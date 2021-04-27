Resident Evil Village takes us on an all-new Resident Evil journey with a bit of outlandish fantasy flair. Because why not? And in the wake of the series’ storied, quirky past, that’s no small feat. But before we take a measuring tape to Lady Dimitrescu , let’s rank the best official entries in the series before we enter into the village…

Spinoffs hold no place here, though we’re making room for Zero given it was an origin story of sorts...

And by “official entries” we mean properly numerised chapters in the overarching Resi narrative. Spinoffs hold no place here, though we’re making room for Zero given it was an origin story of sorts. So basically, if it has a number and no subtitle, it makes its way here. We’re listing from last to first and, naturally, Resident Evil VIII (or Village) is exempt until it’s been out in the wild long enough for us to drink of its gameplay veins enough to understand its biohazardous potency.

So without further ado, here’s our official breakdown of entries in the original survival horror, Resident Evil in order of best to ultra best.

Resident Evil 6

Four’s a crowd

Resident Evil 6 comes in as our first entry in the series based almost exclusively on its overambitious attempt to tell four intertwining stories. Not only do the stories fail to lurch successfully towards the player in any meaningful protein-deprived way, they misrepresent the characters, cadence and growth of the series. Sure it was a shiny entry, and it had some cool locales, monsters and moments, but to get anything out of it you needed to knock over each individual character journey, but they were all so disparate, it ended up feeling both janky and forced. Add to that on-rails cinematic action moments more at home in a CG offering like the brilliant Damnation movie, than in a game with player agency, and you have an F-Virus (in the lofty peaks of Resident Evil gamage, that is).

One of the many action sequences from Resident Evil 6 © Capcom

Resident Evil 3

Short and sweet

... or afterthought design fodder picked up off the Resident Evil 2 cutting room floor...

The action title before Resident Evil 4 came and changed everything, it’s easy to see that Resi 3 was either a testbed for taking the series into new territory, or afterthought design fodder picked up off the Resident Evil 2 cutting room floor. That might sound harsh but the two titles mentioned there come with invisible “benchmark” tags, so it’s in lofty comparable company. What worked in the short but sweet offering was the relentless concept of being hunted by an unstoppable hulk of a zombie. I mean, if you consider the sheer terror of a zombie, then amplify that to The Incredible Hulk levels of zombie , then you have shit your pants levels of terror. It was a visually impressive title too, something that meant its recent “remake” didn’t come with as much of a makeover as Resident Evil 2, so it definitely has offerings. Just don’t pack an overnight bag.

Don't like corridors? Stay away from Resi 3 © Capcom

Resident Evil 0

Get over here!

Zero came out of nowhere like a ghost train in the night. Off the back of the original Resident Evil Remake that debuted on the GameCube , it showcased what could be done with the old fixed camera delivery of exploration and level design, with a few animation tricks to make environments feel less static. None more so than the game’s intro level which takes place on a moving train, and culminates in a boss battle with an escaped Fallout radscorpion (or are radscorpions escaped REscorpions?!?!). It was also nice to see Capcom give narrative room to Resident Evil 1 bit-player, Rebecca Chambers , alongside total stud and Resi newcomer, Billy Coen -- an escaped convict running around in a tank top, tight jeans, (broken) handcuffs and tattoos. *Swoon*. Old school, but kind of modern, if you catch our drift.

Resident Evil Zero answered a lot of Wesker questions, but left more... © Capcom

Resident Evil 7

The hills have bloodshot eyes

Heralded as a “return to roots” for the series after being heavily action-oriented upon the critical and commercial success of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil VII is a masterclass in tension and reinvention. The game shifted into first-person for the first time in the series’ history, though the original pitch for Resident Evil 1 was as a first-person shooter, so in many ways VII is a realisation, of sorts, for the original vision for the franchise. The first-person shift equally aided the game in being the first proper Resident Evil experience in VR, though most will agree that while intense in VR from an anxiety-building level, gameplay-wise, headset off is better. Where it fails partly, is in where it succeeded. The game went down a route less Romero and more Hooper, though this wound up crafting a one-note personality for the player’s journey and its delivery of unease. The baddies became less threatening and more humorous as the joint went on, while combat mechanics and the usually lauded puzzle design were the most pedestrian the series has ever seen.

