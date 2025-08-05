Remco Evenepoel joins Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

for the 2026 season. The double Olympic champion has also won the 2022 Vuelta a España and several other major races in the blue and white of the Belgian team, including two editions of Liège–Bastogne–Liège twice (2022 & 2023) and Clásica de San Sebastián three times (2019, 2022, 2023).

“Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling,” Ralph Denk, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe CEO said. “He brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring.”

Evenepoel’s arrival marks a significant step in Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe’s continued evolution as a Grand Tour contender. With Evenepoel joining the roster next season, the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe is building a Tour team that will be fierce competition for years to come.

