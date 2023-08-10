Worlds best MTB riders take on Red Bull Rampage 2023 this October

Bike
The date has been set for the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage – Friday, October 13. This legendary event will feature 18 of the world’s best mountain bikers, all of whom will descend upon the rugged desert landscape of Southwestern Utah to create and ride the biggest and baddest lines and jumps the freeride mountain bike circuit has to offer.
Red Bull Rampage has become the truest test of big mountain skill and mental toughness on a mountain bike. Touted as one of the most challenging events in the world – and featuring the world’s best mountain bike athletes in one of the most demanding locations – it's become the most coveted title in freeride mountain biking.
01
How Red Bull Rampage works
The elite group of 18 riders will carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crews will spend four days building their lines. This will be followed by a rest day and then four practice days.
The competition format remains the same as always, with each rider having the chance to take two runs, but being ranked based on their highest single run score. All of the preparation will end in an epic showdown in the desert, where only one will ride away as champion of the 2023 Red Bull Rampage.
1 min
What is Red Bull Rampage?
Ever wondered what Red Bull Rampage is? Here's everything you need to know about the ultimate freeride event.
02
The history of Red Bull Rampage
The first edition of Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001 and since then, 16 different events and 10 different winners have earned their place in the history books. From those beginnings, Red Bull Rampage and the athletes that take part in it have continued to innovate the sport and drive the scene of mountain bike freeride. That trend is set to continue with a new crop of athletes taking up the baton in the years to come.
Watch the podium-scoring runs from Red Bull Rampage 2022, featuring Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Brett Rheeder:
5 min
Top 3 runs
Watch the podium runs from Red Bull Rampage, featuring Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Brett Rheeder.
03
How to watch Red Bull Rampage
ESPN+ returns to exclusively stream the event in the United States and the competition will be available live on Red Bull TV in all other countries. Following the live show, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV.
For fans looking to attend the event in-person, tickets will go on sale on the Red Bull Rampage website with an announcement coming soon, so check the site for further updates and the official on sale date in the coming weeks.
Download the Red Bull TV app and watch Red Bull Rampage – plus more brilliant bike content – on all your devices!
Part of this story