A new Biohazard has entered © Capcom

Resident Evil 5

A friend in need

Mechanically Resi 5 is sound, given it essentially runs and plays the same as Resident Evil 4, but its story fell short...

Forced co-op, even offline and with no friends. That’s largely the long and short of what was, in many ways, a post- Mikami attempt at capturing his magic. Unfortunately the game’s setting and level design, which was heavily inspired by the idea of traversing as a pair, created a gated feeling for a game that was largely about crowd control and line-of-sight combat. Mechanically Resi 5 is sound, given it essentially runs and plays the same as Resident Evil 4, but its story fell short of the enjoyably haphazard climb we experienced in that game. While visually superior in more ways than just sheen, thanks to the number of zombies viewable in a given space, Resident Evil 5 fell short in almost every other category and was always unfortunately going to be held design-and-polish accountable to Resident Evil 4 -- a bar no one ever wants to be judged against.

Resi 5's Sheva was played by Aussie-based model, Michelle van der Water © Capcom

Resident Evil

Humble OG

It’s hard to have this in third given it was the experience that started it all. Even in the super low-poly PlayStation One OG release, this game had people afraid of narrow hallways, windows and dobermans forever more, especially zombified ones. But it wasn’t just the scares that got you, nor the clever use of a static world and area-entry camera positions (almost all of which gave you no idea of what was ahead). The cheesy plot helped because it knew what it was from the outset, but more than all of that, it was the game’s puzzles that shone brightest in an otherwise (tonally) dark game. The benchmark set with the first Resi was less survival horror, and more puzzle horror. And we’re all the better for it, even the games that copied this formula outside of Capcom.

Remake imagery of an absolute classic in the OG Resi © Capcom

Resident Evil 2

Handsome

The mansion was a constant “what the?!?!” experience moment-to-moment, both contextually and from a narrative perspective. Resident Evil 2, however, gave us a post-terror world to explore where we knew everything had gone to shit. And because of Resident Evil 1, we knew why, but what made this Racoon City -based outing special was that it sold the pandemic as explosively broad. No longer confined to the mansion and its expansive grounds, Resi 2 told us this series was here to stay and that nowhere was safe. Add to that the introduction of dreamboat rookie RCPD officer, Leon S. Kennedy, as well as the tough as nails Claire Redfield , and you really can’t go past Resident Evil 2 as the best in the fixed camera deliveries of the series, and now, maybe, as the best of the REmakes (though we’re waiting on RE4 to truly award that crown).

Resi 2's remake was an explosive success! © Capcom

Resident Evil 4

Rockstar

Not only was it the best action game of that generation, one of the most groundbreaking games of that generation, one of the best-looking games of that generation, it was also the best Resident Evil title ever. And still is...

Originally part of the “ GameCube Five ” -- five games from Capcom that were almost exclusively designed to give the unfairly struggling Nintendo GameCube, and its fans, a massive jolt of love and life -- Resident Evil 4 would go on to be something a bit more special than “just the fourth entry” in the franchise. Not only was it the best action game of that generation, one of the most groundbreaking games of that generation, one of the best-looking games of that generation, it was also the best Resident Evil title ever. And still is. Topping it has been an internal goal of Capcom’s since it released and Mikami left, to no avail, and even Mikami’s Bethesda debut, The Evil Within , while glorious in its own rightcouldn’t ascend to the same level of brilliance as Resi 4 . The reasons it’s so good are too numerous to list here, save to say where polish, tension, micro-management, action, terror, puzzles, deaths, longevity, challenge, presentation and OTT storytelling go, there’s almost none better than this.

The entire castle portion of RE4 was gripping beyond measure © Capcom

If Village is looking at RE4 for inspiration, it’s looking in the right spot, and time will tell if it can finally knock this game-changer off its perch. If you haven’t ever played Resident Evil 4, there’s no time like the present. Get your Leon on now.

