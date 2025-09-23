Gaming
Try these tips from Tetris® icon Henk Rogers for Red Bull Tetris success
Henk, that moment when you first discovered Tetris is the stuff of legend in the gaming world. Can you take us back to what it was like?
In January 1988, I went to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and found Tetris… I was mesmerised by the game. Normally, I would stand in line to play each game for a couple of minutes and move to the next game, but with Tetris, I found myself standing in line for the fourth time and knew I was hooked – I had to go back and play more. So I brought Tetris back to Japan [where he had founded a successful software and gaming company]. Everybody went crazy playing it. In February of 1989, I met Alexey Pajitnov, the creator of Tetris. Boy, that was a match made in heaven!
Now, after nearly four decades of playing Tetris yourself and watching generations of top players, what do you think separates good players from the truly great ones?
The very, very best are dedicated. They're like athletes – they practice, they analyse their game, they improve. That’s what the top Tetris players do. I’m positive the Red Bull Tetris finalists will embody that same level of dedication!
So what’s your ultimate tip for Red Bull Tetris hopefuls?
Put in the hours. Players should get to a point where your body is playing, not your mind. You basically need to short-circuit the path from your eye to your hand. If you can play while having a conversation or thinking about something else, that’s when it becomes automatic.
And what are you looking forward to when the best Red Bull Tetris players from over 55 countries compete in the World Final this December?
Most people have no idea what great Tetris truly looks like. I’ve met so many people who think they're really good, but they haven't seen what top-level play really is, so I’m looking for “Ooh, ahh.” I want people to react and say, “Oh my gosh, this is so amazing.”