Red Bull and Triple Eight extend partnership for another two years

Today in good news for Australian Supercars fans: Red Bull has confirmed its commitment to the Australian Supercars Championship by securing a further two years in their partnership with Triple Eight as the co-naming rights sponsor of Red Bull Ampol Racing. The renewal will see the partnership celebrate 10 years in 2022. Which is a pretty big deal.

Red Bull Ampol Racing driver and seven-time Supercars Champion Jamie 'JDub' Whincup was on hand for the announcement: “It’s great to have Red Bull and Triple Eight deepen their decade long commitment to the racing community for season 2022 and beyond. We are proud to partner with an innovative and supportive brand like Red Bull, who are fully committed to the Supercars category, the drivers and our fans”

