Revealed: The 2026 Red Bull Target Jumping teams

With four weeks to go until the 2026 edition of Red Bull Target Jumping in Zakopane, Poland, the full team line-ups have finally been revealed. For the first time, team captains selected their own jumpers rather than drawing them at random - with one exception: Polish jumpers were chosen by fans through an online vote. Here's who'll be lining up in each of the teams on April 1, and which legend will be leading them.
01
Selection strategies
The team captains – Adam Małysz, Janne Ahonen, Martin Schmitt, Andreas Goldberger and Thomas Morgenstern – all followed different strategies during the selection process ahead of what will be an unmissable event. Some relied on proven names, while others tweaked their choices from last year. Ahonen, making his debut as captain, surprised everyone with his first decision, choosing Gregor Deschwanden instead of reaching for the world's best ski jumper, Domen Prevc. "He is crazy", laughed the Finn.
Watch all the action live from Zakopane on April 1
02
Team Małysz
Adam Małysz, the host and event creator, opted for his compatriot and three-time Olympic medallist, Kacper Tomasiak, along with Bulgaria's Vladimir Zografski, while fate also assigned him Ukrainian Yevhen Marusiak, a friend of the red and white team.
A little bit of eccentricity was injected into Małysz's team by the Polish fans, who voted for two-time individual World Champion, Piotr Żyła. Fun is guaranteed, and communication certainly shouldn't prove a problem
The line-up
- Kacper Tomasiak (Poland)
- Piotr Żyła (Poland)
- Vladimir Zografski (Bulgaria)
- Yevhen Marusiak (Ukraine)
03
Team Schmitt
Martin Schmitt, last year's winner, placed his faith in proven athletes. The German chose Anže Lanišek, saying: "I'm sticking to my team." Not surprisingly, he also picked Andreas Wellinger, while the fans' vote gifted him with Dawid Kubacki – another member of last year's victorious team – completing an almost identical line-up to the one in 2025.
The line-up
- Anže Lanišek (Slovenia)
- Dawid Kubacki (Poland)
- Marius Lindvik (Norway)
- Andreas Wellinger (Germany)
04
Team Ahonen
Janne Ahonen will once again renew his famous rivalry with Małysz at the second edition of this event. Along with surprise first-choice Deschwanden, the Finn has chosen recent Olympic silver medallist Kristoffer Sundal and 2020 world champion Karl Geiger, while Maciej Kot was added to the team via the vote.
The line-up
- Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland)
- Maciej Kot (Poland)
- Kristoffer Sundal (Norway)
- Karl Geiger (Germany)
05
Team Morgenstern
In what looks on paper to be a formidable line-up, Thomas Morgenstern has opted for the services of Olympic gold medallist and recipient of multiple other accolades, Ryōyū Kobayashi, while Pawel Wasek, Timi Zajc and Tate Frantz will join the Japanese powerhouse.
The line-up
- Ryōyū Kobayashi (Japan)
- Pawel Wasek (Poland)
- Timi Zajc (Slovenia)
- Tate Frantz (USA)
06
Team Goldberger
After adding Prevc to his line-up, Andreas Goldberger said: "Great! Then I can immediately count him 20 metres more in each jump!" He probably had in his mind the Slovenian's 150.5m flight from last year's event. Just like in 2025, he also selected Valentin Foubert, while Alexander Zniszczoł and Alex Insam complete the Austrian's team.
The line-up
- Domen Prevc (Slovenia)
- Aleksander Zniszczoł (Poland)
- Valentin Foubert (France)
- Alex Insam (Italy)
1 min
Watch Domen Prevc jump 150.5m
See the longest jump from Red Bull Target Jumping 2025: 150.5m from Slovenian Domen Prevc, who set an unofficial record at the Wielka Krokiew in Zakopane.
How will the world's top athletes cope with the 1000m target? This year, an extra prize awaits the exceptionally precise athletes. If anyone reaches the declared distance, the team will be awarded a Joker. The captain will be able to subtract or add between one and three metres from the total distance or leave the result unchanged.
Red Bull Target Jumping is back for an exciting second edition in 2026. Tune in on April 1 to enjoy all the action live.
Part of this story