© Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Remco Evenepoel joins Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe
Belgian cycling powerhouse and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will ride in the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe jersey.
After six years with Soudal Quick-Step, Remco Evenepoel joins Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe for the 2026 season. The double Olympic champion has also won the 2022 Vuelta a España and several other major races in the blue and white of the Belgian team, including two editions of Liège–Bastogne–Liège twice (2022 & 2023) and Clásica de San Sebastián three times (2019, 2022, 2023).
“Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling,” Ralph Denk, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe CEO said. “He brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring.”
Evenepoel’s arrival marks a significant step in Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe’s continued evolution as a Grand Tour contender. With Evenepoel joining the roster next season, the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe is building a Tour team that will be fierce competition for years to come.
For the Belgian, the move represents a fresh start following a difficult 2025 season, including injury setbacks and an early exit from the Tour de France. He won the Stage 5 time trial around Caen, but didn't seem to be at full strength when the race hit the mountains. After abandoning the race, Evenepoel revealed through social media that he had rushed to be fit in time for the Tour and raced with a broken rib.
Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe's 2025 Tour de France campaign showed real promise, with Florian Lipowitz delivering a breakout performance on his Tour debut, finishing third overall, and winning the white jersey as best young rider, a standout achievement.
Lipowitz delivered Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe’s best-ever Tour result, ending Germany’s nearly two-decade podium drought. Lipowitz started the race in a support role for Primož Roglič, who ultimately finished eighth, while the young rider’s consistency and form elevated him to unexpected team leader status.
Evenepoel’s arrival at Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe is a clear sign that the team is setting its course to become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come.