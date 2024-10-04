Bike
Red Bull Rampage 2024: Who's riding at the iconic freeride contest?
Find out all the women and men who will be competing at this year's toughest freeride mountain bike competition at Red Bull Rampage 2024 in Utah.
The 18th edition of Red Bull Rampage returns this October, continuing to push the big mountain freeride discipline of mountain biking to new heights. This year’s event adds a new chapter to its lore, expanding the field to include the sport’s top female freeriders. With this addition, Red Bull Rampage will become a two-day event, with the women’s finals on Thursday, October 10, and the men’s finals on Saturday, October 12. As always, the riders will compete in the iconic Virgin, Utah terrain, riding down knife-edge spines, soaring over canyons, and dazzling spectators and viewers around the globe with massive tricks. Each rider will bring their unique perspective to the venue, with the most progressive male and female walking away with the top podium spot.
The first Red Bull Rampage broke ground in 2001, born from the curiosity to discover what was achievable on two wheels. These early pioneers used the event as a launch pad to push the boundaries of mountain biking, taking bikes on raw terrain and off features that once felt impossible. Over two decades, Red Bull Rampage grew from a wild idea to one of the most anticipated bike events of the year. One of the event’s defining features is that each athlete crafts their unique line, weaving along exposure and incorporating features formed from the face of the mountain. This format is unique from other major action sports events, keeping the audience on their toes and the event fresh and exciting as no two lines are the same.
This year will be the inaugural event for the women, a historic moment for freeriding. Most of the roster participated in Red Bull Formation, a women’s freeride progression session that launched in 2019 and helped foster their journey to Red Bull Rampage. The event supported the top female mountain bike athletes looking to progress in the freeride discipline. Through experience and exposure to that type of dirt and steep, exposed lines, the riders advanced their skill set on the Utah terrain during three Red Bull Formation events and went on to link together top-to-bottom runs on previous Rampage venues.
01
2024 Red Bull Rampage Invited Women Athletes
Eight of the best female freeriders will join the men in October to make history in freeride mountain biking. The talent pool is stacked, featuring a diverse crop of athletes. Riders like Hannah Bergemann, Casey Brown and Camila Nogueira are known for their hard-charging style, ability to tackle big drops, and preference for steep terrain. And then there are the riders known for their tricks and style: Robin Goomes, Vaea Verbeeck, Vero Sandler, and Vinny Armstrong. These athletes have everything from flips, whips, superwomans, and more in their toolbox, and they’re sure to combine this effortless style with a technical descent. It’s hard to say who will ultimately emerge victorious, but it’s guaranteed to be an exciting showdown.
- Hannah Bergemann (USA)
- Jess Blewitt (NZL)
- Camila Nogueira (ARG)
- Casey Brown (CAN)
- Robin Goomes (NZL)
- Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
- Vero Sandler (UK)
- Vinny Armstrong (NZL)
02
2024 Red Bull Rampage Women Alternates
- Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
- Chelsea Kimball (USA)
- Georgia Astle (CAN)
- Micayla Gatto (CAN)
03
2024 Red Bull Rampage Men's Top 8 (Pre-qualified in 2023)
In the men’s field, 18 riders, ranging from seasoned veterans to innovative up-and-comers, will face off on Saturday, October 12. The roster features familiar faces like 2023 champion Cam Zink, four-time champion Brandon Semenuk, decorated World Cup racer Brendan Fairclough, top podium finisher Tom Van Steenbergen, and many more. Two fresh faces, Luke Whitlock and Tom Isted, join the field. Whitlock, an American rider, is passionate about the old-school approach to freeride, focusing on the raw and steep terrain iconic to the original events. Isted comes from the slopestyle scene and is known for throwing big tricks. He holds the record for the world’s biggest backflip, which he earned in 2023 after stomping a 120-foot backflip. With such a varied talent pool, it’s anyone’s game going into the event.
- Carson Storch (USA)
- Cam Zink (USA)
- Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
- Emil Johansson (SWE)
- Brendan Fairclough (UK)
- Talus Turk (USA)
- Kyle Strait (USA)
- Bienvenido Aguado Alba (SPN)
04
Red Bull Rampage 2024 men's wildcards
- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
- Szymon Godziek (POL)
- Thomas Genon (BEL)
- Adolf Silva (SPA)
- Clemens Kaudela (AUT)
- Kurt Sorge (CAN)
- Luke Whitlock (USA)
- Reed Boggs (USA)
- Tom Isted (UK)
- Tyler McCaul (USA)
05
Red Bull Rampage 2024 men's alternates
- Ethan Nell (USA)
- DJ Brandt (USA)
- Jaxson Riddle (USA)
- Hayden Zablotny (USA)
- Dylan Stark (USA)
Red Bull Rampage 2024 takes place on October 10–12 in Virgin, Utah, with the women's contest taking place on Thursday, October 10 and the men's final on Saturday, October 12. You can watch both events live right here on Red Bull TV.
