Red Bull and Triple Eight extend partnership for another two years

Today in good news for Australian Supercars fans: Red Bull has confirmed its commitment to the Australian Supercars Championship by securing a further two years in their partnership with Triple Eight as the co-naming rights sponsor of Red Bull Ampol Racing. The renewal will see the partnership celebrate 10 years in 2022. Which is a pretty big deal.
Red Bull Ampol Racing driver and seven-time Supercars Champion Jamie 'JDub' Whincup was on hand for the announcement: “It’s great to have Red Bull and Triple Eight deepen their decade long commitment to the racing community for season 2022 and beyond. We are proud to partner with an innovative and supportive brand like Red Bull, who are fully committed to the Supercars category, the drivers and our fans”
“Triple Eight are thrilled to have Red Bull renew their co-naming rights partnership with the team for the next two years, which will see our relationship extend past a decade in the sport," said Triple Eight owner Roland Dane. "The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in us to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership with Ampol. I’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength.”
Miles Wilson, Managing Director of Red Bull Australia echoed the importance of the relationship: “At Red Bull we are immensely proud of the past decade of partnership with Triple Eight, that has produced 113 race wins, four driver championships and five team championships. We look forward to supporting the community of Australian motorsport by giving wiiings to this partnership and its success in the years ahead.”
Red Bull has been partnered with Triple Eight Race Engineering since taking naming rights of the team in 2013.
Watch the highlights from the past decade of Red Bull and Triple Eight’s relationship.