Cue Law & Order *doong-doong*: These are their stories…

“I know a lot of the people working in games in Australia -- and they're all incredible at what they do with years of experience and an impressive knowledge base,” enthuses Red Bull Wrap Up host, Hex . “But the other thing to remember is that no matter how obvious the clues might seem in the moment -- if your head's not in that specific place, you can blank on an answer that seems obvious. It happens all the time. Sometimes people just overthink things. Trying to recall the name of some obscure Italian character from that indie dating sim when it's, like, "Guys, the answer is Mario !".

“On the flip side, when everyone knows the answer I'm likely to make them fight to the death for the chance to be the one to buzz-in, so -- it'll be entertaining regardless.”

Hex, aka Stephanie Bendixsen , has now tangled with two crews of contestants on the gaming ‘game show’, Red Bull Wrap Up, across two released episodes, with more being duct-taped together as you read this.

We’ve already given you the lowdown on what it is -- this is an entertainment beast with a difference, but rather than re-wax lyrical on what helps the show standout, we reached out to some of those brave souls who’ve already put in their time to get a firsthand grasp on proceedings.

“I'm a variety gamer. I love anything with a good narrative, addictive puzzles or cool characters,” says GamesHub writer and Ep 2 contestant Leah Williams . “And I love a bit of trivia! I'm a Trivial Pursuit champion, but only in niche circumstances. Ask me anything about comics, videogames, film and TV, and I'm ace. Ask me about anything in the real world, and I'll probably run a mile.”

“I can’t say I’ve done much trivia or anything even remotely close, I’m more of a “let's wing it” person,” admits Leah’s Ep 2 teammate, Tannar Eacott -- an Aussie YouTube star who we’re not too ashamed to acknowledge we *maybe* placed outside her zone of comfort with this invite. “I think a lot of what I do in my own work, I have control over the content and production, so it's just me and the camera. Whereas this time I'm trying to be entertaining and a good teammate to the people around me.

“Once I got up there the nerves went away though, and everyone was feeling the same [anyway] and we all made each other feel comfortable.”

Red Bull Wrap Up is a show where the entire premise is about taking people out of those safer spaces; comfortable and normal-feeling spaces, and throwing them into the absolute opposite. But as with anything bearing an agenda, you have to have a hook, and ours is the relatively ubiquitous terra firma of gaming.

Team Fork Knife is poised at the buzzer! © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

We mean, there wasn’t a lot of competitive team-based action in the 8-bit era...

“I'm the type of gamer who knows a LOT about a LITTLE,” blurts one half of the second team of Ep 2, Stephanie Panecasio , who you can normally find crafting words over at CNET . “Ask me anything about the tiny details in The Witcher 3 , Skyrim or Mass Effect and I can rattle on for days! (No really, you'll have to physically stop me.)

“But when it comes to things like platformers and older games, I'm completely lost,” she admits. “I've always been an open-world RPG girl, but apart from a little dabbling in Might & Magic , I was never really allowed to play games until I was older -- so I completely missed the boat with all things Nintendo . I played Mario Kart for the first time in my 20s!”

Steph’s partner, Geordie “Mac” McAleer , also has an edge over the rest of the participants, with his gaming credentials living firmly in the exciting world of esports where he shoutcasts and presents for some of the biggest events and titles in the country.

“[I would describe myself as a] competitive multiplayer-loving, esports enthusiast who loves being involved in gaming communities,” he confidently asserts. Too bad on this occasion we geared a lot of the episode’s questions around old-school gaming then. We mean, there wasn’t a lot of competitive team-based action in the 8-bit era.

Sorry Mac.

Red Bull Wrap Up Episode 2 - EXCELSIOR! © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

It's great to give those passions their moment... Hex

“We all have areas in which we're like savants with just how much we know about a game or a franchise,” Hex says of the show’s questions, and of the knowledge-base of its contestants so far. “But then there's some [topics] we just haven't touched -- it's rare to find someone who is actually across everything.

“I didn't grow up playing much Nintendo stuff so I'm patchy on a lot of Zelda -related trivia that I know people would find sacrilegious. On the flip-side, Danny (Ep 1) -- who is probably traditionally more known for his work in music than he is videogames -- is like a Zelda supernerd, so…

“It's great to give those passions their moment.”

It’s true we’ve been working on theming every episode to help bait the aforementioned hook with at least some level of specificity, but the show is at its best when it goes a little off course.

“A straighty-one-eighty quiz show is not really the goal here,” Hex says. “I give out points at random, a lot of people answer with jokes for lols -- it's about having fun and the guests have a way better time knowing that we're all here in the spirit of being as chaotic as possible.

“My job is to bring us back from the brink of chaos so that we can make it to the end without losing our way entirely.”

Host with the most, Steph "Hex" Bendixsen steers the good ship Wrap Up © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

For Steph the points might be more trivial (heh) in the grand scheme of things, but let’s face it, when you add any form of scoring to an activity, people are going to get competitive.

“I've got a bone to pick with Hex,” chimes Leah. “Hey! Team Fork Knife (Tannar and I) were clearly out in front until the later stages of the game, when some sneaky flattering from the other team saw us lose our hard-earned advantage. I'm calling shenanigans!”

“[Steph] definitely didn't rob us, she gave us a lot of opportunities to score points in many other ways than just the questions,” opposes Leah’s teammate, Tannar. “So no complaints from me, I loved the Mario Kart games and when we had the controllers and our teammate had to guide us through an outdoor bike course -- I could be more involved in those parts!”

At the end of the day what matters is that everyone had fun and our writing team snuck in a few hard ones just to help them sleep well at night. Though the latest crew admits Red Bull Wrap Up was winnable with questions that were both “harder than expected, but also somehow simpler” (an almost perfect representation of the show in its entire format, mind) some of the so-called “curveballs” really did throw them leaving little room for hot tips for the next wave of contestants, given you just never know what to expect.

Though Mac succinctly skirted anything constructive, instead serving up an age-old formula for success.

“Just have some fun with it and be prepared for anything!”

