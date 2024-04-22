Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup: The road to MotoGP - All information

Starting in the premier class of MotoGP and then winning the world championship. For many up-and-coming talents, this is a dream that not all young racers can fulfil. However, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has made this much easier since 2007. Our guide reveals what's behind the racing series for young talent.

01 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup: The origins

What better way to support up-and-coming young talent and prepare them for their path to the motorbike world championship? This was the question facing the partners Red Bull, Dorna Sports, KTM, Ipone and Alpinestars in 2007, when the idea for the Rookies Cup was born.

Dani Ribalta and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The idea was to create a racing series for up-and-coming talents aged between 14 and 18 , who would compete for the title in various championship races and hope to recommend themselves to a team in the Moto3 class and from there, with luck and skill, move up to MotoGP.

02 The history of the Rookies Cup: Grand Prix winners and world champions

Over the 17 years of its existence, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has produced some well-known names that have become an integral part of motorbike racing.

For example, Frenchman Johann Zarco secured overall victory at the start in 2007. He finished on the podium in seven of the season's eight races and was recruited for the Red Bull MotoGP Academy the following year. In 2009, Zarco made the leap to the 125cc class of the Motorcycle World Championship (now known as Moto3).

Johann Zarco in Malaysian © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

The rest is history: he became world champion in Moto3 in 2011, won Moto2 in 2015 and 2016 and secured a place in MotoGP in 2017 .

However, Zarco is not the only well-known name to have made it from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to the premier class of motorbike racing. There are, for example:

Brad Binder - 2009 in the Rookies Cup, 2016 Moto3 World Champion, active in MotoGP since 2020

Joan Mir - 2013 and 2013 in the Rookies Cup, 2017 Moto3 World Champion, 2020 MotoGP World Champion

Jorge Martin - 2014 Rookies Cup champion, 2018 Moto3 World Champion, in MotoGP since 2021

Pedro Acosta - 2019 in the Rookies Cup, 2021 Moto3 World Champion, 2023 Moto2 World Champion, in MotoGP since 2024

Daniel Holgado - 2020 in the Rookies Cup, in Moto3 since 2021

and many more...

03 Who can take part in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup?

Apart from the fixed age of 14 to 18 years, there are virtually no restrictions when it comes to participating in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Both men and women can try their luck.

Duels: The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is tough, but fair... © GEPA pictures/Red Bull Content Pool

Weight and height do not play a role , although riders who are less than 1.72 metres tall and weigh less than 62 kg have a better chance of passing. However, this is not a rule; what counts is ability on the track.

Previous racing experience is also not a must , although previous experience is an advantage if you want to be invited to the Selection Event. This is the stepping stone to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

04 How do you get into the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup?

To take part in the Rookies Cup, interested parties must register on the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website . There is a strict deadline that must be observed. In principle, applications that are received as early as possible have a better chance of success.

The reason for this is simple: four judges select the participants who will compete in the Rookies Cup in the coming season from an average of over 120 applications per year .

The earlier the application is submitted, the more time the judges have to scrutinise the applicants' performance and skills and make their selection.

Registrations for the Rookies Cup will open for the first race of the 2024 season, which will take place in Jerez, Spain, from 27 to 28 April 2024.

If the application is accepted, the judges will review race and championship results over the course of the 2024 racing year. It is important for the team to see what progress the potential candidates make over the course of a year.

It doesn't matter whether this progress is made in road races or dirt bike events. The judges also want to find out more about the candidates, including their personality, background and experience.

The team then sends out invitations to the selection event , which will take place at a later date in 2024. On average, 6-8 riders from this selection process make it into the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

There were a total of 26 riders in the 2023 season. 26 riders from 17 nations will compete in the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

05 Who are the judges who decide on participation?

Gustl knows how to become a motorbike legend © Martin Datzinger

The decision is currently in the hands of four judges who will decide who makes it to the selection event for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup:

Gustl Auginer - Austrian motorbike legend and Grand Prix winner

Harald Bartol - Austrian Grand Prix rider and engineer

Peter Clifford - MotoGP expert and former team owner of Red Bull Yamaha

Daniel Ribalta - Rookies Cuper rider coach

06 Equal opportunities for all: The Rookies Cup bike

In the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, it is above all riding ability that counts. That's why all participants ride the same bike. Since 2013, a four-stroke machine from Moto3 has been used: the KTM RC 250 R 4-stroke .

It delivers 249.5 cc at a weight of around 82 kg and reaches a speed of 13,000 rpm.

KTM Red Bull Rookies Cup Bike 2023 - Garage Image © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool Rico Salmela on the 2023 KTM Rookies Cup Bike © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool The seat of the KTM Rookies Cup Bike 2023 © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool KTM Red Bull Rookies Cup Bike 2023 - Garage Portrait Image © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool The 2023 KTM Rookies Cup bike on track © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool Alexander Enriquez | Cormac Buchanan - Rookies Cup Garage 2023 © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool KTM Red Bull Rookies Cup Bike 2023 - Garage Front Detail Image © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool The 2023 KTM Rookies Cup bike in the pit lane to be ready to race © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool KTM Red Bull Rookies Cup Bike 2023 - Garage Detail Image © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool The 2023 KTM Rookies Cup bike ridden in the pit lane © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool KTM Red Bull Rookies Cup Bike 2023 - Garage Side Detail Image © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool Rookies in the garage on the new 2023 KTM bike © Julian Kroehl /Red Bull Content Pool

Our show ' Get Ready to Race ' reveals how the bike was created and how the design process went in a total of five episodes.

6 min Oil change Vanessa Guerra is joined by Romà López to discuss the step-by-step process of an oil change for a race bike.

07 The races of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024

A season in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is not quite as long as in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. The championship includes one test and seven world championship rounds. It starts on 11 and 12 April in Jerez, Spain, with the 2024 season finale taking place from 7 to 8 September in Misano, Italy:

Lauf Datum Ort Test 11. - 12. April Jerez, Spain Round 1 27. - 28. April Jerez,Spain Round 2 11. - 12. Mai Le Mans, France Round 3 01. - 02. Juni Mugello, Italy Round 4 29. - 30. Juni Assen, Netherlands Round 5 17. - 18. August Spielberg, Austria Round 6 31.08. - 01. September Aragon, Spain Round 7 07. - 08. September Misano, Italy

Love MotoGP? Watch the 'Ultimate Race' for free on Red Bull TV featuring all-kinds of motor powered goodness.

6 min Ultimate Race See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race