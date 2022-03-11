We’ve selected a handful of choice questions from across our first two episodes of Red Bull Wrap Up that feature enough of a storied bit of history (for the wannabe buffs out there), to be able to dive in deeper. Some of these have either an interesting background or are even steeped in a bit of genuine myth.

The rest? Well, they’re just cool.

Q:Which famous actor played a character in Cyberpunk 2077? A: Keanu Reeves

Of course that was the answer to this question. Even if you aren’t into games you knew that heading into Cyberpunk 2077 ’s November release in 2020. But how exactly did the megastar find his way into the game? Now that’s a more interesting story…

For the non diehards out there, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on a pen & paper RPG of the same name, only in its printed forms it was Cyberpunk 2020 and Cyberpunk Red . In the OG material, Johnny Silverhand is very much an important character, which is why CD Projekt RED wanted to keep him relevant in its videogame adaptation, even after advancing the IP’s timeline to the year 2077.

Keanu Reeves admits he hasn't played Cyberpunk 2077... © CD Projekt RED

Johnny Silverhand’s role in the game was always a factor, and wasn’t written after the fact, but Keanu Reeves also wasn’t front of mind while CD Projekt RED fleshed out its version of him.

“We didn't really go into the process thinking we have to get a big star, we were writing this character, he's existed for a long time,” explained CDPR senior level designer Miles Tost in an interview with 9News . “He's always been part of this universe and we wanted to bring him into our game.”

It wasn’t until later in the development process that Reeves’ previous cyberpunk and sci-fi work across various films such as Johnny Mnemonic , A Scanner Darkly and of course, The Matrix , put him at the studio’s casting fore.

“We somehow managed to contact him and got him to take a look at our game,” Tost continues in the same interview. “It was great to see he was so receptive; he was very responsive to the idea of being in our game."

Funnily enough, since the game released Keanu has stated that he’s not a gamer at all, and hasn’t actually played Cyberpunk 2077.

“I’ve seen demonstrations but I’ve never played it,” he said during an interview with The Verge .

Value Add : Check out early concept art for the character before Keanu was attached -- now that’s one sexy Rockerboy.

Lea Leonowicz's early concept art for Johnny Silverhand © CD Projekt RED

Q: How many stars is it possible to obtain in Super Mario 64? A: 120 (or is it?)

In the segment from Episode Two that this question appears, Mac tries to blow everyone’s minds with the revelation that there are, in fact, 121 stars that are obtainable in the industry-defining classic, Super Mario 64 . He is both right and wrong in this assertion. Let us explain.

Super Mario 64 was the Nintendo 64 ’s key launch title, helping drive unit sales of Nintendo’s newest console, despite the lack of a steady stream of games for the system, while itself becoming one of the best-selling Mario games of all time.

It was the first time the character and series had moved from the traditional 2D side-scrolling platforming worlds of the classics into a fully 3D sandbox playspace. Facilitating this move became the foundation for the analogue stick controls we still use in modern third-person 3D games, and was one of the key selling points of the N64 and its unique controller.

Super Mario 64 remains an industry-defining game © Nintendo

Internet and gaming sleuths have poured through game text files and used modded versions of the Super Mario 64 on PC to purport the existence of a 121st star in the game...

In Super Mario 64, players were tasked with finding 120 stars throughout numerous worlds hidden behind paintings. The game’s central hub, Princess Peach ’s castle and its surrounding grounds, also featured hidden stars in many secret and hard-to-reach areas, all totaling the aforementioned 120. However, Internet and gaming sleuths have poured through game text files and used modded versions of the Super Mario 64 on PC to purport the existence of a 121st star in the game, some have even allegedly been found by exploiting glitches in the game!

Mac suggested this was a star given to you by Yoshi if you managed to reach the top of the castle, however, there are up to 10 other potential locations where the fabled star also exists, in this gaming folklore. These include a 100 Coin Star via Princess’ Secret Slide, another hidden slide found behind a stained glass window and even a secret ‘Mario House’ harbouring the fabled 121st.

The truth is there is no super-duper-developer-intended 121st star, and any of the rumoured locations or ways to achieve it are simply glitches or cut areas and activities of the game that still exist in its core framework. Unfortunately the retail copy of Super Mario 64, as it was intended to be played and enjoyed and beaten, is a 120 star affair.

Value Add : To maintain a sense of myth and legend around the game, there’s a plaque that appears in both Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that reads “L is Real 2401, Eternal Star”. Eternal Star is the name of the last game board in the OG Mario Party , but the true meat of this mystery is that L is Real 2401 was solved when the source code of the game was leaked, 24 years and one month after it was released, revealing that code existed in the game for Luigi .

