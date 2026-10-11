The world’s most prestigious freeride event returned to the Utah desert this October to honor the 25th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage . 17 men were set to drop in and showcase their riding, but Mother Nature had a different plan entirely. After a brief, thrilling showdown in the desert, event organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the rest of the Red Bull Rampage Men's competition due to extreme weather.

High winds from nearby storms picked up late morning, gusting upwards of 20 mph at times. Only nine riders completed their full runs, with one additional competitor, Finley Kirschenmann, who chose to ride his line to the bottom without tricking any of the features. After that, the conditions became too dangerous for the riders, staff, and fans to continue the competition.

Despite the weather challenges, the 2026 athletes paid tribute to Red Bull Rampage's 25th anniversary by constructing lines and competing at the original venue. In 2001, a group of downhill racers, dirt jumpers, and early freeriders arrived at this same spot in Virgin, Utah, to ride completely natural, rugged terrain. Unbeknownst to those early pioneers, the event would grow into one of action sports' most iconic competitions, changing mountain biking's trajectory entirely.

Riders and fans returned to Red Bull Rampage's original Utah venue © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Top highlights from the 2026 Red Bull Rampage men's competition

Before the weather complications, fans saw a display of the sport’s progression over the last 25 years. Szymon Godziek’s run was a top moment, featuring a committing double-drop to canyon gap, a no-fall-zone chute, and big tricks. The judges awarded him a score of 90, putting him in first place before the competition was called off.

“I’m lucky my first run went well, and I was ready to go up again and add more stuff into my run,” Godziek explains. While he’s bummed with how the day played out, he’s proud of the run he put down. “I’m happy to go home in one piece, and this Red Bull Rampage was the biggest challenge of my life.”

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Jaxson Riddle delivered another one of his trademark stylish runs. His line had 10 different features, providing plenty of opportunities for tricks. He danced down the mountain, dazzling with an indian air seat grab, suicide no-hander, a motocross inspired backflip suicide no-hander, and more. On top of his trick mastery, Riddle had technical features like a canyon gap that had a small margin for error.

Jaxson Riddle dazzled on his way down the mountain © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Even though Kade Edwards was a Red Bull Rampage rookie, the Brit looked at home in his run. The 26-year-old charged down the mountain, exuding style and creativity right out of the gate on his first feature with a nose-bonk suicide no-hander.

Red Bull Rampage rookie Kade Edwards earned the Best Style award © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

His run blended downhill racing speed, skatepark style, and big-mountain terrain. Creative tricks like an impromptu nose manual and no-foot can on one of his drops earned him the Best Style award, which left him speechless. “I don’t really know what to say; I can’t believe I’m here. To get the Best Style award was amazing,” Edwards shares.

02 Rider-Voted Awards at Red Bull Rampage 2026

Kade Edwards collects the Best Style award © Long Nguyen/Red Bull Content Pool Special recognition for Paul Couderc's diggers © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool Carson Storch earned the rider-voted McGazza Spirit Award © Paris Gore

While there was no podium due to the cancellation, the rider voted awards were presented to the athletes. Contest Rookie Paul Couderc took home the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award for his Flat Drop Backflip, and his Dig Team brought home the Cat Compact Digger Award.

“My crew knows my style of riding, and they spent so much energy working on that feature. They were clipped into lines for four days to make it happen for me,” says Courderc.

Spain’s Bienvenido Aguado Alba won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award. Alba crashed during a Flat Spin 360 after a flawless first half of his run. His resiliency and gutsiness to progress his riding did not go unnoticed.

The athlete-voted McGazza Spirit Award went to Carson Storch, who crashed during his first run but stayed supportive of the rider field throughout the competition.

03 Watch the men’s Red Bull Rampage 2026 replay

It’s hard to imagine where mountain biking would be without Red Bull Rampage. 25 years ago other action sports like skiing, snowboarding, motocross, and skateboarding had freeride platforms. Mountain biking, however, only had racing as an outlet for competition. Red Bull Rampage changed everything. It provided mountain bikers a different path. One built on progression, creativity, and freedom. As we witnessed briefly at the 2026 Red Bull Rampage, these ideals will continue to drive the sport forward.

Men's livestream: Red Bull Rampage Top male freeride mountain bikers return to Utah for a high-stakes showcase on the most unforgiving terrain.