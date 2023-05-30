Skating in an airport? Red Bull Terminal Takeover 2023 went down!

Perfect Bayou weather in April and we’re back at the old MSY/Louis Armstrong airport terminal in The Big Easy for the third annual Red Bull Terminal Takeover . Let us tell you, everyone was stoked! This is easily one of the most fun events of the year, and if you’re lucky enough to get invited, you’re going to skate your heart out, take in everything NOLA has to offer and have a blast.

Jamie Foy does a kickflip at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 13th, 2023 © Jonathan Mehring / Red Bull Content Pool

This year we upped the ante inviting more shop teams than ever before—ten of ‘em! Last year’s winner Rukus joined Change, local boys Humidity, 303, Faith, West Side, Nocturnal, Sixth Avenue, Southside, and Waterboyz. And they added more skateable obstacles and an additional location to hit in the airport—now five separate location/parks within the terminal—a lot for these shop shredders to check out.

Jake Wooten was the man of the weekend as he not only helped concept this project but he also aided in designing the skateable ramps, kickers, and ledges that were built and positioned all throughout the terminal. Jake was the MC of sorts hosting a multi-location Best Trick contest between teammates Jamie Foy and South Africa’s Brandon Valjalo .

Jake Wooten prepares to drop in at Red Bull Terminal Takeover 2023 © Jonathan Mehring / Red Bull Content Pool

It all started off with a race through the entire airport, starting in the ticketing area, going through the main hall, or Parabola, and ending up in the newest section in the cul-de-sac of gates. Jake Wooten was in hot pursuit with a video camera of his own. Nothing like warming up your legs with a full speed push for about a half mile!

Next up was a high Ollie contest, but this wasn’t over some basic measuring stick, this one was over one of those electric carts they drive through the airport piled high with suitcases! The guys had a kicker to go off, but it was still a tall order to get over. After karate kicking the luggage off the top a few times, Brandon snapped the heap first and Jamie got his back soon after. Point: Brandon.

Down the hallway, the next challenge was on the bump to ledge. Both being frontside, they went for frontside lipslides down the long, but mellow-slanted double sided beast. Jamie took it to five-O tap-out a la Brian Lotti and got the point for that section. Brandon got his back with a lipslide of his own, but you’ve got to land your tricks quicker than that when you’re up against Big Boy Foy.

Brandon Valjalo at Red Bull Termianl Takeover on April 13th, 2023 © Jonathan Mehring / Red Bull Content Pool

Then, down in the baggage claim, Jamie and Brandon were going for flip tips off a kicker over the prop luggage. Jamie got his heelflip before Brandon eventually nailed a beautiful 360 flip . Point: Foy.

The long powerslide contest was funny. Jamie took it all the way across the floor almost on his first try and he did make it on his second try. Brandon couldn’t quite get there—was slipping out and slamming, and Jamie claimed it was because Brandon rides Bones Wheels. Jamie made Brandon give it one more go on his setup with Spitfires—Brandon slid across the whole floor eventually but still eventually wiping out. “See man, you gotta ride the fire,” Jamie quipped. On to the finale.

The boarding ramp gap out to landing wedge was back again this year, but this one was gnarlier. The landing ramp was noticeably shorter and steeper than last year’s. As the skaters rolled up to the open boarding ramp, the landing wedge wasn’t even visible—hectic!

Brandon Valjalo performs an ollie impossible at Red Bull Termianl Takeover © Jonathan Mehring / Red Bull Content Pool

Jake, Jamie and Brandon all Ollied into it to test the waters. Then the hammertime began. Jamie going for a kickflip and Brandon going for a 360 shove-it. Jamie got a kickflip, albeit with a sketchy roll away, after a couple heavy slams. “I’m taking it!” We don’t blame him. The swerving roll out was thrilling enough to watch. So Jamie took the point, but we all still wanted to see Brandon get the three shove. After several kick-aways, he put one down, flawlessly. Big hugs were had, and Jake closed it out professionally on the mic. Jamie might have scored more points, but both these dudes delivered when it counted to the huge crowd that had amassed on the tarmac. Can’t wait to see the edited footage of all this!

That wasn’t the only thing going on in the airport though: All the while, Joey Brezinski was in the building with Bevup filming hella social clips. The Meow team was roving all over, wherever Jamie and Brandon weren’t, clipping up on their own cameras and phones. Professional gamer John Morin was onsite gaming live on Twitch and TikTok, playing Skate 3 on a new level design that mimicked the very airport we were skating in. As John was streaming, Jake and Brandon would try some of the same tricks in the background over his shoulder to the sheer delight of his viewing audience.

Philly Santosuosso at Red Bull Terminal Takeover on April 14th, 2023 © Jonathan Mehring / Red Bull Content Pool

Local pro Jordan Trahan was in the house with Philly Santosuosso at their Humidity skateshop pop up smack dab in the middle of the airport. They had the classics playing on the TV, Underachievers among other 90s classics. Got to educate the kids.

At 5pm, as the day was winding down for the Red Bull pros, all the shop teams arrived and swarmed the terminal. Steve Rodriguez was once again the master of ceremonies and a live jazz band walked around the airport as the shop skaters from all over the country were warming up and frothing to hit the park locations. After sussing everything out, there were two best trick contests (the long ledge and a high Ollie) where cash and trophies were given out straight away.

On Friday and Saturday, the shop teams got to film for two full days to come up with a 90-second edit that will be posted on redbull.com for you all to see and vote on. The winning team will get five grand.

Curren$y performs at Red Bull Terminal Takeover After Hours concert © Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday night when the three very full days were all wrapped up, Red Bull through an all out after part with local rapper Curren$y headlining. A good time was had by all and by Sunday morning, the vans were being loaded up and hitting the highways back to their hometowns with a few extra beads and beignets aboard.

Stay tuned for the shop edits right here on RedBull.com. You’re going to want to see what these skaters got up to and the level of talent of shop-sponsored skaters these days. Greyson Beal took an unthinkable leap of faith Ollie into the Parabola no one thought possible. Skyler King and Mikey Premet both took the rollercoaster handrail grinds there too. You’re going to be blown away when you see these shop edits!

Participant group photo at Red Bull Terminal Takeover in New Orleans © Justen Williams / Red Bull Content Pool