its lore, expanding the field to include the sport’s top female freeriders. With this addition, Red Bull Rampage will become a two-day event, with the women’s finals on Thursday, October 10, and the men’s finals on Saturday, October 12. As always, the riders will compete in the iconic

, riding down knife-edge spines, soaring over canyons, and dazzling spectators and viewers around the globe with massive tricks. Each rider will bring their unique perspective to the venue, with the most progressive male and female walking away with the top podium spot.