Ryōyū Kobayashi performs at Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland on April 5, 2025
© Lukasz Nazdraczew/Red Bull Content Pool
Ski Jumping

Revealed: The 2026 Red Bull Target Jumping teams

The captains have chosen and we now know the line-ups for this year's Red Bull Target Jumping. Find out who will be competing in each of the five teams led by the legends.
By Antoni Cichy
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Target Jumping

Only the distance counts! Taking ski jumping back to its roots, Red Bull Target Jumping is back in 2026 for the unique team competition in which five teams attempt to jump a total of 1,000m.

Polska

Andreas Goldberger

The first man in history to go beyond 200 metres, ski jumping legend Andreas Goldberger now dedicates his energy to discovering young ski jump talent.

AustriaAustria

Thomas Morgenstern

A true high flyer and one of the most successful ski jumpers of all time, Austrian Thomas Morgenstern ended his career with an incredible haul of major championship medals.

AustriaAustria

Ryōyū Kobayashi

A World Cup champion, two-time Four Hills winner and owner of the longest jump in history, Japanese star Ryōyū Kobayashi is a ski jumping legend.

JapanJapan

Adam Malysz

One of the most successful ski jumpers in the history of the sport, Poland’s Adam Malysz is also a three-time finisher at the world-famous Dakar Rally.

PolandPoland

Andreas Wellinger

A talented ski jumper from Germany, Andreas Wellinger has developed a happy knack of winning big medals at major tournaments.

GermanyGermany

Summary

  1. 1
    Selection strategies
  2. 2
    Team Małysz
  3. 3
    Team Schmitt
  4. 4
    Team Ahonen
  5. 5
    Team Morgenstern
  6. 6
    Team Goldberger
With four weeks to go until the 2026 edition of Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland, the full team line-ups have finally been revealed. For the first time, team captains selected their own jumpers rather than drawing them at random - with one exception: Polish jumpers were chosen by fans through an online vote. Here's who'll be lining up in each of the teams on April 1, and which legend will be leading them.
01

Selection strategies

The team captains – Adam Małysz, Janne Ahonen, Martin Schmitt, Andreas Goldberger and Thomas Morgenstern – all followed different strategies during the selection process ahead of what will be an unmissable event. Some relied on proven names, while others tweaked their choices from last year. Ahonen, making his debut as captain, surprised everyone with his first decision, choosing Gregor Deschwanden instead of reaching for the world's best ski jumper, Domen Prevc. "He is crazy", laughed the Finn.
Watch all the action live from Zakopane on April 1
02

Team Małysz

Adam Małysz, the host and event creator, opted for his compatriot and three-time Olympic medallist, Kacper Tomasiak, along with Bulgaria's Vladimir Zografski, while fate also assigned him Ukrainian Yevhen Marusiak, a friend of the red and white team.
Adam Małysz seen at Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland on April 5, 2025

Adam Małysz led his team to fourth place last year

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

A little bit of eccentricity was injected into Małysz's team by the Polish fans, who voted for two-time individual World Champion, Piotr Żyła. Fun is guaranteed, and communication certainly shouldn't prove a problem
The line-up
  • Kacper Tomasiak (Poland)
  • Piotr Żyła (Poland)
  • Vladimir Zografski (Bulgaria)
  • Yevhen Marusiak (Ukraine)
03

Team Schmitt

Martin Schmitt, last year's winner, placed his faith in proven athletes. The German chose Anže Lanišek, saying: "I'm sticking to my team." Not surprisingly, he also picked Andreas Wellinger, while the fans' vote gifted him with Dawid Kubacki – another member of last year's victorious team – completing an almost identical line-up to the one in 2025.
The line-up
  • Anže Lanišek (Slovenia)
  • Dawid Kubacki (Poland)
  • Marius Lindvik (Norway)
  • Andreas Wellinger (Germany)
Andreas Wellinger, Anze Lenisek, Martin Schmitt, Dawid Kubacki, Stephan Embacher at Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland on April 5, 2025.

Martin Schmitt celebrates with his winning team in 2025

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Team Ahonen

Janne Ahonen will once again renew his famous rivalry with Małysz at the second edition of this event. Along with surprise first-choice Deschwanden, the Finn has chosen recent Olympic silver medallist Kristoffer Sundal and 2020 world champion Karl Geiger, while Maciej Kot was added to the team via the vote.
The line-up
  • Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland)
  • Maciej Kot (Poland)
  • Kristoffer Sundal (Norway)
  • Karl Geiger (Germany)
05

Team Morgenstern

In what looks on paper to be a formidable line-up, Thomas Morgenstern has opted for the services of Olympic gold medallist and recipient of multiple other accolades, Ryōyū Kobayashi, while Pawel Wasek, Timi Zajc and Tate Frantz will join the Japanese powerhouse.
The line-up
  • Ryōyū Kobayashi (Japan)
  • Pawel Wasek (Poland)
  • Timi Zajc (Slovenia)
  • Tate Frantz (USA)
Andreas Wellinger performs at Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland on April 05, 2025

It's set to be another dramatic event in Zakopane

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Team Goldberger

After adding Prevc to his line-up, Andreas Goldberger said: "Great! Then I can immediately count him 20 metres more in each jump!" He probably had in his mind the Slovenian's 150.5m flight from last year's event. Just like in 2025, he also selected Valentin Foubert, while Alexander Zniszczoł and Alex Insam complete the Austrian's team.
The line-up
  • Domen Prevc (Slovenia)
  • Aleksander Zniszczoł (Poland)
  • Valentin Foubert (France)
  • Alex Insam (Italy)

1 min

Watch Domen Prevc jump 150.5m

See the longest jump from Red Bull Target Jumping 2025: 150.5m from Slovenian Domen Prevc, who set an unofficial record at the Wielka Krokiew in Zakopane.

How will the world's top athletes cope with the 1000m target? This year, an extra prize awaits the exceptionally precise athletes. If anyone reaches the declared distance, the team will be awarded a Joker. The captain will be able to subtract or add between one and three metres from the total distance or leave the result unchanged.
Red Bull Target Jumping is back for an exciting second edition in 2026. Tune in on April 1 to enjoy all the action live.

Ski Jumping