How’s that for mind blowing!

Q: Who was the main protagonist of the Half-Life series? A: Gordon Freeman

Ivan the Space Biker © Valve

Of course Freeman remained to hang on to at least some form of the academic homage and thus Gordon Freeman was born...

You know that. Of course you do. And is it telling that we asked the question with a past tense structure, rather than an optimistic present one? Get on your bike, Valve .

Ahem.

So Steph ’s additional information here that suggests Gordon Freeman was originally “ Ivan the Space Biker ” needs a bit more explanation, because that handle is more a fun nickname for a piece of artwork created for the main character by Valve artist at the time, Chuck Jones . Testers apparently quipped that the avatar, with his dark hair and thick, long beard, as well as his intense facial expression, made him look like a biker. Or, more specifically, a space biker.

In fact Half-Life writer Marc Laidlaw originally penned the game’s main character as Dyson Poincaré , which was a first and last name homage to Freeman Dyson , a theoretical physicist and mathematician, and Henri Poincaré , a fellow theoreticist, engineer and philosopher, respectively. Apparently Valve head honcho Gabe Newell , now a resident of New Zealand , didn’t like that and wanted more of an every-man name for the character, suggesting Gordon. Of course Freeman remained to hang on to at least some form of the academic homage and thus Gordon Freeman was born.

Value Add : It’s not the first time games have homaged some form of high-end influence, with the most on-the-nose being Isaac Clarke of the critically-acclaimed Dead Space series (soon to be re-released with a new visual sheen). Of course, the hapless engineer is named after two of sci-fi’s towering greats in Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke .

Q: True or False? The first test demo for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater starred Bruce Willis? A: True

Apocalypse from Activision was a major investment at the time © Activision

Rather than present the burgeoning icon with an avatar of himself in the pitch demo, Neversoft opted for its readily available Bruce Willis asset...

This is one of those ones that sounds so ridiculous it’s easy to trap people unaware of the fact that Neversoft , the developer of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, had previously worked on an Activision game called Apocalypse starring, you guessed it, Bruce Willis . This meant the studio had assets for old Brucey just lying around. They’d also been tasked with creating a skateboarding game which would be pitched out to Tony Hawk . And rather than present the burgeoning icon with an avatar of himself in the pitch demo, Neversoft opted for its readily available Bruce Willis asset, replete with gun in hand.

Over the years this slice of trivia has been conflated with the idea the Willis avatar was from Die Hard when in fact it was from a fairly forgettable outing in the above-mentioned Apocalypse game.

Value Add : Tallulah Willis , Bruce’s daughter, had Tony Hawk’s name tattooed on her hip back in 2015. Whether this was a subtle nod to the genesis of the THPS series or not has never been explained, but we’ll just quietly, knowingly say yes, yes it was.

Q: Which of these classic Blizzard games debuted first -- A: Warcraft? B: Diablo? C: Starcraft? D: The Lost Vikings? A: D: The Lost Vikings.

If you’re not a Blizzophile like one of our contributors, Kosta Andreadis , you’d be forgiven for not knowing which of any of those franchises came first. But what’s more interesting is that The Lost Vikings was actually developed and released under Blizzard ’s original studio name, Silicon & Synapse . In addition to that nugget, The Lost Vikings also released on console first, which might surprise those who think Blizzard is, and has been, mostly a PC-centric developer and publisher.

The game launched on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1993 and featured three characters the player controlled; each with a unique ability required to be utilised in concert with another to solve puzzles. What made the game unique, beyond this already unique setup, is the Vikings often broke the fourth wall, ragging on the player for not being able to solve puzzles, taking too long and even turned to their Norse gods for guidance if the player seemed stuck.

Another interesting factoid about the game is that as Blizzard is known for taking established genres or styles of game and making them their own, without sacrificing depth (see: Warcraft II , World of Warcraft , Overwatch ), the inspiration behind The Lost Vikings was PC classic puzzle game Lemmings .

Value Add : The Vikings have turned up in World of Warcraft as NPCs in the Uldaman dungeon. They also featured in Blizzard’s hot and cold MOBA, Heroes of the Storm . They’re also one of the most fan-requested revisits at Blizzard, as far as bringing back old franchises goes.

/End

That's it for now. There's a ton of research that goes into crafting question for Red Bull Wrap Up, and behind most of those are amazing industry stories and legends.

