These downhillers were streets ahead at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo
Daredevil feats are all but guaranteed at Chile's famous Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban downhill mountain bike race. Find out who won and watch the best of the action right here.
The steep streets of Valparaíso once again played host to Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo this past weekend. Celebrating the 20th anniversary edition of the most famous and prestigious urban downhill mountain bike race of them all, the Chilean event kicked-off the 2024 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, which makes it's next stop in Guanajuato, Mexico, on March 23, before the season-ending race in Italy later this summer.
After finishing third in 2023's race, Brazilian Lucas Borba backed up his fastest qualifier position with a thrilling run as the last man down the hill to claim his first Red Bull Cerro Abajao Valparaíso victory.
Borba crossed the line on the scorching streets in a time of 2. 18.674s, denying local Chilean rider Felipe Agurto a massive home win by just 0.181s. Agurto, the surprise package of the race, spent a long time in the hot seat and celebrated a first podium at his home race, while former winner Adrien Loron of France rounded out the podium.
After Agurto set the time to beat, there was high drama as the top qualifiers hit the track. Three-time winner Tomáš Slavík suffered a broken chain out of the start hut that spoiled his chance of a record fourth win in Valparaíso, while Colombian's Camilo Sánchez and Sebastian Holguín suffered a rear puncture and heavy crash respectively after posting extremely fast first splits.
4 min
Lucas Borba's winning run
Take a look back at Lucas Borba's winning run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024.
01
An urban downhill course like no other
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo is seen as a true urban downhill challenge as riders have to rattle over a rooftop and ride through an actual house, navigate down narrow staircases, take on difficult drops, and navigate man-made obstacles as they make their way down the narrow residential streets of the UNESCO city to a finish area in the centre.
Every edition that takes place sees subtle changes to the course in order to present the riders with different challenges. In this 2024 edition there was plenty to give the athletes something to think about during every second of their runs.
Qualifying had whittled down 26 entrants to a 16-man final. Notable riders that qualified for Sunday's final included Chilean enduro mountain bike specialist Pedro Burns, Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo 2022 and Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo winner Camilo Sánchez, regular British UCI World Cup racer Phil Atwill and Frenchman Adrien Loren, a previous winner of Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo
4 min
Pedro Burns's run
Take a look back at Pedro Burns's run from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024.
02
Watch the replay
If you want to see all the runs from finals or want to relive the live broadcast of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo, then watch below.
Livestream – English
The best riders from around the world join the largest urban DH race as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.
03
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2024 results
Rank
Person
Time
1.
Lucas Borba (BRA)
2m 18.674s
2.
Felipe Agurto (CHI)
2m 18.855s
3.
Adrien Loron (FRA)
2m 20.465s
4.
Matías Nuñez (CHI)
2m 20.945s
5.
Jeronimo Paez (ARG)
2m 20.998s
6.
Alberto Nícolas (CHI)
2m 21.055s
7.
Phil Atwill (GBR)
2m 21.625s
8.
Pedro Burns (CHI)
2m 21.757s
9.
Pedro Ferreira (CHI)
2m 22.472s
10.
Gonzalo Gajdosech (ARG)
2m 23.608s
