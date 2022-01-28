Trivia isn’t a uniquely Australian creation, per se. In fact the first known events around the concept took place back in the 60s in the US , but at its core it has always been something of a youth movement. The Australian adoption, and adaptation of trivia, however, has been nothing short of absolute. There’s little to draw from, from an early historical glance, save to acknowledge that the sheer size and spread of trivia in its most Aussie form -- that is, pub trivia -- is proof enough that the concept doesn’t just work here, it thrives.

From the blue collar share-space that is the Australian corner watering hole, through to major live events and televised trivia competitions with national reach, trivia might not have begun here, but we can dare say it’s been perfected in an iconically Aussie way. (Though what the litmus for “perfect” is, in regards to trivia, would likely differ wildly, but bear with us here.)

So why the mini localised history lesson on trivia? And, follow up question: “will this be part of any trivia after the article?”

In answer to the second question there, no. There’s no trivia. And in answer to the first part, that’s because we already did the trivia, by way of our totally brand-new show that isn’t at all a reboot of a previous effort we did, at all. Nuh-uh. No way. All-new, this one. Never been another version of this before, ever.

Ahem.

So, what is Red Bull Wrap Up?

If you’ve taken that last sentence seriously, then we haven’t done our job...

The show is simple: four contestants, two teams. One host-slash-leader in Stephanie “Hex” Bendixsen and a bunch of crazy questions requiring quick-thinking, gaming nouse and even some physicality. It’s Red Bull’s love-letter to the Aussie spin on trivia; a riff that takes school-yard debates and turns them into as professional an attempt at legitimacy as we can get. And if you’ve taken that last sentence seriously, then we haven’t done our job -- Red Bull Wrap Up is what’s awesome about games and trivia, combined -- bragging rights, one-upmanship, alleged ‘team-work’ and a platform to feed the modern ego. It’s a tool to find the sharpest one in the shed, but mostly it’s just a bit of silly fun, which is why we invited silly people to participate.

So, who is on Red Bull Wrap Up?

Good question, dear reader’s ghost. Or empty chair we’re conversing with. In our intro there we highlighted the evergreen and ever-reliable Steph “Hex” Bendixsen. By now, she needs no introduction except for us to caveat all of this with: well, we needed some level of professionalism coming from somewhere. And Hex not only provides that, but also shares her own wealth of gaming knowledge alongside an innate knack for keeping things on track. But Steph is also fairly funny, and spontaneous and well, all of that just worked in terms of host requirements. Where the teams come into it, things get a bit more ‘loosey-goosey’.

Each episode will feature ad hoc teams made up of industry talent, influencer ilk, gaming enthusiasts, and anyone else who forgot to make plans that weekend and so are free. There’s little-to-know training involved in getting on Red Bull Wrap Up, though based on the absolute belting of a performance Jordan Raskopoulos put in for Ep 1, talent is definitely recommended (and quietly required with that bench now set. Phwoar!).

A certain 'Kart' series is used for the show's IRL section © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

So, how do the questions come about?

Red Bull Wrap Up is like a lot of long-lasting games: easy to learn, difficult to master. Are we a Souls-like game show? Is this the Cuphead of trivia-based entertainment?

We have a little something to do with it, sporting a team with an accrued knowledge of gaming from years and years in the business. And each episode has a loose theme, so crafting our own set of in-house questions is built from that, alongside input from everyone peripherally involved in the project. And we pool our resources from everywhere -- what’s trending in gaming, what has stood the test of time and likely eked out a position for itself as ‘common knowledge’ where games are concerned… but don’t get us wrong, we pride ourselves on a bit of range -- Red Bull Wrap Up is like a lot of long-lasting games: easy to learn, difficult to master. Are we a Souls -like game show? Is this the Cuphead of trivia-based entertainment? Maybe it’s best to just let Steph explain how it *actually* works.

“It's a comedy quiz trivia show that focuses on games where none of the points matter because I control who gets them and why, and it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with having the right answers. It was chaos from the start, it got messier towards the end…”

There, that’s probably a better breakdown of proceedings.

The host with the most, Steph "Hex" Bendixsen © Ken Leanfore / Red Bull Content Pool

So, what’s in it for me?

Fun is the aim of the game. “Stitch-up comedy” is what we refer to the show as in a behind-the-scenes sense (oooh, inside information!), in that the whole experience is designed to trip up our players, and not *really* allow them to shine as we might have alluded to earlier. Their goal then is to try not look the fool, or is it?

In fact, based on Steph’s control of Ep 1 of Red Bull Wrap Up it could be that any real winners on the show are those who make themselves the bigger fools. And that’s okay. In fact, it’s warranted! But here’s the clincher: deep down everyone still wants to win, even if they look silly doing it. Even if we make them sink to their lowest point. Even if appearing on the show impedes their ability to ever land a date, or friend, again. They still want to win, which is the sheer magic and majesty of trivia, and it’s what we’ve tapped into here. Or, as Steph so eloquently describes the show: “straight up chaos”.

Red Bull Wrap Up launched January 27 with Episode 2 due to air February 16. Stay tuned in 2022 for more exciting episodes.

