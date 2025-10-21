Robin Goomes is Red Bull Rampage women's back-to-back winner

There’s a common pattern at Red Bull Rampage : the second year always raises the bar. With more experience under their belt, the athletes dream bigger and push the limits further. The women were no exception. Channeling the momentum from the inaugural women’s Red Bull Rampage, twelve of the best female freeriders arrived in the desert ready to drop in, and seven ultimately competed on finals day.

Following two rounds of thrilling competition, Robin Goomes claimed the Red Bull Rampage 2025 title, securing her second consecutive win at the iconic freeride event. She proved to be a dominant force with a run full of tricks and technical terrain, ultimately joining an elite group of back-to-back Red Bull Rampage champions. Rounding out the podium are Hannah Bergemann in second place and Georgia Astle in third.

Robin Goomes, the back-to-back Red Bull Rampage champion © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool The main goal is to ride your run well. Obviously, I wanted to win, but all you can do is ride your best, and if you can do that, you have a good chance. Robin Goomes

Victories at Red Bull Rampage aren’t given; they’re fought for. The desert is a fickle environment, and it bites back. This year, the athletes battled through some of the toughest weather in Red Bull Rampage history. Rain and wind thwarted precious practice time, ultimately pushing the event out a day. Still, the riders rose to the challenge, demonstrating why they’re the world’s best.

Robin Goomes, Hannah Bergemann and Georgia Astle podium celebration © Long Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool

Things came full circle on finals day. At this same venue in 2019, six women laid the foundation for today during the first Red Bull Formation, a women’s freeride progression session aimed at fostering future Rampage riders . Six years later, a mix of veterans and fresh talent carried this legacy further, accomplishing many firsts for women in freeride.

Robin Goomes Cements Her Legacy

All eyes were on defending champion Robin Goomes leading into the event. The New Zealander arrived in the desert determined to repeat her success, putting in long hours on her builds with her team despite the unfavorable conditions. During practice, Goomes hinted at her finals run, teasing suicide no-handers and backflips. Once she was upside down on her bike it was undeniable that she’d be a contender for the top spot.

Her original strategy involved teaming up with Casey Brown and Hannah Bergemann to rebuild Nico Vink’s 2015 drop. When the entrance proved too challenging to unlock, Goomes strategically pivoted, joining Harriet Burbridge-Smith’s up at the start. The new start was creative, linking a technical drop with a front brake nose pivot on a no-fall-zone ridgeline. But the last minute change was also a risk. The first time she tried the new maneuver was the night before finals.

After the tone set by her six competitors with massive tricks and terrain, Goomes dropped last to reclaim her title. Ultimately the last minute change paid off. She laced together another drop with a playful chute. Next came a sequence of drops and jumps where she stomped a suicide no-hander, a backflip, a crankflip, and another suicide no-hander. Wrapping it all up, Goomes stomped another backflip. Unlike the other riders, Goomes backflipped a step down—the most technical kind of jump to flip. But was it enough to edge out Bergemann’s leading score of 89.33? The judges answered with a yes, bumping Robin ahead by .17 points.

Robin Goomes throwing a backflip © Long Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool

Goomes couldn’t celebrate yet as the entire field hiked back up for the second run. She waited at the start gate, wondering if the score would hold as each rider descended. By the time Bergemann rolled in, it was evident that the battle was between the final two riders. “I was really proud of my first run,” she says, and was ready to level up for run two if needed. Bergemann, however, wasn’t able to improve her score in run 2, cementing Goomes’ second win.

Hannah Bergemann’s Dream Realized

Six years ago, Bergemann arrived at the 2019 Red Bull Formation as a burgeoning talent with some notable finishes in enduro racing. A breakout performance at Red Bull Formation redefined her path completely. Bergemann left her day job to be an athlete full-time, defining herself as a freerider. She was one of the few women who dedicated her focus to progression and filmmaking, showing aspiring female freeriders that a career beyond the race tape was within reach.

Competing at Red Bull Rampage emerged as her north star. Last year, she was slated to drop in, but was sidelined due to an injury. Patiently and diligently, Bergemann returned to proper form, ready to show the world what she’s capable of riding. Once on site, Bergemann felt at home on the terrain. At practice, she routinely lapped daunting features like her 42-foot drop and remarked on how much fun she was having on the line.

Watch Hannah Bergemann’s road to the podium:

For finals, she made a similar pivot to Robin Goomes and switched to Vaea Verbeeck’s starting line. The new start drew upon her strengths with brake control and exposure. From there, she stitched together a canyon gap, a rhythm section, her biggest drop, and a trick jump, which she backflipped - becoming the second woman to stomp a backflip at Red Bull Rampage. The entire run was confident and poised, earning her a commanding score of 89.33.

Bergemann’s score held until defending champion Goomes dropped in, edging her out by .17 points. “The score was so tight I felt like I needed to try any little thing to change the score,” says Bergemann, who added a toboggan in her second run, but it wasn’t enough. “I’m still so happy with how I rode and how everyone rode. My goal’s complete, and it’s a cherry on top to be on the podium.”

Georgia Astle Keeps it Consistent

Last year, Astle arrived as the alternate, wowing everyone with an impressive 2nd-place finish. Now, the Canadian is a Red Bull Rampage veteran who attacks this terrain with the tenacity of a racer. Her goal for the event was to stay fluid in between her major features, as this venue had more meandering transfers in comparison to last year’s consistent fall line terrain.

Georgia Astle charging at Red Bull Rampage © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

Astle leaned into the tech, opting to tackle Brett Rheeder’s drop in from 2014 - the only rider to hit the slow and steep feature. On the drops, she stomped them with authority, landing without a bobble. She was one of two riders to hit the iconic 53.5-foot El Presidente drop, which she linked with her trademark suicide no-hander. The composed and powerful run earned her a score of 87.66. “I’m so relieved for all of the girls,” says Georgia with a beaming smile. “All of the girls got two runs in. There was no wind, and I’m hyped for us. I was excited to get through my 2nd run.”

Progression for the Whole Roster

In addition to the podium finishers, Cami Nogueira from Argentina won the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award after coming back from a practice-day injury that left her sidelined for a day. She came back with a vengeance, completing her daring entrance chute and massive mid-line drop with flair. The DECKED Digger Award went to the team of American Chelsea Kimball, who resurrected the imposing battleship feature from Red Bull Rampage 2023, which required extensive building. They also chipped in and supported other teams with their lines once they had finished.

Meanwhile, the athlete-voted McGazza Spirit Award unanimously went to Bergemann for her Red Bull Rampage return and solid run. Riders noted that she always maintained a positive attitude and high stoke during the event. “It’s such an honor to receive this award. Kelly McGarry is a special human and embodies the spirit of this sport. To get this award is a next-level honor,” Bergemann explains.

Hannah Bergemann sending a back flip © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Kirsten Van Horne, suicide no-hander © Long Nguyen / Red Bull Content Pool

Finally, the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award went to Kirsten Van Horne for her gutsy suicide no-hander on her big drop midway down the mountain. “Yesterday [in practice], I wasn’t feeling comfortable doing any tricks, and I was feeling disappointed. I wanted to be able to do one trick at Rampage, so to be able to somehow switch that makes me really proud of myself,” Van Horne says.

The women’s Red Bull Rampage wraps up with a list of names and moments etched into the freeride history books. Collectively, these riders ushered in the next chapter of the sport. The bar has been raised, and time will tell where the athletes take it next.