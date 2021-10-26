Ever wanted to run on a downhill MTB track? Now's your chance

What happens when you combine trail running with a downhill mountain bike track?
It was a question that nobody had ever thought to answer – until Courtney Atkinson, that is. Having first had the idea of combining the two disciplines for one epic and completely off-the-wall event some four years ago, Courtney’s event, Red Bull Trail Heads, will finally hit the Gold Coast this November.
“It’s just something I would want to do!” says Courtney on the origins of the event (this is the guy who ran up and down Australia’s eight tallest mountains in eight days, after all). “If you said to me: ‘how would you like to race? What’s something different, and what’s going to be fun? Red Bull Trail Heads is that.”
We're hosting the event in a private mountain bike park [...] The location is just perfect.
The nuts and bolts for the event, which will be held on Saturday 13th November at NV Gravity Park on the Gold Coast, are pretty simple: run a marked 6.5 kilometre course through crafted single-track MTB trails over five timed stages. Each segment of the race takes you through a variety of uphill, downhill, technical and free-flowing tracks that vary in steepness, length and difficulty. In short? It’s trail running on mountain bike tracks.
The race was originally going to be held in one of Queensland’s national parks, but that didn’t get the go-ahead for a variety of reasons. “We're hosting the event in a private mountain bike park; and it’s one of those times where things are just meant to happen,” says Courtney. “The location is just perfect.”
Participants will be competing through bush, paddocks, up steep ridges and down hills. “It’s plug-and-play MTB enduro, except instead of only using the downhills, we’re using the uphills as well,” says Courtney.
As well as the physical element, Courtney’s also a big advocate of simply encouraging more Aussies to get ouside and enjoy the great outdoors. One of his favourite spots on the Gravity trail is at the top of the King of the Mountain segment. “You get this epic view down the valley to all the cliffs, and it’s just a really nice spot to end up.”
If you’re a park runner, it’s going to be a great challenge, but achievable. If you’re a faster road runner, it’s really going to test you.
Runners can catch their breath in between stages, grab a Red Bull, and catch up with mates before moving onto their next timed segment. The prize for the fastest male and female competitors will be a trip to Japan in 2022 to compete in the Red Bull 400.
Red Bull Trail Heads isn’t just for the pros (although you’ll likely see Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Michael Shelley and World Cross Country champion Benita Willis in attendance). “If you’re a park runner, it’s going to be a great challenge, but achievable,” Courtney says. “But if you’re a faster road runner, it’s really going to test you. I guarantee that you’ll really be hurting at some points. The terrain will knock your legs around.”
“Running’s a very basic thing. It’s point A to B, you have a pair of shoes, and you run. I think people run for the simplicity of it,” Courtney says. “But at Red Bull we have this great habit of going in and complicating things, and coming up with concepts like Red Bull Trail Heads, that are really great to do!”
Red Bull Trail Heads will flag off on Saturday 13th November at NV Gravity Mountain in the Numinbah Valley, with the first stage kicking off at 8.30am sharp. Registrations are still open! Make sure you arrive with plenty of time to check in and warm up – the registration desk opens at 6.30am.